WHERE IS DIVINE MERCY TODAY?

Like the disciples who locked themselves in the room for fear of the Jews, we too are almost locked in at home most of the time because we are going through a circuit breaker. The disciples were living in fear of the Jews, who could arrest them and put them on trial. There was a great possibility that they could also suffer the fate of their master. We, too, live in fear at this present time. We are afraid of being infected with this COVID-19, and we are afraid of passing it on to others, especially our loved ones without knowing it. We live in anxiety that there might be a shortage of essential needs and food supplies. We are worried about our jobs, the state of the economy, the depletion of our savings.

Today, on the second week of Easter, we celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday. Where is Divine Mercy in this situation we are in? We wonder where God is in all of this. Does He not care? Does He not feel with us in our fears and anxieties? Does He not cry with us when we see so many thousands die of this coronavirus, and sadder still, thinking of them dying alone without the comfort of their loved ones and a dignified burial? Yes, He does. That was why immediately after His resurrection, knowing the fear of His disciples, He appeared to them and His first words after His resurrection were, “Peace be with you” and He “showed them his hands and his side.” Twice the Lord repeated His greeting of peace.

How can we find peace in this turbulent time? Peace can only come from the removal of fear. What is the greatest enemy of humanity, especially those who are without faith in God? It is the fear of suffering and death. The apostles were hiding behind closed doors for fear of the Jews. St Paul tells us that “the last enemy to be destroyed is death.” (1 Cor 15:26) Indeed, more than anything else, man fears death because he thinks that death is the end of everything. If the world lives selfishly, it is because the world fears death which robs them of everything in life. So we can see why this predominant attitude of grasping and grabbing as much as we could for ourselves. We can understand why the world is trembling in the face of the coronavirus which has taken so many lives within a short span of time, in days and weeks. For the unbeliever, death is the end of everything.

What is even more ironical is that man who boasts of being able to conquer space and the world without God is now paralyzed in the face of death. No science or human power can prevent death. Before God, we are just finite creatures. The coronavirus will not be the last pandemic. There will be more viruses to come. Human beings cannot prevent death from coming no matter how rich, powerful, intelligent or technologically advanced we are. God has brought the world, especially the powerful and the arrogant, to their knees so that they will come to realize that man is not in charge of this world but He alone. If there is anything good that comes out of this crisis, it is that humanity has been humbled by God to recognize his place in the world. We are not God but just fragile and ignorant sinners.

Even if it was not a virus, the wickedness and selfishness of humanity will destroy the world. We see this in climate warming. We see how the materialistic and individualistic trends of the world are destroying family life, marriages and the holistic upbringing of children. The values that are promoted by the world are all about “me and my needs and my freedom.” This generation no longer sacrifices itself for the good of the larger community. It is not about the greater good of humanity and creation. We reap what we sow. (cf Gal 6:7f)

Indeed, God’s divine mercy is shown by allowing this Covid-19 pandemic and our sins to purify us and to awaken us to a greater and eternal reality. Instead of living selfishly only for this life, we are reminded that we have an eternal home in heaven. (cf Phil 3:20f) This was how St Paul gave courage to the Christians who were being persecuted for their faith. “Blessed be God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who in his great mercy has given us a new birth as his sons, by raising Jesus Christ from the dead, so that we have a sure hope and the promise of an inheritance that can never be spoilt or soiled and never fade away, because it is being kept for you in the heavens.”

Indeed, with Christ’s resurrection, we know that death has been conquered. (cf 1 Cor 15:20-23) In the gospel, Jesus showed Himself to be the resurrected Lord when He appeared to His disciples with the marks of the crucifixion so that no one will doubt that He is the same Jesus of Nazareth now transformed in the resurrection. Seeing that the Lord has overcome death, all fears were removed and they were filled with joy! And they found peace amidst all the troubles and oppositions ahead of them.

What is the cause of their great joy? Although they were not certain what would happen to them the next day, they were certain of the ultimate future. This was what St Peter wrote, “This is a cause of great joy for you, even though you may for a short time have to bear being plagued by all sorts of trials; so that, when Jesus Christ is revealed, your faith will have been tested and proved like gold. You did not see him, yet you love him; and still without seeing him, you are already filled with a joy so glorious that it cannot be described, because you believe; and you are sure of the end to which your faith looks forward, that is, the salvation of your souls.”

Indeed, as Christians, we should not fear death as if it is the end of everything. We need to conquer our fear of death before we can live fully. So long as we fear death, we become slaves of fear. Jesus became man to share our death so that by His resurrection, He can destroy “the power of death, that is, the devil, and free those who all their lives were held in slavery by the fear of death.” (Heb 2:14f) Indeed, the apostles, having overcome the fear of death, lived courageously witnessing to the Lord, not submitting to the threats of the Jewish leaders. It is the fear of death that makes us live selfishly and in a self-centered and worldly way, as if meaning comes only from pleasure and enjoyment.

But it does not mean that we simply live for the future without thinking of today! Rather, we must live from the future and not just for the future. To live from the future will give us the courage to live for today as fully as we can. Unlike the world, they live without a certain future. We are so certain about our future with Christ in heaven, and so we can now not recklessly but courageously live a life of love, sharing, giving and even suffering for the greater good of our brothers and sisters. The early Christians “remained faithful to the teaching of the apostles, to the brotherhood, to the breaking of bread and to the prayers. The faithful all lived together and owned everything in common; they sold their goods and possessions and shared out the proceeds among themselves according to what each one needed.”

During this time too, even whilst we stay at home to protect the common good of our brothers and sisters, we must find new ways to reach out to the rest of the community, keeping each other in contact, helping each other, consoling each other, and supporting each other during this difficult time. We must not make the same mistake of Thomas who was not present with the community and so unable to meet the Risen Lord. If we want to encounter the Risen Lord and His divine mercy, then it is in the community that we will meet Him, through worshipping together even if it were on-line, sharing our faith together as a family or with our friends through video-conferencing, or via the social media. For those who have some cash, they could consider helping those who are financially strapped during this difficult time. When we do all these, then indeed, Divine Mercy is made present in our midst because Christ lives in each one of us and is risen in our lives. Let us see how we can make Divine Mercy felt in our midst instead of just looking for Divine Mercy. When we show mercy, we will encounter Divine Mercy Himself, because Christ is in the suffering, lonely and discouraged.