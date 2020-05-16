MEETING RESISTANCE WITH CREATIVITY

In the gospel, Jesus prepared His disciples for the persecutions ahead of them. “A servant is not greater than his master. If they persecuted me, they will persecute you too; if they kept my word, they will keep yours as well. But it will be on my account that they will do all this, because they do not know the one who sent me.” Like their master, they would face persecution for upholding their faith in Christ and the gospel values. This is the price of discipleship. This is true especially in our times when secularism is attacking Christianity and rewriting the acceptable norms for society. What do we do in the face of resistance to the gospel and opposition? There are three ways to deal with resistance and hostility to the gospel.

The first way is to embrace our persecutors and opposers by succumbing to their demands. It is the way of surrender because we are fearful of losing our positions in the world, in society and in politics, particularly in business. Our position, power, wealth, influence and popularity are more important than holding on to the truth of the gospel as taught by our Lord. Unfortunately, many of us respond to the world’s opposition to our gospel values by agreeing with the world, whether it is with regard to abortion, even at birth, euthanasia, divorce and same-sex union. This is not to say that we should not feel or empathize with those who have to resort to abortion, euthanasia, divorce, or even find a same-sex partner. Journeying and helping those who are in such situations in their struggles is what we must do. We do not condemn individuals who fall into such situations.

However, endorsing such values as the norm for society as truth, is to go against the gospel as taught by our Lord. Jesus in the gospel states clearly, “If the world hates you, remember that it hated me before you. If you belonged to the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you do not belong to the world, because my choice withdrew you from the world, therefore the world hates you.” We have to be clear which side we want to be on, the side of Christ or the world. There is no neutrality. Jesus said, “He who is not with me is against me, and he who does not gather with me scatters.” (Mt 12:30)

The second way is to counter resistance with resistance. This will lead to direct confrontation. This might be necessary in some situations when there is no other choice for one to take, such as when someone is at gunpoint in defending his faith. This was the case of the apostles and Paul. They were brought before the Sanhedrin and civil authorities to explain themselves. This might also happen when secularistic and atheistic governments seek to deprive one of the freedom to worship and practise his or her faith. However, in most cases, we should avoid direct confrontation because more will be hurt. We must not act impetuously or rashly, even if we have faith in God.

We have many examples of people who take extreme positions with regard to their opponents. A Protestant Bishop said he was not afraid of the Corona Virus because God is greater than the virus. He did not take precautions, as he was overly presumptuous that God would protect him from the virus. Unfortunately, he was tested positive for the Covid-19 and died. This is a case of the lack of prudence and putting God to the test. Then there are many instances of religious fanaticism where believers who have been radicalized would employ terrorist methods of putting fear into their enemies by threats of violence, bombing and killing. They think that even if they were killed, they would die as martyrs, and their names will be enrolled in the book of saints and martyrs. They would win greater reward in heaven. This way of violence and taking lives is contrary to the gospel.

There is a better approach when one has to deal with resistance. It is the way of circumventing our enemy in a creative and harmless manner. This was the way of St Paul and the early Christians. We read that after the death of Stephen, the Christians were dispersed throughout the region of Judea and Samaria. Some traveled as far as Phoeni′cia and Cyprus and Antioch. When their message was rejected at Antioch, Paul and Barnabas, spoke out boldly, saying, “It was necessary that the word of God should be spoken first to you. Since you thrust it from you, and judge yourselves unworthy of eternal life, behold, we turn to the Gentiles. For so the Lord has commanded us, saying, ‘I have set you to be a light for the Gentiles, that you may bring salvation to the uttermost parts of the earth.'” (Acts 13:46f) St Paul was not hostile, nor did he pick a fight with them. Rather, he saw this as an opportunity to bring the good news to those who desired it. “When the Gentiles heard this, they were glad and glorified the word of God; and as many as were ordained to eternal life believed. And the word of the Lord spread throughout all the region.” (Acts 13:48f)

Today, again we see how Paul, at the beginning of his second missionary journey, met with obstacles but did not insist on going headlong with his plans. “They travelled through Phrygia and the Galatian country, having been told by the Holy Spirit not to preach the word in Asia. When they reached the frontier of Mysia they thought to cross it into Bithynia, but as the Spirit of Jesus would not allow them, they went through Mysia and came down to Troas.” He listened to the Holy Spirit rather than insisting on following his plans. He was docile and refused to be hindered in proclaiming the gospel just because he faced some obstacles. He would find new ways to proclaim the gospel to new territories. God found a new land for him to explore when Paul “had a vision: a Macedonian appeared and appealed to him in these words, ‘Come across to Macedonia and help us’. Once he had seen this vision we lost no time in arranging a passage to Macedonia, convinced that God had called us to bring them the Good News.” Indeed, when God closes one door, He opens another door. We must be adaptable to change.

Another case in point was the circumcision of Timothy. Paul “who wanted to have him as a travelling companion, had him circumcised. This was on account of the Jews in the locality where everyone knew his father was a Greek.” This seems to contradict what Paul had earlier on fought for the Gentiles; that they not be obliged to follow the Jewish laws and customs because salvation is not through the laws but faith in Christ. The Council in Jerusalem endorsed what Paul did and taught in the Gentile Churches which he founded. Having won the confirmation of the apostles and leaders in Jerusalem, it would appear that Paul was now going against what was agreed upon. This was not the case, however. It was because of expediency and effectiveness in his outreach. If Timothy, whom others knew had a Greek father, was not circumcised, those Jews who were not yet converted to the Christian Faith might have difficulties welcoming Paul, Silas and Timothy to speak to them. The principle as agreed by the Jerusalem Council on what Gentile Christians must observe remained valid. However, Paul chose not to apply that law for Timothy for a greater good. This is called flexibility and making calculated adjustments, which does not contradict the principle.

We, too, must learn from Paul in the way he dealt with resistance and opposition. Instead of fighting them, as in opposing those who champion the values of superficial love and culture of death, we should promote the culture of life and the culture of authentic love in family life. Instead of accentuating our disagreement and end up battling with our opponents, it would be better for us to light the candle and shine for the world to see what we do and believe in. It is the same for this Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of seeing it as an obstacle to our faith because we do not have the traditional means to encounter God, then we must take this occasion as a period for purification, a better appreciation of our faith and the liturgy. We can find new ways to grow in our faith and spiritual life. We must learn to adapt creatively to new challenges and obstacles. This Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to think of a parish without boundaries, a new way of formation and evangelization.