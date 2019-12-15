THE MESSIAH IS IN OUR MIDST

There are many people who have given up on their faith and on God because they cannot experience a loving and personal God who cares for them. Indeed, one of the causes of Atheism is that people cannot reconcile the evils and sufferings in the world with an almighty God who is supposed to put order in the world. There is no justice in this world. Those who are suffering from terminal illnesses, or going through difficult relationships and undergoing depression often wonder where God is. There are many young people today who, because of family problems, divorced parents or sudden death of their loved ones, or when rejected by their friends, feel that God is not real. They even blame God for their woes and become resentful of such a God.

Within this context, we can appreciate the Israelites who were in exile. They had lost their land, their homes, their Temple and their kingdom. They lost their dignity in a foreign land and their future. They had no place to worship God. Life was hopeless with no end in sight. All the past glory of the Davidic Kingdom came to naught.

Like them, we too look forward to the deliverance of God. How does He come? The truth is that it is very difficult to speak of the Lord’s coming in abstract ways. When we speak of the Lord’s coming, He comes in concrete ways. Indeed, the scripture readings of today speak of the Lord’s coming in very existential terms. The psalmist declares, “It is the Lord who keeps faith forever, who is just to those who are oppressed. It is he who gives bread to the hungry, the Lord, who sets prisoners free. It is the Lord who gives sight to the blind, who raises up those who are bowed down, the Lord, who protects the stranger and upholds the widow and orphan. It is the Lord who loves the just but thwarts the path of the wicked. The Lord will reign forever, Zion’s God, from age to age.” The prophet Isaiah spoke of the restoration of Israel in similar terms. “Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened, the ears of the deaf unsealed, then the lame shall leap like a deer and the tongues of the dumb sing for joy; for those the Lord has ransomed shall return.”

Jesus who fulfilled the prophecy of Isaiah also reiterated the signs of His Messiahship by telling the disciples of John to “Go back and tell John what you hear and see; the blind see again, and the lame walk, lepers are cleansed, and the deaf hear, and the dead are raised to life and the Good News is proclaimed to the poor; and happy is the man who does not lose faith in me.”

Accordingly, if we are to proclaim the reality of the Lord’s coming, we, too, must justify His presence and coming with similar signs. It is not enough to speak about God’s love in the abstract but we need to manifest His love in our midst. This was what St James wrote, “If a brother or sister is naked and lacks daily food, and one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace; keep warm and eat your fill,’ and yet you do not supply their bodily needs, what is the good of that?” (Jms 2:15f) In the great commissioning, the Lord instructed the disciples to proclaim the Good News accompanied with the following signs, namely, “by using my name they will cast out demons; they will speak in new tongues; they will pick up snakes in their hands, and if they drink any deadly thing, it will not hurt them; they will lay their hands on the sick, and they will recover.” (Mk 16:17f)

This explains why the gospel cannot be proclaimed without works of charity and mercy. Proclamation of the Good News is not just words and doctrines. The gospel is not an ideology but life and love. The only way to announce the coming of the Lord is when we give hope to those who are suffering. This was why St Francis of Assisi told his brothers, “Go and proclaim the gospel, and if necessary use words.” There is nothing more real and indisputable than to show our faith in the Lord through our works of love. Hence, St Teresa of Kolkata throughout her life demonstrated her faith and love for God through her love and assistance to the poorest of the poor. Only a person so filled with faith and the love of God could love in such a manner, stooping so low as to touch, nurse and cleanse the marginalized of society, the untouchables and the sick.

More than ever, as we await the coming of the Lord at Christmas, we, too, must do the same. How can people know that Christ is the Messiah unless we perform works of love and mercy? During this Christmas season, we are called to give hope to those who are lonely, those suffering from illness and those who are poor and in need of food, lodging and medical care. Through our acts of kindness, generosity, compassion and patience, we reveal the face of the Messiah to them. The motivation for us to give gifts at Christmas is always because God has given us not just our needs but He has given us nothing less than Himself, His only begotten Son who lived, died, suffered and rose for us.

In the process of giving ourselves to others, we too share in their joy and become more and more like the Lord. There is joy in receiving but there is a greater joy in giving. Indeed, for those of us who give, we must not think that we are greater than the recipients. In giving, we receive love, joy and meaning in life. So we must not appear to be condescending in our giving. In fact, the poor are giving us an opportunity to receive the grace of God. The poor also gives us what the rich do not have, meaning and joy. The poor gives us the heart of Jesus in return, His joy and His peace.

Of course, the Lord also comes most of all in prayer and contemplation. We must not think that material things alone can fulfill us. They are signs of His love and mercy. But more importantly, we need to hear from Him directly and not just through others. We need to encounter His love in our hearts as well. Advent therefore is a quiet time of prayer, reflection and expectant hope. It is not a time to rush through things, busying ourselves with shopping, partying and getting ready for the material aspect of the festivals. It is that time of the year when we wind down, reflect on our past and with thanksgiving and gratitude consider how we can do better in the future and the direction we should be taking. It is not a time to be busy over non-significant matters when our relationship with the Lord is all that matters. A deeper encounter with Him in prayer, meditation on His word will give us a new lease of life.

This was how John the Baptist prepared the way for the Lord to come into his life – by living a life of contemplation. Jesus praised Him saying, “What did you go out into the wilderness to see? A reed swaying in the breeze? No? Then what did you go out to see? A man wearing fine clothes? Oh no, those who wear fine clothes are to be found in palaces. Then what did you go out for? To see a prophet?” Let us enter into the wilderness so that we can see the Lord and His coming in our daily life, not just in big things but in the daily blessings of each day. Often we are ungrateful. We complain about many things we lack when we have more than our fair share of this world’s goods compared to others.

Finally, to welcome the Lord also means a time for forgiveness. There can be no real peace unless we forgive those who have hurt us. St Paul reminds us, “Do not make complaints against one another, brothers, so as not to be brought to judgement yourselves; the Judge is already to be seen waiting at the gates. For your example, brothers, in submitting with patience, take the prophets who spoke in the name of the Lord.” Christmas is a time of renewal, it is the beginning of new hope. So we need to let go of all our hurts so that we can find peace in our lives. Do not allow bitterness, resentment and anger to hinder us from receiving the peace of Christmas. It is not easy to let go. But we must be willing and God will give us the grace to let go. Sometimes those whom we hurt refuse to forgive us. That being the case, St Paul exhorts us, “Be patient, brothers, until the Lord’s coming. Think of a farmer: how patiently he waits for the precious fruit of the ground until it has had the autumn rains and the spring rains! You too have to be patient; do not lose heart, because the Lord’s coming will be soon.”

So let us respond to the call to be forerunners of the Lord. Many are waiting patiently for the Lord to come. Let us not disappoint them. Like John the Baptist, we are called to prepare the way for the Lord. “Look, I am going to send my messenger before you; he will prepare your way before you. I tell you solemnly, of all the children born of women, a greater than John the Baptist has never been seen; yet the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he is.” Anyone who reveals the face of God to others, not only bring joy to them but to themselves as well.