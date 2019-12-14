PREPARE YOURSELF BY BEING AN ELIJAH AND JOHN THE BAPTIST

We are coming to the end of the Second Week of Advent. In your busyness, have you started to make room for Christ in your heart and in your life? How can we best prepare ourselves for the coming of Christ at Christmas if not to be an Elijah and a John the Baptist for others and prepare them to welcome Christ? Elijah and John were precursors of our Lord.

Elijah was called to bring the people to repentance. He was the greatest of the Old Testament prophets because he was filled with the Spirit and sought to preserve the purity of the faith of Israel from contamination by the pagan religions of their neighbours. This was what was said of him in the first reading. “The prophet Elijah arose like a fire, his word flaring like a torch. It was he who brought famine on them, and who decimated them in his zeal. By the word of the Lord, he shut up the heavens, he also, three times, brought down fire.” He was “designated in the prophecies of doom to allay God’s wrath before the fury breaks, to turn the hearts of fathers towards their children, and to restore the tribes of Jacob.’

John the Baptist was to prepare the way for the coming of the Messiah. When John the Baptist was born, this was said of him, “And you, child, will be called the prophet of the Most High; for you will go before the Lord to prepare his ways, to give knowledge of salvation to his people by the forgiveness of their sins. By the tender mercy of our God, the dawn from on high will break upon us, to give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace.” (Lk 1:76-79) When they asked John who he was, he denied that he was the Messiah or Elijah or the prophet. He was just “the voice of one crying out in the wilderness, ‘Make straight the way of the Lord.'” (cf Jn 1:19-23)

However, Jesus in the gospel affirmed that John in truth was the Elijah that was to come as prophesied by the prophet Malachi. “Lo, I will send you the prophet Elijah before the great and terrible day of the Lord comes. He will turn the hearts of parents to their children and the hearts of children to their parents, so that I will not come and strike the land with a curse.” (Mal 4:5f) Jesus confirmed that Elijah had come again in the person of John the Baptist to prepare the way for the Lord. “See, I am sending my messenger to prepare the way before me, and the Lord whom you seek will suddenly come to his temple. The messenger of the covenant in whom you delight – indeed, he is coming, says the Lord of hosts.” (Mal 3:1) Unfortunately, “they did not recognise him but treated him as they pleased; and the Son of Man will suffer similarly at their hands.”

Indeed, Elijah and John shared many similarities. Both of them received the Spirit in the same measure. Just as Elijah dwelled in the wilderness, so did John. Elijah was sustained by the birds whilst the food for John was locusts and wild honey. Elijah had his loins girded with leather, so did John. Elijah was persecuted by Queen Jezebel and John by Herodias. Elijah was the conscience of King Ahab, just as John was for King Herod. Elijah threw the mantle down and the Jordan River and the waters separated. But John opened up the river Jordan for baptism. Elijah opened the heavens and was carried by a chariot of fire. John saw the heavens open and the Spirit of God descending upon Christ and later on, that same Spirit would come in tongues of fire on the apostles at Pentecost. Undoubtedly, John was truly the Elijah that God sent to prepare His people to welcome the Messiah. Indeed, they came to give us the greatest gift of God, that of His Son. The book of Sirach says, “Happy shall they be who see you, and those who have fallen asleep in love.” John was contented to be the friend of the bridegroom. “The friend of the bridegroom, who stands and hears him, rejoices greatly at the bridegroom’s voice. For this reason my joy has been fulfilled. He must increase, but I must decrease.” (Jn 3:29f)

How, then, can we be an Elijah and John to others? We, too, must be available to the Lord as they were. Both Elijah and John were available to the Lord and give themselves entirely to His service. All that they did was to glorify God and make Him known. They lived in the desert so that they could hear the voice of the Lord properly and clearly before they proclaimed Him to others. Only in the wilderness of our hearts, can we hear what the Lord wants to say. So, too, if we want to be the messengers of the Lord, we must first hear the message for ourselves. Otherwise, there is nothing to proclaim. If we are busy frantically involving ourselves in so many activities, then we will have no time to be with Him and to hear the Bridegroom’s voice as John the Baptist did. Unless we hear directly from the Lord in our hearts, there will be no conviction of sharing His word with others.

Secondly, we must practice detachment and seek for true riches, which are love, giving and compassion. The reason why they lived in the wilderness, dressed simply and ate simply was so that their hearts could be focused on what was even greater than that which the world could offer. So long as we are possessed by our possessions, we are not free to give our possessions, much less ourselves to others. We must come to realize that earthly and worldly possessions in themselves cannot give us happiness. As the Lord warns us, “Take care! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of possessions.’ (Lk 12:15) In another occasion, the Lord advised us, “And I tell you, make friends for yourselves by means of dishonest wealth so that when it is gone, they may welcome you into the eternal homes. If then you have not been faithful with the dishonest wealth, who will entrust to you the true riches? No slave can serve two masters; for a slave will either hate the one and love the other, or be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and wealth.'” (Lk 16:9, 11,13)

Thirdly, we must call people to repentance. This is done by being the conscience of the world. The world is living in darkness and walking in the shadow of death. With relativism, the world has given up on truth since truth cannot be found. Everyone is relying on himself and has become the norm of judgement. Truth is no longer based on universal truth that is objective. If people are not repenting from their sins and their destructive way of life it is because they are numb to the truth. They are misguided by the fake and distorted messages spread through the internet and social media. The devil is the Father of lies and more than ever, the devil is making use of social media and the internet to disseminate falsehoods, half-truths, promoting individualism, self-centeredness, pornography, abortion, drugs, killing and, suicide and terrorist activities. They disguise same-sex union, transgender, euthanasia and the like as love and freedom when in fact it is all about oneself. So, like Elijah and John, we must be the voice of God’s conscience in the world. Failing which, the world will soon believe in the false propaganda of Satan.

Fourthly, we must give people hope. Both Elijah and John were conscious that they were called to give hope to the people through repentance. Our task is not just to call people to repent but more importantly, we want to give them fullness of life and love. Many are walking in darkness, meaninglessness and depression. They have lost all hope and zeal in life. It is our task to show them how to live the way Christ has taught us to live, for God and for others. Unless we give our lives for the service of God and others, we cannot find life “For those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake will find it. For what will it profit them if they gain the whole world but forfeit their life? Or what will they give in return for their life?” (Mt 16.25f) St Paul writing to Titus exhorted him, “For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all, training us to renounce impiety and worldly passions, and in the present age to live lives that are self-controlled, upright, and godly, while we wait for the blessed hope and the manifestation of the glory of our great God and Saviour, Jesus Christ. He it is who gave himself for us that he might redeem us from all iniquity and purify for himself a people of his own who are zealous for good deeds.” (Tit 2:11-14) Indeed, when we give life to others and when we give hope to others by our way of life, we save ourselves together with them for “I am because we are, and we are because I am.”