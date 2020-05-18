THE HOLY SPIRIT HELPS US TO WITNESS TO THE LORD

In the first reading, we read of St Paul’s Second Missionary Journey. At every place they went, they sought opportunities to proclaim the Good News about Jesus. They found a group of women and they sat down to preach to them. Where did they get the courage to approach these women, not knowing whether they would be rejected or welcomed? Not many of us have the courage to talk about our faith, not even with our friends and colleagues, especially in a secular climate when religion is regarded as a very private matter. Don’t we envy those who could share their faith freely and even bring their friends to the Faith? It seems the Protestants are less inhibited in sharing the gospel with others compared to Catholics. In fact, quite a few influential people told me that all the years when they were in Catholic schools, no one approached them to be a Catholic. It was only when they went to University or at work that some Protestants spoke to them about Jesus and that was how they came to join the Christian Church.

The courage to witness to Jesus comes from our personal contact with the Holy Spirit. It is the Holy Spirit that gives us the courage and conviction to speak about Jesus. This was why the Lord told the apostles specifically before His ascension not to go out and preach ’til they received the Holy Spirit. “He ordered them not to leave Jerusalem, but to wait there for the promise of the Father. ‘This,’ he said, ‘is what you have heard from me; for John baptized with water, but you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit not many days from now.'” (Acts 1:4f) This is because the Holy Spirit gives us the power to witness to Jesus. In the gospel, Jesus said to His disciples, “When the Advocate comes, whom I shall send to you from the Father, the Spirit of truth who issues from the Father, he will be my witness.” The Spirit is the Spirit of the Father and the Son. He is the one who will reveal Jesus to us and lead us to encounter Him in our lives. Without the Holy Spirit, Jesus would simply be another historical figure. Only because of the Holy Spirit, is Jesus experienced as alive today.

Indeed, for witnessing we must be with the Lord from the outset. The Lord said, “And you too will be witnesses, because you have been with me from the outset.” The apostles could heal and preach effectively only because they walked with Jesus when He was on earth. They saw Him and learnt from Him as He ministered to the sick and the suffering. We must be among those who walk closely with Jesus in our lives. We must see Him at work in the lives of others. Perhaps, if many Catholics do not witness to the Lord it is because many have not seen how the Lord changed lives, healed people, set them free from their fears and pains. As Catholics, we do not hear people testifying to what the Lord has done for them. And because we do not minister to fellow Catholics, we do not see how God is at work in our lives. Those Christians who actively minister to their fellow Christians or to non-Christians have seen how the Lord worked in their lives. Their faith is strengthened every time they see how the Lord transforms the lives of others.

How does the Holy Spirit empower us to give witness to Jesus? Firstly, the Holy Spirit inspires us. Proclaiming the Good News is not simply a matter of reflection, study and research. One can do all the research and acquire the knowledge of a subject and yet be ineffective in proclaiming the gospel. This is because the announcement of the Good News is not simply an intellectual matter but it is a matter of the heart. So the Holy Spirit must inspire us so that we can convey to His people what the Lord wants. It calls for an intimate knowledge of God’s will and wisdom. But it also requires us to be in touch with the issues of life. Without the inspiration and enlightenment of the Holy Spirit, one can read the scriptures again and again, yet, like the Eunuch of Ethiopia, we cannot understand or link it with our lives.

Secondly, the Holy Spirit must help us to deliver the message of the Lord. Having the message is one thing but delivering the message is another. Again, this requires not just eloquence, good communication skills or even the latest technology to help us. We need the grace of the Holy Spirit to convict us of what we intend to say so that we can say it clearly and convincingly. If a preacher or teacher is not convinced of what he intends to teach, it means that he is not even clear of what he believes in and this accounts for the lack of power in the delivery of the message. Indeed, the Holy Spirit is needed not just at the beginning of the preparation of a talk but also during the delivery of the message itself.

Thirdly, the Holy Spirit must also prompt us when is the right time to speak and to act. We must know when to establish contact and when to seize that opportunity. In the case of Philip the Deacon, it was the Holy Spirit that directed him to wait for the Eunuch. In the case of St Paul, the Holy Spirit directed him to go to Macedonia and then led him to Philippi where he met the women on the Sabbath. Proclamation of the gospel requires the right timing and ambiance. So an evangelizer must be in touch with the Holy Spirit, asking Him whether it is the right time to speak to the person, as in the case of Cornelius who was waiting to know the Lord. Asking the Lord for help to find the opportunity to reach out is critical for success in the work of evangelization. There are many who are waiting to hear the Word. As St Paul wrote, “But how are they to call on one in whom they have not believed? And how are they to believe in one of whom they have never heard? And how are they to hear without someone to proclaim him? And how are they to proclaim him unless they are sent? As it is written, ‘How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!'” (Rom 10:14f)

But even if the speaker has done all he could to let the Holy Spirit inspire him in thought and in speech, it is still not sufficient for the word to be effective. Only the Holy Spirit can open the hearts of people to believe in Him. This was the case of Lydia in the first reading. St Luke wrote, “She listened to us, and the Lord opened her heart to accept what Paul was saying.” It is important that we bear in mind that we are merely instruments, like John the Baptist, the voice of God. But only Jesus is the Word. But it is the Holy Spirit who is the One that opens the hearts and minds of our listeners. No techniques or sound system or technology or eloquence can touch the hearts of our listeners unless the Lord opens their hearts and ears to listen. Preachers must not think too highly of themselves, especially if they are talented or eloquent. Even if they can teach well, unless the Lord opens the hearts of the listeners, no conversion is going to take place. People might find our teaching entertaining and enlightening but they might not be struck in their hearts. We end up entertaining them but not transforming their lives. It is significant that when Peter gave the first sermon on Pentecost after he had received the Holy Spirit, we read that his listeners “were cut to the heart and said to Peter and to the other apostles, ‘Brothers, what should we do?'” (Acts 2:37)

Finally, the Holy Spirit is needed for courage and fortitude. Many Catholics when faced with opposition withdraw and give up because they cannot accept rejection and ridicule. They are afraid to suffer for the Lord because they lack love for the Lord and lesser love still for His people who are ignorant and do not yet know Him. If we truly love Jesus and His people, those who are lost and ignorant about the Way to Truth and Life, then we do not mind suffering on their account if we can save them. The Lord warns us, “I have told you all this so that your faith may not be shaken. They will expel you from the synagogues, and indeed the hour is coming when anyone who kills you will think he is doing a holy duty for God. They will do these things because they have never known either the Father or myself. But I have told you all this, so that when the time for it comes you may remember that I told you.” The Holy Spirit is the One who gives us the fortitude to persevere. Luke mentioned this in his gospel, “And when they bring you before the synagogues and the rulers and the authorities, do not be anxious how or what you are to answer or what you are to say; for the Holy Spirit will teach you in that very hour what you ought to say.” (Lk 12:11f) So from beginning to end, witnessing to the Lord must be done in union with Jesus through the assistance of the Holy Spirit.