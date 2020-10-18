WHERE DOES YOUR ALLEGIANCE LIE? STATE OR GOD?

In the gospel, the Pharisees and the Herodians tried to trap Jesus by putting to Him the tricky question: where do we place our allegiance, state or God? Of course, they did not ask this question to satisfy themselves but to denounce Jesus and make Him lose His Messianic popularity with the people, who rejected the Roman’s occupation of their country, if He advocated the paying of taxes to them. On the other hand, the Roman authorities would have reasons to have Him arrested and even put to death as a revolutionary and a rebel against the State if He were to declare that one should not pay taxes to Rome. Indeed, Jesus saw through them. “Jesus was aware of their malice and replied, ‘You hypocrites! Why do you set this trap for me?”

Their conspiracy was certainly politically motivated. The Pharisees and Herodians were enemies of each other because the former rejected the Romans whilst the latter worked hand in glove supporting Herod’s political alignment with the Roman Emperor. How unscrupulous of them to use each other to mount a common attack against Jesus. But that is what some people do as well. They try to make use of politics for their religious aspirations whilst others use religion to promote their political agenda to the people. They try to drive a wedge between religion and the State for their benefit. This has always been the case for those who wish to take advantage of the situation to further their agenda.

Indeed, the question of paying taxes to the Roman Emperor has always been a very sensitive issue for the people of Israel. Only the Imperial mint could produce the silver and gold coins which bore the image of Caesar with the words, “Tiberius Caesar, son of the Divine Augustus” on one side and the High Priest of the Roman religion on the other side. Furthermore, the Jews paid three kinds of taxes, property tax, income tax and poll tax which was a tribute paid to the Emperor. So paying taxes to Rome violated the Jewish belief that only God was their King and only God was divine. This situation became more divisive after the destruction of the Temple in AD 70 and the Romans wanted the temple tax collected by the Jews, which was no longer needed, to be given to the Roman Temple instead.

The response of Jesus was clear and wise. He laid down two principles guiding the relationship between State and Religion. He said to them, “Let me see the money you pay the tax with.’ They handed him a denarius, and he said, ‘Whose head is this? Whose name?’ ‘Caesar’s’ they replied. He then said to them, ‘Very well, give back to Caesar what belongs to Caesar – and to God what belongs to God.'” In this concise answer, Jesus made a clear separation between Church and State. Although there is a clear distinction between the roles of the State and the Church, yet, there is no total separation. Both the State and religion, by playing their roles responsibly, help each other to conduct themselves for the greater good of the nation. So long as the government rules justly and for the common good of all, there should not be any major conflict between Church and state. On the contrary, there will be cooperation and mutual understanding and support for each other, working together for the common good of our people, each according to its role in society.

The State is called to govern fairly and for the good of the people. They are to ensure order, peace, harmony, equality, progress, prosperity, freedom of religion and worship. Their role is on the temporal, social and political affairs of the country. Insofar as it affects the peace of people, they too must safeguard the moral values of the country in the midst of progress, especially scientific and technological progress and in business ethics.

Otherwise, when there are no laws to govern the people, there will be civil disorder. These laws of course must be just and fair and morally sound based on the principles of the dignity of the human person, freedom of conscience and responsible conduct with respect to the community. No one can exercise his or her freedom in such a way that takes away the freedom of others. Our freedom is not absolute, especially when it is an abused freedom.

For this reason, every Christian is called to support the State and be obedient to the legitimate governing authorities. As a member and citizen of the country, we are called to contribute to the country and its growth. We who receive much from the nation, especially the preservation of peace and order, the education, medical services, common utilities such transport, roads, rails, electricity, etc need to pay our taxes to the State so that together we can support the infrastructure for the good of all. Those who are richer and wealthier are expected to contribute more to the nation than those earning less. Those who have been blessed by the system should share their wealth with the masses of the population who are mostly lower middle class and the lower class. St Paul wrote, “Pay to all what is due them – taxes to whom taxes are due, revenue to whom revenue is due, respect to whom respect is due, honor to whom honor is due.” (Rom 13:6)

Indeed, we have a duty to support the State, participate in politics as individuals and give respect to legitimate government authorities. St Paul, writing to the Romans said, “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities; for there is no authority except from God, and those authorities that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore whoever resists authority resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment.” (Rom 13:1f) This is clear from the first reading when Cyrus, King of Persia, a pagan king was called the Anointed of the Lord. “It is for the sake of my servant Jacob, of Israel my chosen one, that I have called you by your name, conferring a title though you do not know me.” King Cyrus would be the instrument God used to set His people free so that they could return to Jerusalem to rebuild the Temple with his assistance. God makes use of people of other faiths to serve His divine plan. They are all God’s servants. “For the same reason you also pay taxes, for the authorities are God’s servants, busy with this very thing.” (Rom 13:6)

The second principle is that we all have dual citizenship. We are citizens on earth and also citizens in heaven. St Paul wrote, “Our citizenship is in heaven, and it is from there that we are expecting a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. He will transform the body of our humiliation that it may be conformed to the body of his glory, by the power that also enables him to make all things subject to himself.” (Phil 3:20f) As good Christians, we must be model citizens and not break any moral or civil laws of the land. “Conduct yourselves honorably among the Gentiles, so that, though they malign you as evildoers, they may see your honorable deeds and glorify God when he comes to judge.” (1 Pt 2:12) But as good Christians, if civil laws are violating the moral laws as revealed by God, we should exercise conscientious dissent. This is because as St Peter said, “We must obey God rather than any human authority.” (Acts 5:29) We should not compromise our consciences. If there is any violation of our conscience, then we should dialogue with the government authorities to find a solution. St Peter wrote, “Fear God. Honor the emperor.” (1 Pt 2:17)

So as Christians we must follow the example of the Thessalonians who expressed their faith in love and through hope in the life to come. “We always mention you in our prayers and thank God for you all, and constantly remember before God our Father how you have shown your faith in action, worked for love and persevered through hope, in our Lord Jesus Christ.” Like them, we have been chosen by God to be His witnesses of love and people of deep faith in the power of God. “We know, brothers, that God loves you and that you have been chosen, because when we brought the Good News to you, it came to you not only as words, but as power and as the Holy Spirit and as utter conviction.”