WHAT IS BLOCKING US FROM RECEIVING THE FORGIVENESS OF GOD?

There are Catholics who celebrate the Sacrament of Reconciliation but do not experience forgiveness, either from God or from themselves. So they conclude that the Sacrament of Reconciliation is ineffective for bringing about real conversion. There are many reasons to account for this failure. One reason could be the fault of the confessor, for failing to show compassion, understanding, empathy and a listening ear. However, the fault could also lie in the penitents because the necessary disposition is lacking.

The first reason is the failure to prepare oneself adequately for the sacrament of reconciliation. Some Catholics rush for the confessional queue without first making time to examine their conscience. In truth, before one goes for confession, especially when we have not gone for confession regularly, we should take about a week or so to think and pray through the sins we have committed since our last confession. Unless we acknowledge our sins and are conscious of them, we will not be able to feel contrite for our sins. Being aware of our sins is the first step towards a contrite heart.

The unforgiving servant was unaware of his own sins. Perhaps, the master forgave him too quickly and he had no time to think through what he had done. He was just fearful of being punished together with his family. All he thought of was to escape from the consequences of his offence. He had no time to feel sorry for his sins or become aware of the gravity of his actions. He was only sorry for himself, not for the wrongs he did and the people he had cheated. So when he was forgiven so readily and generously by the master, immediately he demanded from a fellow servant who owed him just a day’s wage, 100 denarii, compared to the 10,000 talents that he owed the master, which is comparable to 200,000 years of wages.

Indeed, without contrition of heart, we cannot feel with the sins of our fellowmen. We become self-righteous. We only focus on what others have done wrong but we are blind to see how often we have wronged others. We are always focused on the sins and weaknesses of others but keep a blind eye to our own. Consequently, we feel hurt and nurse our wounds, become resentful of those who hurt us, keep grudges and find ways to retaliate. Only those who are acutely aware that they are no better than others, or even a greater sinner than many others, will be forgiving when they are hurt by people because they know how weak and susceptible human beings are to sin and temptation. Only repentant sinners can feel for and with other sinners.

When we lack contrition of heart, we also cannot feel the forgiveness of God for us. Some Catholics who go for regular confession, keep repeating the same sins and confess them like a broken recorder. There is no change at all and no attempt to rectify oneself and to avoid committing the same sins again. Without remorse, there will be no change of heart because deep in our hearts, we do not see that what we do is wrong. We confess them simply because the law says so, or the Church says so. As Jesus told of the adulterous woman, “Therefore, I tell you, her sins, which were many, have been forgiven; hence she has shown great love. But the one to whom little is forgiven, loves little.” (Lk 7:47)

So we must begin with a sincere and thorough examination of conscience to bring about a contrite heart. This was what Azariah did for himself and for the nation. He turned to God for mercy and forgiveness. “Lord, now we are the least of all the nations, now we are despised throughout the world, today, because of our sins.” Azariah acknowledged that their sins caused them to be in this situation. He did not make excuses. After acknowledging the sins of Israel, he asked for forgiveness from a contrite heart. He said, “We have at this time no leader, no prophet, no prince, no holocaust, no sacrifice, no oblation, no incense, no place where we can offer you the first-fruits and win your favour. But may the contrite soul, the humbled spirit be as acceptable to you as holocausts of rams and bullocks, as thousands of fattened lambs: such let our sacrifice be to you today.” This contrite heart is expressed in a resolution not to sin again. “May it be your will that we follow you wholeheartedly, since those who put their trust in you will not be disappointed.”

Secondly, we must appeal to God’s mercy. We must never doubt the mercy and forgiveness of God. The scriptures always speak of God’s mercy and compassion. He is always faithful to His covenant even when we fail Him. That was how Azariah prayed to the Lord, “Oh! Do not abandon us forever, for the sake of your name; do not repudiate your covenant, do not withdraw your favour from us, for the sake of Abraham, your friend, of Isaac your servant, and of Israel your holy one, to whom you promised descendants as countless as the stars of heaven and as the grains of sand on the seashore.” The mercy of God is reiterated by our Lord when Peter asked, “‘How often must I forgive my brother if he wrongs me? As often as seven times?’ Jesus answered, ‘Not seven, I tell you, but seventy-seven times.” In other words, like God we must forgive all the time, not three or even seven times. Every time when someone is sincerely contrite, we must forgive the person when he or she asks for forgiveness. God is the One who forgives seventy-seven times! That is always!

The abundant forgiveness of God is portrayed in the way the Master forgave his servant who owed him 10,000 talents. God is generous in forgiveness. “The servant’s master felt so sorry for him that he let him go and cancelled the debt”. God is like this master. He feels with us and for us when we sin or have done wrong. He does not want us to suffer. He only wants to forgive. The prophet Micah said, “Who is a God like you, pardoning iniquity and passing over the transgression of the remnant of your possession? He does not retain his anger forever, because he delights in showing clemency. He will again have compassion upon us; he will tread our iniquities under foot. You will cast all our sins into the depths of the sea. You will show faithfulness to Jacob and unswerving loyalty to Abraham, as you have sworn to our ancestors from the days of old.” (Mic 7:18-19)

However, in order to receive God’s full forgiveness, we must be ready to forgive others. When we do not forgive, it means that we have not received God’s forgiveness. If we have truly received God’s forgiveness, how can we still not forgive others? Our sins against God are many times more than what any person can sin against us. So if we know how God has forgiven us in spite of our grave sins, how much more should we forgive those who have sinned against us? But this is not something reducible to a mathematical calculation. It is of the heart. The unforgiving servant did not come to realize how much the master had done for him. So he failed to receive the master’s forgiveness in his heart even though the master had forgiven him. So a clear sign that we know whether we have been forgiven by God is when we are able to look at our fellowmen and say to them, “Your sin against me is nothing compared to my sins against God. So if God has forgiven me, what audacity do I have to ask God for forgiveness when I cannot forgive your sin?”

Hence, the Lord’s advice is clear, we must forgive from our hearts. The master said, “You wicked servant, I cancelled all that debt of yours when you appealed to me. Were you not bound, then, to have pity on your fellow servant just as I had pity on you?” Jesus concluded, “that is how my heavenly Father will deal with you unless you each forgive your brother from your heart.” To forgive others from our heart means that we do not just forgive our enemies notionally, but truly from a heart that feels one’s sinfulness, God’s forgiving love and mercy, and a heart that feels with the sins of others, so much so that we no longer judge them with anger and hatred, but see them with mercy and compassion. We see them as wounded, ignorant, broken, insecure, and foolish. We use the sufferings inflicted on us to grow in mercy and compassion, in holiness, for they purify us in love. We love sinners even more because we know that they are hurting themselves.