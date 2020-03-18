FULFILLING THE LAW PERFECTLY

Moses said to the people after giving them the laws, “Keep them, observe them, and they will demonstrate to the peoples your wisdom and understanding. When they come to know of all these laws they will exclaim, ‘No other people is as wise and prudent as this great nation.’ And indeed, what great nation is there that has its gods so near as the Lord our God is to us whenever we call to him? And what great nation is there that has laws and customs to match this whole Law that I put before you today?”

Is it true that those who follow the laws of God are wise? Many in the world think otherwise. On the contrary, it seems that laws are joy-killers. They take away our freedom to do what we like. We live in guilt and a bad conscience because we have been conditioned by religion. Atheists think that religions enslave people. Obeying the laws of God shows that we are infantile in our thinking and ignorant in making decisions. Hence, secularists and humanists think that they do not need the laws of God. They can decide for themselves what is best. In fact, they believe that they are a law unto themselves. In relativism, each one decides what is right or wrong, good or bad. There is no law that fits everyone because it is all a matter of preference and pragmatism. Laws are not necessarily right or wrong but a matter of consensus. The majority dictates the laws. So what is right yesterday is wrong today. We have many examples, divorce, same-sex union, surrogate motherhood, euthanasia, abortion and even satanic cults.

How, then, can we say that following the laws of God shows us to be wise and understanding? How could Jesus in the gospel say, “Therefore, the man who infringes even one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do the same will be considered the least in the kingdom of heaven; but the man who keeps them and teaches them will be considered great in the kingdom of heaven”? For the believers, the laws of God are the expression of God’s wisdom in teaching us how to live truly liberated, joyful, happy and meaningful lives. Those who abuse the laws of God would only destroy themselves because they go against not just divine laws but the laws of nature inscribed in creation. “God wrote on the tables of the Law what men did not read in their hearts.” (St. Augustine) Indeed, St Paul wrote, “if it had not been for the law, I would not have known sin. So the law is holy, and the commandment is holy and just and good.” (Rom 7:7,12)

The laws are good because they are given to us by God Himself. “He sends out his word to the earth and swiftly runs his command. He showers down snow white as wool; he scatters hoar-frost like ashes. He makes his word known to Jacob, to Israel his laws and decrees. He has not dealt thus with other nations; he has not taught them his decrees.” The weakness of the laws lies in the way man interprets them. It is the lack of understanding and a right application of the laws of God that cause us to be slaves rather than living as free people.

Hence, we must clarify what do we mean by the Law? Used in a singular form, the Law refers to all the teachings and customs that Moses passed on to the people. The Decalogue contains the moral principles governing our relationship with God and our fellowmen. These moral principles do not change with time and therefore applicable in every age. The Decalogue provides us the foundation of all laws. Obedience to the Ten Commandments is more than just a legalistic submission to the laws but more importantly they provide us the principles of life, summed up as love of God and love of neighbours. Flowing from these fundamental principles, Moses sought to apply these principles concretely in the lives of his people.

In response to the question, “Which commandment is the first of all?” Jesus answered, “The first is, ‘Hear, O Israel: the Lord our God, the Lord is one; you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ The second is this, ‘You shall love your neighbour as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.” (Mk 12:29-31) St Paul wrote, “Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.” (Rom 13:8)

Then we have Levitical laws that were concerned with ceremonies, rituals and worship. Such laws, unlike the Decalogue, change with time because they were preparations for the perfect worship that Christ would reveal to us through His sacrifice on the cross. For us Christians, the mass supersedes the Jewish form of worship. The author of Hebrews tells us. “Jesus has now obtained a more excellent ministry, and to that degree he is the mediator of a better covenant, which has been enacted through better promises.” (Heb 8:6)

Next we have the “Second Law” which is what the Book of Deuteronomy means. It refers principally to how Moses governed the people with civil laws, which were important to maintain proper relationships among the peoples. Israel was not just the People of God, they were also a State and therefore would require laws to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and protected from being harmed by the selfishness of others. These laws of Moses therefore would be applicable generally to people of that time, but they needed to be adapted as the situation, culture and governance structures changed.

When the Lord insisted on obedience to the Law, saying, “Do not imagine that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets. I have come not to abolish but to complete them. I tell you solemnly, till heaven and earth disappear, not one dot, not one little stroke, shall disappear from the Law until its purpose is achieved”, it was not so much to observe all the laws and customs faithfully according to the letter. Rather, we must observe them more in accordance to the spirit because the challenges and problems facing different cultures and epoch of time are different.

Thus, fulfilling the laws does not mean that we observe the laws and the customs given in the bible in a legalistic manner. These laws must be understood and applied according to our times, in the Spirit of love of God and our neighbours. If what we do is against the commandment of love, then we have not been obedient to the laws. This explains why Jesus broke the Sabbath Law at times because of a greater good demanded of Him, namely, because the Sabbath Law must serve life. So it is not because the laws are useless and take away our freedom and happiness in life. It is the legalistic, unintelligent way of applying the Law.

However, just because we interpret them correctly according to the Spirit, does not mean that we can fulfil them. This is why only with Jesus can we fulfill the law perfectly. We find ourselves torn and divided, between knowing what is right and doing what is right. As St Paul shared his spiritual struggle in his letter to the Romans, “So I find it to be a law that when I want to do what is good, evil lies close at hand. For I delight in the law of God in my inmost self, but I see in my members another law at war with the law of my mind, making me captive to the law of sin that dwells in my members.” (Rom 7:21-23) So the only way is to depend on God’s grace and strength alone. “Wretched man that I am! Who will rescue me from this body of death? Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord!” (Rom 7:24f) Therefore to fulfill the law perfectly, we require more than the New Law of the gospel as taught by our Lord; we need the Holy Spirit to work in us and empower us. Only through the Holy Spirit, who is the interior law of God written in our hearts, can we live out the New Law of Christ. (cf Jer 31:31-34; Ez 36:26-28) Jesus is the New Covenant, because He gives us the New Law and the Holy Spirit.