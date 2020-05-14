ELECTION AS A CHOICE OF GOD

Today we celebrate the Feast of the Apostle, Matthias. He was one of the two chosen to take up the office of Apostle left vacant by the death of Judas so that the Apostolic College could remain intact. The Church is very conscious that the Twelve Chosen by the Lord to be His Apostles be maintained, and successors must be appointed to replace the apostles when there is a vacancy. But the appointment to fill up the Apostolic College is more than just a matter of practicality. Rather, it is a theological symbol of completeness. Bishops are today considered successors to the Apostolic College. Together with the Holy Father who heads the Apostolic College, the Church is governed with the bishops always acting in collegiality with the rest and always with the head.

Yet it is important for us to remember that the choice of someone who is appointed to the Apostolic College is not based on competencies alone, such as theological knowledge, administrative skills, or one who is a good teacher and pastor. Certainly, it would be ideal to have a bishop with all these qualities. In the election of a bishop, such considerations are taken into consideration. But in the final analysis, we regard the appointment of a bishop as the choice of God. This is why the appointment of a bishop is not a democratic election, unlike in the world where people can aspire to political office or leadership in a secular organization. Neither is the priesthood for that matter. If it were based simply on knowledge, skills and competency alone, then many of our priests and bishops would have been disqualified.

Rather, the election of a bishop is very much the result of human deliberation and prayer. Before one is appointed as a bishop, many rounds of consultation with the faithful would have taken place. The character, qualities and competency of the candidate would have been taken into consideration. But, as in the case of the election of an apostle to replace Judas, two candidates finally emerged. What did they do? We read that they prayed and asked the Lord for direction. “Lord, you can read everyone’s heart; show us therefore which of these two you have chosen to take over this ministry and apostolate, which Judas abandoned to go to his proper place.” As both were equally eligible and considered good, they “drew lots for them, and as the lot fell to Matthias, he was listed as one of the twelve apostles.”

Clearly, the election of a bishop reflects the choice of God. In faith, the candidate chosen for this office accepts this call with all humility. The office of bishop, unlike in the world, is not a position that one aspires to, or offers oneself for election. In fact, the choice of a bishop today is done in secret. So, too, is the process of consultation. No one knows who is being consulted and who is being nominated except the person himself. The reports and recommendations are not shown to anyone except the Congregation that examines the candidates for appointment to the bishopric. Only then is it presented to the Holy Father for nomination and approval.

Why is this so? This is in order that a bishop is not chosen because of popular opinion. This can be dangerous, as we see in the world today, where issues and appointments are no longer decided on the basis of what is the right thing to do, or who is the best person for the office, but on how much support we can garner from the people. Those who are rich and powerful will manipulate and use their resources to rally the support of the people. Today, when a candidate is elected for a public office, or an issue is voted, it is hard to tell whether people really understand and know the candidates they vote in, or whether they are simply following the popular voice. The Church for that reason is never democratic. It is hierarchical but always consultative. The final decision is left to the Bishop, in the case of the ordination of priests, or the Holy Father in the case of the appointment of bishops.

Indeed, the choice of God remains a mystery, not just to the candidate who is chosen but also to the community. In the gospel, Jesus made it clear, “You did not choose me, no, I chose you; and I commissioned you to go out and to bear fruit, fruit that will last.” He also said, “This is my commandment: love one another, as I have loved you. A man can have no greater love than to lay down his life for his friends. You are my friends, if you do what I command you. I shall not call you servants anymore, because a servant does not know his master’s business; I call you friends, because I have made known to you everything I have learnt from my Father.” To be chosen as a friend of our Lord, or for that matter to be someone’s friend, is always a mystery. There are so many people who could have been chosen, but why did this person choose to love me and not the other? This is so true for marriage and friendship. A person is chosen to be our spouse or friend not because the person has all the qualities we are looking for. Falling in love is a mystery in life.

The truth is that no one is worthy to be our friend, and certainly an apostle of our Lord. All the apostles appointed by our Lord surely were not worthy. They certainly would not have passed the test in those days; much less in our time. So, too, when one is elected to be a bishop or chosen to be a priest. It is for this reason that in the Eucharistic prayer, when the bishop is celebrating Mass in his own diocese, he prefaces the prayer for the Ordinary with the words, “your unworthy servant.” Someone wrote to me, suggesting that I should not say “unworthy” but “obedient”, because to keep saying that I am unworthy is demoralizing! The Church in her wisdom wants our bishops to remain humble when they are appointed to this office and so we remind ourselves that we are “unworthy.” This prevents us from being too proud, presumptuous and over-confident of ourselves. Conscious of our unworthiness, we remain humble.

Humility is one of the most important virtues in service. This has been underscored many times by our Lord to His apostles. “It shall not be so among you; but whoever would be great among you must be your servant, and whoever would be first among you must be your slave; even as the Son of man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Mt 28:26-28) Truly, whether we are church leaders, political, civil or corporate leaders, humility is important for leadership so that one can lead with wisdom and compassion. Perhaps, for this reason, nothing is mentioned of Barsabbas or even Matthais after the election was over. Except for Matthais whose name was enrolled in the Apostolic College, Barsabbas disappeared completely. This is because they were people of Christian maturity. They were not seeking position or power. They were offered for the service of the community. They were contented with God’s choice. They responded generously to His will, found peace and joy in His election.

What about us? Are we happy with the choice of God for us in our lives? In the final analysis, it does not matter which position or office we hold in life. What is most important is that we bear fruit wherever we are. Like Matthias and Barsabbas, it did not matter what they were called to do so long as they bore fruit by loving others as the Lord loved them, serving others as the Lord served them, remaining in His love and keeping His commandments. Indeed, this is what the Lord assured us. “As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you. Remain in my love. If you keep my commandments you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and remain in his love. I have told you this so that my own joy may be in you and your joy be complete.” To be known as friends of Jesus and to share in His love and intimacy, is the greatest joy. There is no other joy in life than to be loved by the Lord. There is no other joy in life than to be in the arms of our beloved. As the Lord said, this is the joy that will keep us feeling complete and contented. Remain in His love.