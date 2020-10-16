EXPOSING HYPOCRITES

There is so much hypocrisy in us all. Before we condemn the hypocrites we see around us, we must first live like Jesus in truth and in love. How many of us are authentic in everything we say or do? How sincere are we all the time in our words and actions? Surely there are many occasions in life when we are pressured into behaving hypocritically. It is therefore good for us to examine the push factors that make us behave in a hypocritical manner. Right from the outset, we must distinguish those who behave hypocritically to cheat people and those who behave hypocritically out of fear.

The real hypocrites are those who put on an act in their lives, pretending to be what they are not so that they could derive some benefit from the act. The meaning of the word, “hypocrite” means to be an actor, to put on a mask and put on the character of another person. Some pretend to be rich, drive luxury cars, give big gifts, and entertain guests lavishly. However, it is more a trick to impress others so that they could win their confidence and trust. Once they have established confidence, they will start asking for money, investments and personal details so that they could exploit their new-found friends. Indeed, even in the digital world, we have many scammers who cheat people of money by pretending that they could make them rich, or that they are loved so that their love-struck victims will hand over money or their bodies. These hypocrites are basically cheats and swindlers. Their hypocrisy should be condemned outright.

Then there are those who are hypocritical in their actions, not because they are bad people with evil and insincere intentions but simply because they want to protect themselves and their interests. These so-called hypocrites are not truly evil in themselves. They live a double-life more out of fear and human weakness than malicious intent. Indeed, we very often find so-called religious people, professionals such as doctors, lawyers and accountants, law-enforcement officers and politicians speak and act in a way that is befitting of their professions. However, among them we find some of the greatest pedophiles, sex addicts, swindlers and corrupt people in society. They use their professional image to win public trust, but under cover they take advantage of weak people who come to them for help and services. That is why, when their misdeeds and crimes are exposed, we are scandalized that they could use their trusted positions to take exploit their clients.

Underlying the double-life that people live is the struggle between doing what is right and avoiding what is wrong. On one hand, we know the right thing to do. On the other hand, our human flesh and human weakness tends towards what is wrong. This explains why some hidden molesters and sex addicts are among the harshest critics of sexual sins. And we have people who on one hand strongly denounce social injustices in the world but on the other hand ill-treat their domestic helpers or workers at home. Then again, we have law-enforcement officers who are in charge of corruption cases and yet are on the take themselves. These inconsistencies in our life actually reflect a real struggle in us, as St Paul did when he spoke of this tension in his letter to the Romans. “I do not understand my own actions. For I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate. Now if I do what I do not want, I agree that the law is good. But in fact it is no longer I that do it, but sin that dwells within me.” (Rom 7:15-17) Clearly, it is more than just a desire to do good and act with integrity in our lives. We are fallen sinners, and as the Lord said, “the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak.” (Mt 26:41) So we all know how we must act. Knowing the law is one thing but to act according to it is a different matter together. It is the weakness of human nature.

Secondly, if people conduct themselves hypocritically, it is also because of fear, the fear of rejection. The truth is that in this world, people will only love us and accept us if we are good, talented, accomplished, wealthy, eloquent, beautiful, noble and generous. We are loved for what we can do, not who we are. In other words, we are loved only because we have this title, or because we can offer some services or benefit people. The day when we are no longer in office, or wealthy, or able to provide for their needs, they will abandon us. More so when we face failures in your life. Few love us as persons, for our feelings, our struggles, and our unique identity.

As a consequence, to gain peoples’ acceptance, we try to project an image that people like to see. We try to please people. This is what actors and celebrities do. These are the literal professional hypocrites. They make everyone laugh, make them feel great about themselves, project an image that is attractive, always smiling, full of excitement and fun, confident and eloquent. However, what they project is not who they are. Many of them are lonely, insecure, pressured to keep up their public persona positive. Hence, in spite of their success, fame and wealth, some cannot keep up this double-life and eventually commit suicide because they do not have real friends in their lives to confide in, to accept them in their weakness, their insecurity and their loneliness.

Thirdly, some of us are hypocritical because we fear being vulnerable. We are afraid that if people see us in our humanity, our weaknesses, they might take advantage of us. If people know that we are lustful, they might tempt us to sin so that they can blackmail us and take advantage of us. Conversely, if they know we are lustful, they will always be looking at us as if we are sex predators. If we make known our real financial situation, there will be those who will take advantage of us. If we are in need of money, people might tempt us to commit crime to get more money. If they know that we have had many failed relationships and are sleeping around, then they will know that we are easy prey. For this reason, we try to appear strong, chaste and living a comfortable life. If we have marriage problems at home, or our children are gay, or we are in same-sex relationships, we will want to cover up to save our pride. We are afraid that people will despise us and judge us. We might be going to church, but we have a cupboardful of skeletons hidden at home.

Yet, the Lord warns us, rejection and vulnerability should not be the greatest fear. Our greatest fear should be the fear of being exposed in the final analysis. He said, “Be on your guard against the yeast of the Pharisees – that is, their hypocrisy. Everything that is now covered will be uncovered, and everything now hidden will be made clear. For this reason, whatever you have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight, and what you have whispered in hidden places will be proclaimed on the housetops.” Indeed, no one can hide their secret life, or their misdeeds or their crimes for long. They will be exposed sooner or later. When that day comes, we will be so ashamed and not be able to face the world.

Most of all, the Lord warns us that what we should truly fear is the loss of our soul. “Do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that can do no more. I will tell you whom to fear: fear him who, after he has killed, has the power to cast into hell. Yes, I tell you, fear him.” To lose our soul does not only mean that we face the judgment of God at the end of this life, but it means to lose our authenticity and freedom here and now. It is to live a life of fear, slavery, a double-life, knowing that one day the truth will be revealed. Rather than living this life of the dead, we must live a life of truth and love. Indeed, St Paul tells us that this life has already been given to us as a pledge of the fullness of life to come. “Now you too, in him, have heard the message of the truth and the good news of your salvation, and have believed it; and you too have been stamped with the seal of the Holy Spirit of the Promise, the pledge of our inheritance which brings freedom for those whom God has taken for his own, to make his glory praised.” Only by living the life of the Spirit, can we be set free.