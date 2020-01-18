CO-OPERATING WITH GOD’S CHOICE

In the scripture readings today, we read that God chooses people uniquely and differently according to His divine plan for us and in different situations. What is important is that God choses us all to cooperate in His divine plan so that serving Him, the author of life and all that is good, we can also share in His life, joy and love. No one is excluded from the Kingdom of God regardless of our status, physique, intelligence, wealth or circumstances in life. He calls each one of us wherever we are.

So in the first reading, God chose Saul to be the King of Israel since the people were clamoring for a king. Since a king in those days was also the military leader, it was appropriate that Saul who was tall and handsome was appointed to lead the people of Israel. Indeed, “there was no one more handsome than he; he stood head and shoulders taller than the rest of the people.” He was the perfect choice to rule the people of Israel. So Samuel was commanded by the Lord to anoint him. “Samuel took a phial of oil and poured it on Saul’s head; then he kissed him, saying, ‘Has not the Lord anointed you prince over his people Israel? You are the man who must rule the Lord’s people, and who must save them from the power of the enemies surrounding them.'”

The tragedy of Saul when he was made king was that he did not fulfill his role as God’s Anointed One. He did not exercise the kingship on behalf of Yahweh. Power, authority and wealth got into his head. He began to think that he was powerful because of his talents and personal assets. He began to believe that the kingship was due to him. He abused his authority and disobeyed the commands of the Lord. He forgot that his kingship was due to God’s graciousness in choosing him to be the leader of Israel. Without God’s blessings and grace, he would not have been king. As a result of this failure to be grateful for God’s choice and lack of consciousness that he was just a deputy of God, he coveted his throne as if it was his right. Instead of being thankful for David who helped him to subdue his enemies, he became jealous of his success. He felt that David was a threat to his kingship and sought many times to eliminate him. (cf 1 Sm 18:6-16)

Many of us behave like Saul. Some of us are gifted with many talents from the Lord. But we take them for granted. We even harbor the thought that our achievements are solely due to our hard work, ingenuity, intelligence and creativity. We think so highly of ourselves, that we are somebody today, holding some top post in the Civil Service or in the Corporate World, or in politics and religion. We become so proud of ourselves, of being seen as someone important with people serving us and coming to us for help. We are honoured by society, Church and country. But after some time, we begin to think that we are really that great, powerful and indispensable. We want people to serve us and respect us, give us honour and precedence wherever we go. Instead of being humbled at God’s mercy and grace, and using our talents and gifts for the service of God and His people, we abuse our authority and position in life. We use them for our own selfish interests, rather than remembering that the office is given to us on trust and for a period of time.

Indeed, we must remember that our success is due to God’s grace and mercy alone. This is what the psalmist reminds us. “O Lord, your strength gives joy to the king; how your saving help makes him glad! You have granted him his heart’s desire; you have not refused the prayer of his lips. You came to meet him with the blessings of success, you have set on his head a crown of pure gold. He asked you for life and this you have given, days that will last from age to age. Your saving help has given him glory. You have laid upon him majesty and splendor, you have granted your blessings to him forever. You have made him rejoice with the joy of your presence.” Indeed, all things come from God’s grace and mercy alone.

In the gospel, we have someone who was unworthy to be called by the Lord. He was a tax-collector. He did not qualify to be a disciple, much less an apostle of our Lord. As a tax-collector, he was taking in handsome profits from his trade through exorbitant taxes. He was seen as a traitor by the Jews for working for the Romans. He was certainly despised not just as a sinner but a public sinner. So it must have been a great surprise for Levi when the Lord said to him, “Follow me” whilst he was going about his usual day’s work in the customs house. Without having second thoughts, we read that “he got up and followed him.”

In the case of Levi, he knew that Jesus’ choice of him to be His disciple was a great gift from God. It was not just anyone calling him to do something but it was the Lord. When the Lord calls, one cannot hesitate, delay or make compromises. Hence, immediately, he left his customs house and followed after Him. Levi was fully aware that he did not qualify to be considered as a disciple of the Lord. He was too sinful and unworthy. But since Christ counted him worthy, he was courageous enough to leave everything and follow after Him.

We are called to be like Levi today to find our fulfillment in Christ. In the gospel, Jesus said, “It is not the healthy who need the doctor, but the sick. I did not come to call the virtuous, but sinners.” We are all sick in some ways. We are all poor in some ways. We must not reduce the sick to those who are physically, mentally or emotionally sick. The sick includes those who are spiritually sick, those who are numb to their conscience because of compromises, those who are influenced by the values of the world, those who cannot distinguish between truth and falsehood, and those who do not know God. Similarly, the poor is not just the materially poor but the rich and powerful as well. They can be poor in love, poor in generosity and poor in true friendships. Most of all, they are not poor in spirit and thus cannot encounter the love and mercy of God. Being self-sufficient in wealth, talents, social rank, we depend only on ourselves. Levi, we can be sure, was rich as well but he was without real friends, had no peace of mind and no joy in his heart. He can feel the emptiness in him. Truly, those of us who are rich and successful and are without God and without true love for the poor and the suffering, are poor too.

What is significant for Levi is that instead of keeping Jesus for himself as Saul did with his kingship, Levi wanted to share his treasure with others. Having found such a great gift of God’s love and mercy in Jesus, Levi wanted his friends to come to know him as well. He invited his friends to dine with Jesus in his house. He was not afraid that others might also have the attention of Jesus. Levi was not possessive of Jesus but was happy to have others be touched by His love. Having been touched by Christ’s love and mercy, he immediately became an apostle even before the Lord appointed him. He reached out to fellow sinners, tax-collectors like himself, so that they, too, could enjoy God’s love and be healed by God’s merciful and all-embracing love. He could not resist making Jesus known and loved.

This is so unlike us. Most of us, when we find something beautiful, good and lovely, will want to possess them for ourselves. This includes friends as well. We are jealous if our best friend loves others and are loved by them. We want to have exclusive love and attention from the one we love, afraid to share our loved ones with others. We are so insecure that our beloved will give his or her attention to others. We become jealous and feel threatened just as Saul did with David. The green-eyed monster takes control of us and we begin to hate our competitors rather than rejoice in seeing them happy to be loved by our beloved as well. We are not willing to share generously. When we behave in that manner, then we are not doing what we should be doing, be apostles for our Lord. We are keeping Jesus away from those who need Him. This was what the Pharisees and Scribes did. They prevented sinners from coming to God. They were seen as outcasts and ostracized. But for Jesus, all the more, we must go out to them, reach out in love and mercy, live and mix with them, and call them to dine with the Lord.