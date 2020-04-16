SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY DURING CRISIS

We all face tragedies and negative events in life. No one is immune to crises. It can happen because of an expected illness, loss of a loved one, a failed relationship, work retrenchment, financial collapse or business failure. In our current situation today, we are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of us just lament and grumble that things cannot continue the same way. We are not happy because we are boxed in. But this is because we choose to be boxed in, forgetting that the Spirit is free like the Risen Lord who cannot be locked in the tomb. Rather than feeling defeated, we must see what opportunities this crisis is offering us.

This was what Peter and John did. They seized every single opportunity to proclaim Christ. They had only one mission in mind, which was to proclaim Jesus as the Christ of God. They were not deterred because of challenges, the authorities, or rejection. Instead, they looked for every opportunity to announce the name of the Lord. They saw a crippled man and healed him in the name of Jesus. Consequently, there was excitement among the crowd because they were amazed at how this crippled man could walk again. The healing of the crippled man was a means to draw the people to the Lord.

Having got their attention, Peter took the occasion to explain the full significance of this healing. Going beyond the spectacular scene of the man who was healed, Peter seized the opportunity to speak about Jesus. Peter, right from the outset, made it clear that the healing of the crippled man was not because of their power. Peter never used the opportunity to gain popularity for himself. On the contrary, he addressed them, “Why are you so surprised at this? Why are you staring at us as though we had made this man walk by our own power or holiness?” Jesus healed the man, not Peter and John. “It is the name of Jesus which, through our faith in it, has brought back the strength of this man whom you see here and who is well known to you. It is faith in that name that has restored this man to health, as you can all see.”

Peter then clarified who Jesus was. He made it clear that it was the same Jesus who was “handed over and then disowned in the presence of Pilate, after Pilate had decided to release him.” The people who heard this, all knew about this incident because it happened not long ago. Jesus was the Suffering Servant of Isaiah and the promised Messiah. He was the one mentioned and foretold in the scriptures. In the gospel, Jesus explained to the disciples how everything written about Him “in the Law of Moses, in the Prophets and in the Psalms” came to be fulfilled in Him. In the book of Isaiah chapters 52 and 53, the Prophet spoke of the way God would renew His people through the innocent suffering of His chosen servant. Psalm 22 describes how Jesus suffered when He was on the cross. Malachi 3 prophesied the coming of the Christ and the day of the Lord. Psalm 16 spoke of how the Son of David would not suffer corruption at death. Psalm 110 speaks of Christ’s victory over all His enemies and that His priesthood will last forever.

Thus, the identity of Jesus is established in the resurrection. St Peter said, “You are Israelites, and it is the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the God of our ancestors, who has glorified his servant Jesus.” God, by raising Jesus, His servant from the dead, therefore endorsed all that Jesus said and did on His behalf. God “raised him from the dead, and to that fact we are the witnesses; and it is the name of Jesus which, through our faith in it, has brought back the strength of this man whom you see here and who is well known to you.” The healing of the crippled man confirms that what Peter and John said was true because they healed not in their name but by the name of Jesus, the Risen Lord.

So if Jesus is the prophesied one in the scriptures, what is required of us? Peter cited what Moses had instructed the people: “The Lord God will raise up a prophet like myself for you, from among your own brothers; you must listen to whatever he tells you. The man who does not listen to that prophet is to be cut off from the people. In fact, all the prophets that have ever spoken, from Samuel onwards, have predicted these days.” (cf Dt 18:15, 18) It meant therefore they were to accept Jesus as the Holy One of God and listen to Him because He is the Messiah, the Christ appointed for us. Not to do so would tantamount to their contradicting their faith in the teaching of Moses and going against the Law of Moses.

Having made clear who Jesus was, the Chosen One of God, the one promised by the prophets and foretold in the scriptures, St Peter put the guilt on them. “It was you who accused the Holy One, the Just One, you who demanded the reprieve of a murderer while you killed the prince of life.” That was what they actually did. They asked for Barabbas to be freed instead of Jesus, the innocent man. Not only did they kill an innocent man but they killed the “Holy One, the Just One” and the “Prince of Life.” For such a sin, surely they deserved death and eternal punishment. It would not be just a crime against an innocent man who was put to death but an offence against God’s only Son.

However, Peter, whilst striking their conscience, did not leave them feeling guilty and helpless, leading to self-condemnation. When people are down, we do not crush them further. Harsh words are only meant for those who are proud and arrogant. It was the case of our Lord too in His ministry. His harsh words were only reserved for the religious leaders; never for the ordinary people. So when Peter felt that their conscience was pricked, he, like a good parent, consoled them. This is what we mean by seizing the opportunity. He said to them, “Now I know, brothers, that neither you nor your leaders had any idea what you were really doing.” He assured them that God forgave them for their ignorance. They were guilty of putting Jesus to death but as the Lord on the cross also said, they were ignorant. They did not know that Jesus was the Son of God because they were misinformed, misled or because they were blinded by their insecurities or aspirations.

St Peter told them that God writes straight in crooked lines. “This was the way God carried out what he had foretold, when he said through all his prophets that Christ would suffer.” Jesus said the same thing to His disciples, “So you see how it is written that the Christ would suffer and on the third day rise from the dead, and that, in his name, repentance for the forgiveness of sins would be preached to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem.” So the death of our Lord was within the plan of salvation. It was not a mistake on the part of God that Jesus would suffer death. This was all foreseen by God taking into account man’s freedom. His suffering and death would be the way God would show His power over sin and death by raising Jesus from the dead.

However, St Peter went further to give them greater hope than they could imagine. “You are the heirs of the prophets, the heirs of the covenant God made with our ancestors when he told Abraham: in your offspring all the families of the earth will be blessed.” Peter reminded them that as children of Abraham they were given the hope of God’s blessings if only they would turn from their wicked ways. Repentance is the condition to receive God’s blessings. “Now you must repent and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out.” Indeed, Peter was asking them to seize the opportunity to seek forgiveness through repentance.

What about us? The Lord reminds us, “You are witnesses to this.” How are we going to witness to Jesus? Are we seeking and seizing the opportunity to encounter the Lord in new ways during this Covid-19 pandemic and to witness to Jesus in new ways? Instead of complaining and engaging in self-pity because of the restrictions, we must be courageous and find creative ways to encounter the Risen Lord and to witness to His resurrection and love in our lives. We must trust that God does not allow things to happen without a reason, just as with the death of our Lord. We must read the signs of the time and respond creatively and proactively to how God wants us to act in these times.