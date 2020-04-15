WHAT CAN I GIVE?

When the crippled man saw Peter and John, he was expecting some money from them to keep him going for the day. That was all he could expect because he must have been there for years, every day waiting for some kind souls to donate some money for his food. But to his surprise, or disappointment, the two apostles, “looked straight at him and said, ‘Look at us’. Peter said, ‘I have neither silver nor gold, but I will give you what I have: in the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarene, walk!'” He must have been hesitant and wondered whether he could really ever walk again. But with Peter “took him by the hand and helped him to stand up. Instantly his feet and ankles became firm, he jumped up, stood, and began to walk, and he went with them into the Temple, walking and jumping and praising God.”

Indeed, quite often, we ask God for we need. If we just focus on our needs, we may well miss out on the greater gift that God wants to give us. If the crippled man had only wanted money, he would never have been able to walk. Like the disciples at Emmaus, they were so downcast, wallowing in their pain that they could not even recognize the Lord when He came by them. But God wants to give us more than what we think we need. The crippled man was expecting money whilst the disciples in the gospel were hoping that Jesus would liberate them from the Romans. God wants to give us life through faith in Him.

This was the intention of Peter and John. They did not simply give the crippled man something, or restored his health. Instead, they give him the gift of faith in Jesus. Indeed, the greatest gift we can give to anyone is not material things or even physical health, but the gift of faith in Jesus. With Jesus, they can go through life bearing their sufferings and challenges positively. This is a great reminder to Catholic humanitarian organizations. We are not just relieving the poor or the needy or the sick of their pain and suffering. The ultimate goal is to give them faith in Jesus. We can save the body, but for us, the soul is even more important. The body might be restored to full health but if the soul is sick, no matter how much they have or how healthy they are, their lives will be miserable without God. So we must find opportunities in our social outreach to proclaim the Good News about Jesus Christ to them.

One of the reasons why humanity has become so secular is because they have lost faith in God due to innocent suffering, disappointments and the lack of a personal encounter with Him. The disciples at Emmaus had lost hope in the Messiah. “He was a great prophet by the things he said and did in the sight of God and of the whole people; and how our chief priests and our leaders handed him over to be sentenced to death, and had him crucified. Our own hope had been that he would be the one to set Israel free.” Hence, they were returning to their hometown, away from Jerusalem, as if returning from a lost battle. They had allowed their deep disenchantment to weigh them down. This is often the case for those of us who suffer crises in life, even for those who are apparently deeply religious.

In times of tragedy and crisis, we question the presence and love of God. We begin to lose faith in God, like the disciples at Emmaus. “And this is not all: two whole days have gone by since it all happened; and some women from our group have astounded us: they went to the tomb in the early morning, and when they did not find the body, they came back to tell us they had seen a vision of angels who declared he was alive. Some of our friends went to the tomb and found everything exactly as the women had reported, but of him they saw nothing.” They found it difficult to believe that what they heard could be true. They were skeptical of such claims, just like many of us when we hear people testifying how the Lord had healed them. We listen with respect but in our hearts, we are doubtful and incredulous.

How, then, do we give them faith? Firstly, we must approach them like Jesus who came among them uninvited. “Now as they talked this over, Jesus himself came up and walked by their side.” Jesus did not wait for them to welcome Him. He just walked alongside of them. We too must take the initiative to walk along and journey with people who are suffering or sad. Without forcing our presence, we should just move along with them. In this way, we show ourselves to be proactive.

Secondly, we must listen and feel with them. We must win their confidence. We must show our interests in their concerns as Jesus did. Jesus was listening attentively. He was not talking in the first part of the journey. In fact, He was asking them questions. He was trying to get them to express their disappointments, pain and sadness. He allowed them to grieve and to articulate their pain. He said to them, “‘What matters are you discussing as you walk along?’ They stopped short, their faces downcast.” This is what we too must do to help the wounded, the suffering and the abandoned. It is more than just walking up to them and dish out some money or food for them. We must first make friends with them by showing our genuine concern by listening to their stories. Everyone wants their stories to be heard. Listening to their stories is the first step of the healing process. All this time, the Lord listened with empathy and understanding, without interjecting.

Thirdly, when the time was ripe, when He had gained their confidence, the Lord awakened them by enlightening them. He said to them, “You foolish men! So slow to believe the full message of the prophets! Was it not ordained that the Christ should suffer and so enter into his glory?” We too must awaken those who are foolish and unenlightened. They are so buried in their fixed mindsets and cannot see beyond their needs and themselves. Those who are downhearted often cannot look beyond their problems. They do not see a bigger picture and are often not receptive to what God wants to tell them or what others want to say to them.

How can we help them? We must use the scriptures to help people to connect the events of their life. “Then, starting with Moses and going through all the prophets, he explained to them the passages throughout the scriptures that were about himself.” The Lord took them through the scripture texts that referred to the fate of the Messiah and how His death fulfilled the divine plan of God. He referred them to the texts that foretold His Passion and resurrection. The texts of the Suffering Servant are found in Isaiah. (Isa 50, 52:13) Jesus would have cited from the psalms as well that foretold His passion in precise terms and His victory over His enemies. (Ps 22, 110; Zech 12:11) We also have other texts that speak about the coming of the Messiah. (Gn 3:13; Jer 31; Mal 3:1)

Scriptures are very important in helping people understand the plan of God. If we know our scriptures well, then we can seek help from God to understand our own problems. If we want to find strength in the journey of life, wisdom to walk the truth, we must turn to the scriptures. Once we understand the thread that links all the events of life, we are able to accept that everything is part of God’s plan for our greater good. It is only when we take events for what they are, apart from the overall plan of God, that the meaning is lost. In fact, once we understand the events, we will feel the presence of God with us and no longer feel abandoned like the disciples. “Then they said to each other, ‘Did not our hearts burn within us as he talked to us on the road and explained the scriptures to us?'”

Secondly, God’s presence is made available through the Eucharist and the community. This is why Jesus left the Church with the Eucharist so that we will never journey alone or feel His absence in our life. “Now while he was with them at table, he took the bread and said the blessing; then he broke it and handed it to them. And their eyes were opened and they recognized him; but he had vanished from their sight.” Celebrating the Eucharist with our brothers and sisters will help us to open our eyes to His personal presence in our lives. Through the Scriptures and the Eucharist, and the community, the Lord makes Himself present to us in the Eucharist and in His Word to enlighten us.