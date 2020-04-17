UNEASINESS IN SHARING FAITH TODAY

In the secular world of ours today, it is considered improper to share our faith openly in public. Today, if a public figure or anyone giving a public lecture were to mention anything about his or her faith, he or she would be frowned upon. This is rather strange when at least 80% of the world are believers of some religion and even among the 20% who profess humanism, agnosticism or atheism, many have some recognition of the sacred.

As recent as the last century, it was to a political leader’s favour to show his or her reverence for God. In America, even the US dollar says, “In God we trust.” Letting people know our faith was considered something not just appropriate but edifying and deserving of people’s trust and confidence. Indeed, it was presumed that those who were believers were God-fearing and therefore lived lives in accordance to the laws of God and their religion, since all true religions teach us to do good, be just and live a righteous life. Regardless of which religion one believed in, it was proper for everyone to subscribe to a religion.

How did secularism and humanism, which are in the minority, come to dictate to the rest of the religious world how one should conduct oneself in public life? How did we change from a deeply religious society to a secularized world? The reason is simple. Because there is a very subtle attempt to silence all religions by exploiting the disharmony among religions as an excuse to promote secularism. Today secularism uses this as a basis to remove religions from public life in the name of neutrality to all religions except for those who are atheists and humanists. This is why, unwittingly, the quarrels among religions have helped secularism to succeed in the world today. As a result, all are losers in this battle among religions, except the atheists and humanists! Hence, if the world has become so secular, we should not blame the atheists, secularists and humanists; they are just making use of our division to further promote and strengthen secularism.

We must not think that this attempt to suppress public speaking in the name of Jesus is only happening today. This was also true in the case of the early Church! In the first reading, we have the Sanhedrin warning Peter and John not to preach in the name of Jesus. They were told that they may continue with their works of healing but not in Jesus’ name. This is precisely what the world wants of us. Today, there are so many attempts by secularists to prevent religions from speaking and sharing about their faith. They do not mind religions doing good works, but they do not want us to display our faith and beliefs in God whilst doing what we do. Although the world speaks about freedom in the practice of religion, it is to be done only within our family, among our friends and within our religious houses and communities. Faith cannot be expressed or spoken in public. In many countries around the world, we are not allowed to display any religious images in public life, in offices, in public buildings, even if that building was built by a religious organization for their services to the community.

We are not allowed to express our views on ethical, social and moral issues that affect our family and the larger society because we are deemed to be putting pressure on society and political leaders, as if they are all people without faith! Can one dichotomize and compartmentalize one’s faith from one’s view of life, whether in the area of business, economics, politics, healthcare, family life, sexual identity and purpose of life? Whether we like it or not, the way we perceive life is influenced by our beliefs. Even the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was based on a Christian perspective of freedom and the dignity of the human person. The only difference is that over the years, Christianity has lost her influence, and because of secularism, the Christian principles of human rights and freedom have been stretched beyond what was intended by the original legislators of Human rights.

This has led to an over exaggeration of human freedom and dignity at the expense of the rights of others. Personal freedom has become so absolute that it no longer takes into consideration the larger community. The freedom of expression and of speech includes the right to insult others, spread fake news, and even distort and abuse the religious beliefs of others. Freedom of religion today even means one’s right to subscribe to any form of worship, even if it teaches evil and causes disharmony in society. This is why the world has become so fragmented. Family and society are breaking apart even with advancement in social and mass communication. The freedom to life means one can take away one’s life, whether through suicide and euthanasia or going for an abortion, because the birth of the baby would infringe on the person’s freedom. This championing of absolute freedom has become so ludicrous, especially in some sectors of society in the world.

As I have said, this situation has also come about because of the intolerance among religions. This is what we see in today’s first reading. The religious leaders were incensed by the preaching of Peter and John about the resurrection of Jesus, the man whom they had just crucified. They were pressured by their guilt because of what they did on one hand, and on the other hand, they were threatened by the healing miracle that was performed in the name of the man whom they had crucified. “They recognised them as associates of Jesus; but when they saw the man who had been cured standing by their side, they could find no answer.” Furthermore, they could not explain how the miracle happened. “What are we going to do with these men?’ they asked. ‘It is obvious to everybody in Jerusalem that a miracle has been worked through them in public, and we cannot deny it.” Furthermore, they could not explain how Peter and John, who were uneducated laymen, could preach so convincingly. Last not be least, the only reason why they did not take action was the fear of losing popularity because “they could not think of any way to punish them, since all the people were giving glory to God for what had happened.”

Instead of investigating and studying the phenomenon objectively, seeking the truth of the matter, they were defensive. They wanted to protect their interests. They should have been humble and continue to observe whether the phenomenon and the claims of the disciples were true. Instead, they reacted by seeking to stop it. They concluded, “But to stop the whole thing spreading any further among the people, let us caution them never to speak to anyone in this name again.” What was of great importance to them was that Peter and John were stopped from speaking about Jesus whom they attributed the healing of the crippled man to. They were not concerned about the validity of their claims for fear that they would have to change their views. They were simply being defensive.

Indeed, in the light of how religions have played themselves into the hands of the secularists, it is important that if we want to reclaim society for God, then believers, regardless of whichever religion, must come together for a common purpose to serve God together. Religions may have different views, but all have a common purpose, which is to serve our fellowmen, promote truth and love, help each other, safeguard morality, protect family life, and not allow our people to become selfish, individualistic and materialistic. All religions call their followers to be kind, respectful, hospitable and tolerant of people of other faith; and some would even go further to seek appreciation of the beliefs and practices of others and learn from each other.

Today, the gospel invites us to be receptive. Even if we do not agree, we must be open to the testimonies of others. Jesus reprimanded the apostles for being incredulous and obstinate when the women and the disciples of Emmaus testified to them that they saw the Risen Lord. Sharing our testimonies of faith is not imposing our faith on others. We depend on God’s grace to find faith in the testimonies. But arrogance and skepticism does us no good. As for those who have encountered God, Peter and John said, “We cannot promise to stop proclaiming what we have seen and heard.” So, too, the Lord commands us, “Go out to the whole world; proclaim the Good News to all creation.” So let us be witnesses of His life and love.