ERASING GUILT MEMORIES

Many of us cannot forgive our own past mistakes; neither can we forgive that of others. We continue to live in guilt and pain. We are unable to let go of the negative events in our lives. Instead of dealing with them, we suppress our pains and drown them with other activities so that we are distracted from facing our past. Yet, deep in our hearts, the hurts and resentment in us are festering each day. Imprisoned by our past, we are not free to move forward in life. We continue to dwell in our pains, in our shame and in our anger.

This was the case of St Peter who could not forgive himself for betraying the Lord. He was the one who so confidently said to the Lord, “Even though I must die with you, I will not deny you.” (Mt 26:35) Yet when he was put to the test, he denied the Lord. Before the charcoal fire, when asked by a slavewhether he was one of the disciples of the Lord, “he began to curse, and he swore an oath, ‘I do not know the man!'” (Mt 26:74) When the cock crowed, “Peter remembered what Jesus had said: ‘Before the cock crows, you will deny me three times.’ And he went out and wept bitterly.” (Mt 26:75) He could never forget this incident and he was so ashamed of his betrayal.

This explains why on Sunday morning when the women reported to Peter and John that the tomb was empty, both ran to the empty tomb. Simon Peter “saw the linen wrappings lying there, and the cloth that had been on Jesus’ head, not lying with the linen wrappings but rolled up in a place by itself. Then the other disciple, who reached the tomb first, also went in, and he saw and believed.” (Jn 20:7f) Of Peter, nothing was mentioned whether he believed that the Lord was risen, except for John. More likely, he was astounded and amazed but thoughts would have lingered over his mind that it was too good to be true, that his master was alive. He could not believe that the Lord was risen because of his guilt of betrayal.

In today’s gospel, Peter decided to take time out to drown his sorrows and guilt by doing what he always liked to do and what he was good at, namely, fishing, to boost his deflated ego. “Simon Peter said, ‘I’m going fishing.’ They replied, ‘We’ll come with you.'” Peter had gone back to Galilee after the passion and death of our Lord. With the death of their master, he thought that everything was lost and everything was over. Although the Lord had risen and appeared to them on two occasions previously and extended His peace to them, Peter was not able to accept the forgiveness of our Lord. He was not sure that the Lord had truly forgiven him. His shame and guilt continued to haunt him.

If we feel this way, the gospel tells us that the light is dawning because the Risen Lord is with us. The gospel says, “It was light by now and there stood Jesus on the shore.” Indeed, the Lord today wants to free us for love and joy in life, by freeing us from our past. Although they caught nothing and when they thought they were failures, Jesus was with them again. When the Lord is present, there is no darkness. “Jesus called out, ‘Have you caught anything, friends?’ And when they answered, ‘No’, he said, ‘Throw the net out to starboard and you’ll find something.’ So they dropped the net, and there were so many fish that they could not haul it in.” It is so beautiful to know that the Lord had come to lighten up the lives of the disciples, especially Peter who was still living in guilt. He repeated the miraculous catch of fish for the sake of Peter and the rest of the disciples. They would have remembered the miraculous catch earlier on when Peter “fell down at Jesus’ knees, saying, ‘Go away from me, Lord, for I am a sinful man!'” (Lk 5:8) The Lord wanted to bring Peter back to that same scene so that he will know that the One who forgave him when He was on earth is the same One now risen, forgiving him again. And the job He gave him to be fishers of men had still not been withdrawn. He had not been sacked but reaffirmed in his vocation.

When we are not able to forgive ourselves, we cannot see our brothers and sisters in perspective, especially when we have sinned against them or when they have sinned against us. Our guilt and fear prevent us from recognizing them, just as Peter could not recognize the Lord even though it was already light by then. This was not the case for St John. He was the beloved disciple of the Lord. Although he ran away, he came back quickly to support Mary at the foot of the cross. Hence, he could believe in His resurrection when he saw the tomb empty. Again, today, he was the one who pointed out to Peter and the others, “It is the Lord!” Only love can remove every obstacle in union and relationship. Love can see what reason cannot.

Nevertheless, deep in his heart, Peter really loved the Lord even though he was weak. Jesus knew the heart of Peter. Weighed down by his guilt, he could not recognize the Lord. However, when John pointed out to him, “It is the Lord”, “Simon Peter, who had practically nothing on, wrapped his cloak round him and jumped into the water.” Indeed, Peter loved the Lord so much that he ran towards the Lord. And upon reaching the shore, “they saw that there was some bread there, and a charcoal fire with fish cooking on it.” Peter heard the Lord once again, inviting them for a meal. “Bring some of the fish you have just caught.” To show that the Risen Lord is in continuity with the Jesus of Nazareth, “Jesus then stepped forward, took the bread and gave it to them, and the same with the fish.”

Such was the patient and tender love and mercy of our Lord in reaching out to Peter. He did not hurry him to find healing instantly. He gave him time to dispose himself for forgiveness by helping him to go back to those negative events that haunted him. The Lord brought him to that time when he experienced His mercy when he was proud and arrogant. Now the Lord brought him back to the charcoal fire when he denied Him three times before the servants. Healing and self-acceptance often take time. Few are healed instantly except with the special grace of God. Forgiveness takes time, whether we are the one extending forgiveness or the one receiving forgiveness. For most of us, we need time to process, to go through our past events, relive them and understand them in a new light so that we could reconcile our past with the present. That was what the Lord did for Peter and the apostles.

He helped Peter to rewrite his history by over-writing his past mistakes with God’s mercy and goodness. Soon, He would allow Peter to write over his three-fold denial with a three-fold love for Him. Then He would invite Peter to follow Him to the cross. Before that, he was not yet ready to die for the love of the Lord. Now, the Lord knew he was ready and therefore could say to him, “Very truly, I tell you, when you were younger, you used to fasten your own belt and to go wherever you wished. But when you grow old, you will stretch out your hands, and someone else will fasten a belt around you and take you where you do not wish to go.” (He said this to indicate the kind of death by which he would glorify God.) After this he said to him, “Follow me.” (Jn 21:18f)

How do we know that we are healed completely? When we are able to announce to others that Jesus is the Christ, our savior and healer. After being healed of his past and forgiven, Peter recalled his first calling to be “fishers of men.” Peter and the apostles left their trade to join Jesus to be fishers of men. But in their guilt and shame, they abandoned their call and went back to fishing. Now having been healed by the Lord, we read in the first reading how they were now ready to testify to Him without fear and at the risk of their lives. Before the Sanhedrin and religious leaders, they were not afraid to accuse them of killing Jesus and that Jesus is their Savior. When asked, “By what power, and by whose name have you men done this?”, filled with the Holy Spirit, their reply was, “I am glad to tell you all, and would indeed be glad to tell the whole people of Israel, that it was by the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarene, the one you crucified, whom God raised from the dead, by this name and by no other that this man is able to stand up perfectly healthy, here in your presence today. This is the stone rejected by you the builders, but which has proved to be the keystone. For all the names in the world given to men, this is the only one by which we can be saved.” When we are freed from our pains and oppressions, we are at the same time, set free to serve Christ.