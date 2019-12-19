TRAGIC SEPARATION BETWEEN COMPANIONSHIP AND PROCREATION IN MARRIAGE

Today’s scripture readings speak of the barrenness of two married women. In the book of Judges, we have the story of Manoah’s wife who was barren. In the gospel, Zechariah’s wife was also barren. When they were informed by the angel that they would conceive a child, they were overjoyed. Elizabeth exclaimed, “The Lord has done this for me now that it has pleased him to take away the humiliation I suffered among men.” Both scriptures gave me thought as to why women and couples desire to have children in marriage. Why was it a shame for women not to be able to conceive a child in those days?

In the olden days, it is understandable why couples desired to have children. It was a form of security and continuation of the family line. The old needed the young to look after them and provide for them. So it was a cycle where the parents looked after the young and when the young grew up, they in turn would look after them. So it was a kind of social security. This explains why in those days, a widow, especially if she was childless, was left without any material and social support whatsoever. At the same time, it was a continuation of the family tree and the way to expand their network by increasing the numbers in their clan.

But today, children are a liability for life. Many of our young people no longer look after their parents, at least financially. This is because many of our parents are more than adequately provided for with their own savings. In fact, it is not uncommon for parents to continue to finance their children even when they have graduated and started working. Many parents still pay for their children’s post-graduate studies. Many parents pay for their cars, petrol, food and accommodation, utilities, and even for their house and marriage and for the grandchildren’s expenses. If the children are grateful, it is still tolerable, but if they are demanding and ungrateful, the parents’ hearts are often broken.

This explains why we have the other set of women who do not desire to have children at all, even when they are married. They see children as a liability, restricting their freedom and their movements. They do not want to be responsible for their children for the rest of their lives. So they choose not to have children so that they can do whatever they want. Sometimes, couples do not want to have children because they just want keep their love exclusive between them. In other words, they reduce marriage merely to companionship.

This is precisely the crux of today’s social problems, the separation between procreation and companionship in marriage. The Church’s constant teaching is that every act of sexual intercourse must be open to procreation. This is why the Church does not allow contraception or in-vitro fertilization (IVF). With this separation between the two mutual properties of marriage, the implications are wide-ranging. Since marriage is defined as companionship then it is no longer confined to a relationship between a man and a woman. In other words, same-sex union is acceptable and should also be considered a marriage. In some ludicrous situations, marrying one’s pet is permissible, since it is about companionship! And since procreation is separated from companionship, it becomes possible not just to permit same-sex marriage but also adoption of babies as well by same-sex couple. In the same vein, the promotion of IVF and surrogate motherhood are acceptable, since procreation and companionship are distinct. A child no longer needs to be born from the love of the parents but they become a thing, a property which we buy or rent or produce in a laboratory. Such are the consequences of separating the two properties of marriage.

Indeed, the separation between procreation and companionship has caused the world much confusion in the understanding of marriage and parenthood. On one hand, there are those who are so desperate to have children and would go through any possible means, even artificially, to have babies. On the other hand, there are those who could have babies but are not keen. They use contraceptives and if they conceive accidentally, they have them aborted. Babies and human life today have become just another commodity where we buy or sell, make and discard if we do not like them, just like the way we make pottery. They become toys to fill the vacuum in our lives, our loneliness and to play with.

The irony of those with same-sex agenda is that whilst they champion same-sex union as a right, and claim that it is part of nature and therefore not unnatural, yet they want to have babies. Where do babies come from if not from the union between a man and a woman? There is an inherent contradiction for same-sex couples in demanding for the rights to adopt babies. Whilst they themselves do not want to produce babies, they insist on the right to adopt them. If it is part of nature to have same-sex union, there will be no reproduction of the human race. It will just end with their relationship. Another illogical argument is for the legalization of same-sex union. If marriage is legalized by the state, it is because the relationship will result in bringing children into society. Does the state have to legalize a platonic relationship as well? This is precisely the same as those who do not want to have children in their marriage when they could.

But our hearts are made for love and this love must grow and grow to become more and more the heart of God. In truth, when we examine ourselves deeply, there is this deep desire in us to be fruitful in love. When a love stays only between two persons, that love will eventually die. It becomes a mutual narcissism. It is a natural thing for men, and particularly women, to desire children because they want to love and care. Grandparents like to dote on their grandchildren because it is our human instinct to love and to nurture. If we do not have children, then that love is transferred to some pets we keep. Why do we keep pets, as if we have nothing better to do? For the same reason, pets keep us humane, loving and bring out the love in us. So when there is true love between the man and the woman, they want their love to be fruitful. The child is the fruit of that love between the man and the woman. It does not come from a laboratory. It cannot be nurtured by couples of the same sex. As it is, children given up for adoption in a childless man-woman marriage commonly face some identity crisis because of the emotional rejection by their biological parents. More so, if a child is raised by a same-sex couple since he or she is deprived of a holistic upbringing.

So the shame of a barren couple is not simply because they cannot have children. It is the shame of emptiness and meaninglessness because we are not able to enjoy the joy of giving, loving, caring and nurturing. Regardless of who we are, there is this DNA in us to love since we are created in the image and likeness of God. So when we are barren not because we cannot conceive a child but barren in love because our love does not reach out beyond ourselves to others and to a larger group of people, we will not experience the fullness of life and love. So whether we are childless because we cannot conceive, or single, we need not have to live a barren life. We must continue to be fruitful in love by reaching out to people in service. Those who are without children of their own, like us who are priests, can see other children as our own. It is a call to love them as well.

Finally, those who have children must not keep them to themselves. If we want our children to find joy and meaning in life, they, too, must be fruitful in love. Like Samson who was chosen to deliver his people from the Philistines; and John the Baptist who will “turn the hearts of fathers towards their children and the disobedient back to the wisdom that the virtuous have, preparing for the Lord a people fit for him”; we must help them to be fruitful in love by living a vocation of love and service.