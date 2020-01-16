SUPERSTITIOUS FAITH

What does it mean to have a superstitious faith? Superstition is to believe that the object which we venerate or the rituals which are performed according to the exact rite is miraculous when there is no reality or truth in it. It is just a figment of our imagination and springs from our fears and desires. But even believers can border on superstitious faith when the object of belief or the ritual that is performed truly is reflective of the reality that it seeks to convey. This is particularly true with regard to faith in the Sacraments, especially the Eucharist. Regardless of our personal faith or subjective response to the object or rite performed, when such a rite is performed, Christ is present in a par excellence manner in the bread and wine. This kind of faith is an objective faith, or what the Church would call, ex opera operator, that is, by the works performed.

But an objective faith is not sufficient because it can end up often as a superstitious faith. This was the case of the Israelites in the first reading. In the past, the Ark of the Covenant which carried the Tablets of the Ten Commandments represented the presence of God. It had helped Israel to win the battles against their enemies when the Ark of the Covenant was carried with them in battle. The Ark of the Covenant demonstrated that God, the Lord of Hosts, the Army Commander and the battle were His. Even their enemies were aware of the power of the Ark of the Covenant. We read in the first reading how terrified they were when the Israelites brought the Ark of the Covenant with them to the battlefield. “The Philistines were afraid; and they said, God has come to the camp.’ ‘Alas!’ they cried ‘This has never happened before. Alas! Who will save us from the power of this mighty God? It was he who struck down Egypt with every kind of plague!”

Ironically and shockingly, not only did Israel lose the battle this time and 30,000 lives were lost, but most of all, “the ark of God was captured too, and the two sons of Eli died, Hophni and Phinehas.” It was disastrous. How could such a thing happen? God was supposed to be with them. God was present there in the Ark of the Covenant. Yet, they lost the war, 30,000 soldiers and the Ark to the Philistines. They were scandalized and confused. The responsorial psalm expressed the sentiments of the Israelites. “Yet now you have rejected us, disgraced us; you no longer go forth with our armies. You make us retreat from the foe and our enemies plunder us at will. You make us the taunt of our neighbours, the laughing-stock of all who are near. Among the nations, you make us a byword, among the peoples a thing of derision.”

Indeed, in such moments, they cried out to God and asked, “Awake, O Lord, why do you sleep? Arise, do not reject us forever! Why do you hide your face and forget our oppression and misery?” The answer is simple. It was not because God was asleep or that He was not with the people in the Ark of the Covenant. It was because they did not keep their part of the promise to be faithful to the Covenant, the laws contained therein. They were living sinful lives in disobedience to the Law of Moses. The priests themselves were no better. Indeed, we read that “the sons of Eli were scoundrels; they had no regard for the Lord or for the duties of the priests to the people … the sin of the young men was very great in the sight of the Lord; for they treated the offerings of the Lord with contempt. (1 Sm 2:12f, 17) Indeed, it was their sins that caused the Lord to abandon them to themselves. Hence, we also read, “The word of the Lord was rare in those days; visions were not widespread.” (1 Sm 3:1) God already forewarned Eli but he did not act as well. “I have told him that I am about to punish his house forever, for the iniquity that he knew, because his sons were blaspheming God, and he did not restrain them. Therefore I swear to the house of Eli that the iniquity of Eli’s house shall not be expiated by sacrifice or offering forever.” (1 Sm 3:13f)

We, too, must learn these hard lessons from the Israelites. We cannot simply rely on the objective faith of the Church and of our forefathers. Just relying on their faith alone is not sufficient unless we make their faith our own. Just depending on the faith of the Church cannot bring us far. A priest who thinks that just because of his ordination, he is guaranteed of God’s grace for him to be a good priest without cooperating with His grace is too naïve. The sacrament of ordination only makes available to him the grace but he has to make use of the graces he received and live them out in his life and ministry so that he can be effective in the ministry. Without living a holy life, even if he could celebrate the sacraments validly, they will be less effective since the sacraments are efficacious not just ex opera operato when celebrated but when it is ex opera operantis (by the faith of the person who exercises it). Holiness of life therefore is paramount if the priest were to be efficacious in his ministry. Otherwise, we will suffer the same fate as Eli’s sons who were lazy, selfish and wicked.

What is said for the priest and the sacraments that he celebrates is also true for the people who celebrate the sacraments with him. Just because a couple celebrates the Sacrament of Matrimony in Church, is no assurance that their marriage will be fruitful if they do not live out the graces given through this sacrament. We can get married in church but if we do not make use of the graces given through the sacrament, we will not make progress in our marriage. Similarly for those who have faith in the Eucharist. Just receiving our Lord in the Eucharist will not transform us unless we also “do this in memory of Him”, which means to die with Him, making ourselves a sacrifice to God and rise with Him every day in our lives. Just celebrating the rituals correctly will not benefit anyone unless we allow the grace of God from the rituals to influence us in the way we live our lives. So what is necessary for God to work wonders in us through the sacraments and sacramentals that we use for worship and prayers is when we make an effort to die to our sins. Without integrity of life, the worship we offer, as the Lord said, is just words. “Because these people draw near with their mouths and honor me with their lips, while their hearts are far from me, and their worship of me is a human commandment learned by rote.” (Isa 29:13)

We need to have faith in God and in Christ, not just a borrowed faith but a personal faith in Him. This was the faith of the leper. He came to the Lord, breaking the Levitical law that forbade lepers to come close to those who are clean and healthy. But he took courage and with faith came to the Lord and asked Him to heal him. It was a risk he took and in humility and faith that Jesus would not drive him away. “Feeling sorry for him, Jesus stretched out his hand and touched him. ‘Of course I want to!’ he said. ‘Be cured!’ And the leprosy left him at once and he was cured.'” This is the kind of faith that is needed for one to allow the power of God to heal him. Faith means to be receptive to His grace at work in us.

If we have this faith, our faith will also be active, witnessing and transforming. This is illustrated in the leper when he was cured. Although, “Jesus immediately sent him away and sternly ordered him, ‘Mind you say nothing to anyone, but go and show yourself to the priest, and make the offering for your healing prescribed by Moses as evidence of your recovery.’ The man went away, but then started talking about it freely and telling the story everywhere.” Indeed, again he was disobedient simply because he was too excited and felt so liberated that he could not keep the Good News to himself. When we are touched by the Lord and when we are healed by His love, we will announce to the world what He had done for us.

Today, we must be like Jesus. He was truly a man of faith who allowed God to work through Him. The gospel said, “Jesus could no longer go openly into any town, but had to stay outside in places where nobody lived. Even so, people from all around would come to him.” Although, he was not a leper, he touched the leper and became, so to speak, a “leper” Himself for He could no longer stay in the city but in the deserted places like them. Jesus was the Holiness of God. He carried the sins and brokenness of humanity in Him. But He transformed pain into mercy, sickness into health. Whoever He touched, He healed. He transformed as He transmitted to us the love and mercy of God. We too must do likewise.