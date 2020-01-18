BEING A WITNESS TO JESUS THE LIGHT OF HUMANITY

In the second reading, St Paul was writing to the Christians in Corinth who were facing internal and external challenges. There was division among the Church leaders as some rallied around Peter, Paul or Apollos. At the same time, the prosperity of the city also bred corruption of all sorts. Idolatry, prostitution, sexual immorality and cheating abounded, like in all urban cities.

It was within this context that St Paul issued a personal invitation to all Christians to be holy. He sent “greetings to the church of God in Corinth, to the holy people of Jesus Christ, who are called to take their place among all the saints.” What a beautiful reminder to all of us that we are called to holiness. A Christian’s universal call is the call to holiness. To be holy is to be consecrated, to be set apart for the glory of God and for His service. We are called to manifest His love, light and presence in the way we live our lives. That is what it means to be called saints because a saint is one who reflects the presence of Christ in his or her life. A saint therefore is one who is a citizen of heaven.

This same call is addressed to us all as Christians. More than ever in the world today, we need Christians who are courageous in living lives that are in opposition to the rest of the world. The real tragedy among Catholics is that we all live a double life. We are Catholics only in Church but we live a secular life with worldly values in our daily life. The options and the choices we make are basically dictated by the world, whether it is sex, marriage, family, career, entertainment, education or pursuits. We share the desire for the illusory pleasures and pursuits of the world. So we are counter-witnesses of the gospel by the way we live our lives. In church, we behave like saints but outside the church, we indulge and subscribe to the immoral activities and wisdom of the world.

Once again, St Paul reminds us that we are being sent. We are called to be apostles of Christ. He was conscious of his call when he wrote, “I, Paul, appointed by God to be an apostle.” By virtue of our baptism, we too are given a special calling from God to preach the gospel according to our charisms and the state of life we have been called. Every one of us, regardless of who we are, has a contribution to make in the proclamation of the gospel. Each one is given a role, a job, a ministry for us to partake in Christ’s mission to the world. This mission can take place within the Church or without. It can be direct or indirect witnessing. But in all that we do, we must be ready, like St Paul, to make available our gifts, resources, talents for His service so that God’s plan for His Church and the world can be realized. It does not matter what we do for God but what matters is that we do everything for the glory of God and the service of the Church and of humanity. The Lord said to the Suffering Servant of Isaiah, “You are my servant, Israel, in whom I shall be glorified.”

This call to glorify God comes in two ways. The call to service in the gospel is both ad intra an ad extra. The Lord told the Suffering Servant, “He who formed me in the womb to be his servant, to bring Jacob back to him, to gather Israel to him” also said, “It is not enough for you to be my servant, to restore the tribes of Jacob and bring back the survivors of Israel: I will make you the light of the nations so that my salvation may reach to the ends of the earth.” In other words, we must be a witness within the Church and also to be a witness to Christ in the world. It is a call to re-evangelize the gospel within and to evangelize to the world.

It is for this reason that we must first form ourselves in the right values of the gospel. If we are not evangelized ourselves and are not clear of what the gospel is teaching us, we will not be able to be convinced sufficiently to live them out, much less to share with the rest of the world. The work of re-evangelizing our fellow Catholics, to renew their faith and their personal relationship with the Lord through worship, prayer, the Word of God and formation is of utmost importance. Until this is done, the work of evangelization cannot be properly carried out. We must first be informed in the faith, reignite our relationship with the Lord and fall in love with the Word of God before we can be witnesses.

But we must also point others to the Lord as well. There are many people in the world seeking security, peace, love and joy. Our calling is to show them that Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life. He is their savior and He is the One whom they are seeking to give them fullness of life. We must not be misled into thinking that faith is a private matter, as many people say. Many are saying that faith is a personal matter and not to be spoken about. St John the Baptist on the other hand, was ever ready to refer others to Jesus. “Seeing Jesus coming towards him, John said, ‘Look, there is the lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world. This is the one I spoke of when I said: A man is coming after me who ranks before me because he existed before me. I did not know him myself, and yet it was to reveal him to Israel that I came baptising with water.'” John the Baptist came to witness for Christ and to lead people to the Lord. As Christians, our task is not just to be saved by Christ but to lead all peoples to Him so that they, too, can find new life and be saved.

Indeed, John the Baptist did not keep Jesus for Himself or pretend that he himself was the Messiah. “Seeing Jesus coming towards him, John said, ‘Look, there is the lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world. This is the one I spoke of when I said: A man is coming after me who ranks before me because he existed before me. I did not know him myself, and yet it was to reveal him to Israel that I came baptising with water.'” Although he himself was a very popular preacher and prophet, attracting large crowds and disciples to himself, he knew when it was time for him to let go and take a back seat. He was always conscious that he was only a voice of the bridegroom. Christ is the Word. When He came, it would be time for the voice to fade out. That is why, John the Baptist said, “He must increase and I must decrease.” (Jn 3:30) Such was the humility of John the Baptist, his sincerity and his clarity of his calling. He was contented to do what God wanted him to do and let Christ be glorified. This is what true service is all about, the basis for effective ministry, never to bring others to ourselves. Our task is to bring them to the Lord. We must never keep Jesus away from others or take away His limelight.

If we want to be true witnesses of our Lord, then we need to fall in love with Jesus and the Word of God. This can only happen through the Holy Spirit because He is the One who leads us to Jesus. Catholics cannot be evangelizers and witnesses unless they are renewed in the power of the Spirit. This is what St John the Baptist reminds us. He could say, “Yes, I have seen and I am the witness that he is the Chosen One of God”, only because he encountered the Lord personally. John also declared, “I saw the Spirit coming down on him from heaven like a dove and resting on him.” He himself heard the Lord saying, “The man on whom you see the Spirit come down and rest is the one who is going to baptise with the Holy Spirit.” We too must renew our relationship with the Holy Spirit we received at baptism and confirmation. The baptism of John the Baptist was preliminary to the baptism that Jesus wants to give us. His baptism was for the repentance and forgiveness of sins. But Jesus gives us the Holy Spirit, He sanctifies us not just by taking away our sins but He also empowers us with the Holy Spirit to live and proclaim the Good News to all of humanity. Only after receiving the Holy Spirit can we be ready to go out and proclaim the Gospel in the power of the Spirit. In the work of witnessing, we cannot depend on our own strength but only in the Lord. Isaiah said, “I was honoured in the eyes of the Lord, my God was my strength.” The psalmist says, “I waited, I waited for the Lord and he stooped down to me; he heard my cry. He put a new song into my mouth, praise of our God.”

In the final analysis, the power of witnessing lies in not what we say but what we do. If we wish to be true evangelizers in the world, we only need to do His holy will in our daily lives. This is what will convince people. This is what the psalmist is teaching us. With him, we also must say, “Here I am, Lord! I come to do your will. You do not ask for sacrifice and offerings, but an open ear. You do not ask for holocaust and victim. Instead, here am I. In the scroll of the book it stands written that I should do your will. My God, I delight in your law in the depth of my heart.” What the Lord is asking of us is not our external sacrifices but that we be the living sacrifice, the lamb of sacrifice like Jesus who died on the cross for us doing His Father’s will. We are called to be that holocaust, that lamb today, offered for humanity as we seek to live out His precepts in our daily life. We are called to proclaim His justice and His truth. “Your justice I have proclaimed in the great assembly. My lips I have not sealed; you know it, O Lord.” May our lives indeed be a reflection of Christ so that we can truly edify others as we lead them to the fullness of life in Christ.