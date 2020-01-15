NEED FOR PRAYERFUL DISCERNMENT

In the gospel, we read of how busy Jesus was in His ministry. One event followed after another. After preaching at the synagogue, he went “straight to the house of Simon and Andrew” to heal Simon’s mother-in-law of her fever. Then that same evening, “after sunset, they brought to him all who were sick and those who were possessed by devils. The whole town came crowding round the door, and he cured many who were suffering from diseases of one kind or another; he also cast out many devils, but he would not allow them to speak, because they knew who he was.” We can be sure that Jesus was worn out by the end of the day. We should not be surprised that He would have been kept up late by so many requests for healing.

Like Jesus, we, too, are busy with so many activities, be it work, projects, family obligations, serving our community or attending to the needs of our friends and loved ones. This is particularly true in this digital technological world where we are contactable at all times and people expect our reply to be immediate. Faced with so many demands from all directions, we feel that we are pulled apart in the cause of our serving the people. Everyone wants a bit of our time. They want our personal attention. And if we do not attend to them immediately, they feel slighted, ignored, hurt or disappointed. Yet, we all know that our time is limited and our energy is not inexhaustible.

This is where we are reminded to take a page from the way Jesus lived out His life and ministry. Although everyone wanted to see Him, He remained in charge of His own life and ministry. He was not controlled by the demands of people. He was not seeking popularity or power. We read that “Simon and his companions set out in search of him, and when they found him they said, ‘Everybody is looking for you.’ He answered, ‘Let us go elsewhere, to the neighbouring country towns, so that I can preach there too, because that is why I came.'” Indeed, Jesus was clear of His mission. He was not side-tracked by what people thought of Him. He was not tempted to stay behind and build His little kingdom where He would be loved and found security. He knew He had a bigger mission ahead of Him. Indeed, “he went all through Galilee, preaching in their synagogues and casting out devils.”

This is what we must do as well. We must be in control of our lives and our ministry. We must be clear of what the Lord wants of us. Serving the Lord does not mean that we are everywhere all the time, serving everyone who is in need. Perhaps, some of us cannot say ‘No” because we have always been told that we must be available at all times, regardless of the situation we are in. So we feel guilty when we reject a request. Yet if we were to do that, we will eventually suffer from burn out. We will lose our focus, running around like headless chickens! Of course, when there is urgency and a matter of great importance, we will need to sacrifice our time even when we are tired. But this cannot happen all the time. In most instances, things and appointments can wait. It is not a matter of life and death. We must know when to say “Yes”.

If we were to reflect further on ourselves, we might discover the real reasons why we find it difficult to turn down a request. We are not always motivated by love or God’s will. More often than not, we are motivated by guilt or fear of losing our “available” image. Some of us are motivated by pride and insecurity of wanting to feel needed by others. Knowing that we are important to people gives us self-esteem. At times, we serve simply because we are recognized and honored. We want to feel that we are respected in the community. This is why some of us are more helpful outside our home than within, because at home we do not receive acknowledgement, gratitude and praise.

This is why we must take time out to pray like the Lord. We read that “in the morning, long before dawn, he got up and left the house, he went off to a lonely place and prayed there.” This is the mark of a true leader and servant. Before He ministered to the people, He first met God to receive instructions from His Father. Jesus felt the need to be alone with His Father early in the morning. This was His most valuable time because He was totally alone with Him without any disturbance from anyone. He was simply focused on His Father in deep intimacy, in prayer, in conversation, in discernment and basking in His love. This was how the Lord found strength, inspiration, direction and focus in His ministry. His only desire was to do the will of His Father. He said, “My food is to do the will of him who sent me and to complete his work.” (Jn 4:34) This was what the psalmist declared as well.

Indeed, if we want to do more for the Lord and His people, just using our own strength and ingenuity will burn us out. We must come to the Lord to find strength. This is what the Prophet Isaiah assures us. “He gives power to the faint, and strengthens the powerless. Even youths will faint and be weary, and the young will fall exhausted; but those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” (Isa 40:29-31) Indeed, only in the power of the Holy Spirit can we find the energy and strength to do what Jesus did, being available to God’s people, serving wholeheartedly and selflessly. And when faced with opposition, He continued indefatigably.

What is worse is that we might end up doing our own will, for ourselves instead of really being at the service of God and His people. This is because we never check our motives for what we do. We are simply responding not just to the needs of people but to their whims and fancies, and to our own insecurity of wanting to feel good. When that happens, we cannot say that we are doing God’s will. We need to ask what the Lord wants of us, not just doing things that He did not ask of us. It would be the case of Martha who was overly hospitable in taking care of our Lord. But the Lord said to her, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and distracted by many things; there is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part, which will not be taken away from her.” In other words, for now, what Jesus wanted of Martha and Mary was for them to just listen to Him. He did not want to be bothered by all the unnecessary entertainment. Indeed, prayer and talking to the Lord is how we keep our mission in focus and not lose sight of it as we attend to our daily tasks. Whatever we do at the end of the day must serve the mission the Lord has entrusted to us.

We must be careful that we do not all fall into the same trap as Eli who was blinded and paid the price of complacency. Sin prevents us from listening to the truth. Hence, we read that Israel had no prophecy and visions for a long time. “It was rare for the Lord to speak in those days; visions were uncommon. One day, it happened that Eli was lying down in his room. His eyes were beginning to grow dim; he could no longer see. The lamp of God had not yet gone out.” Eli was getting weak and complacent with regard to his responsibilities. So much so, his sons were getting out of hand. Because of his sins of negligence and complacency, he could no longer see and as a consequence the lamp of God was extinguishing. As a consequence, God told Samuel, He would take action against Eli and his house. “For I have told him that I am about to punish his house forever, for the iniquity that he knew, because his sons were blaspheming God, and he did not restrain them. Therefore I swear to the house of Eli that the iniquity of Eli’s house shall not be expiated by sacrifice or offering forever.” (1 Sm 3:13f)

Discernment means taking time out for prayer. We must be courageous to make time for the Lord every day, especially in the early hours of the morning before we begin our daily activity. We must spend quiet time with the Lord in prayer, in reflection, in meditation and contemplation so that we can find inspiration, strength, insight and direction in our life and in dealing with the challenges ahead of us. Like Samuel, if we were to be fruitful, we must be like him, for “the Lord was with him” because he “let no word of his fall to the ground.”