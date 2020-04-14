RISING TO A NEW LEVEL OF RELATIONSHIP

The heart of the gospel is fundamentally about relationship. At the very beginning of St John’s gospel, the Lord asked John’s disciples who were following, Him, “What are you looking for?” and their response was, “Rabbi, where are you staying?” Jesus said, “Come and see.” (cf John 1:35-38) And today at the end of the gospel, Jesus asked a similar question again, “Who are you looking for?” What we are looking for is not a thing but a person. This is highlighted in the story of the Samaritan Woman at the well. (cf John 4) She came looking for living water and found Christ. She was looking for human relationship, but all failed her until she found divine relationship, coming to worship the Christ in Spirit and in Truth. (Jn 4:23-26)

Indeed, this is what the gospel is reminding us today. With the resurrection of Christ, the resurrected body is not exactly the same as the earthly body. This explains why Mary Magdalene could not recognize the Lord when He appeared to her. She thought He was the gardener. At least for the angels, it would be easier to explain because they could take on earthly appearances, as in the case of their visits to Abraham, Gideon and Samson’s parents. (cf Gn 18; Jdg 6, 13) Jesus in His resurrection was not easily recognizable and definitely not by all. Clearly, in the resurrection, Jesus had a new mode of existence, wholly different when He was on earth. But the person remains one and the same.

This new mode of existence requires us to relate to Him on a different level. This was what Mary Magdalene failed to realize. She was still looking for the Jesus of Nazareth that she loved. She was devoted to the body of Jesus. She was so absorbed in the loss of His body and her grief was beyond consolation that she was even oblivious of the presence of the angels or of our Lord. Indeed, when we are in grief or in attachment to someone or something, we are not able to look beyond our desires. We too can be so caught up in wanting to meet the Lord in the way we feel most comfortable and are used to. This can happen especially when we are used to certain devotions or practices. For that matter, even the Eucharistic celebration is so important to us that for some, even in critical situations as in the Covid-19 where many are infected, we still insist on the Mass being made available to all.

Whilst sacraments and sacramentals are the ordinary means of grace, we must not limit how the Lord can continue to touch our hearts and bring His love to us. The Lord is not locked out by closed doors and physical absence. In the resurrection, the Lord’s Risen Body is beyond space and time. He can come in and go out, make Himself present and then disappear in an instant. The Lord will continue to make His presence felt in our lives regardless of the situation we are in. We might be sick in bed. We might be immobile and confined to home. We might be travelling. There might not be church services because of Covid-19. Yet all these cannot hinder the Lord from entering into our lives.

Indeed, the Lord reminded Mary Magdalene, “Do not cling to me, because I have not yet ascended to the Father.” In other words, the Lord is asking Mary Magdalene to learn to let go of her earthly attachment to Him and grow into a more mature depth of relationship. Whilst it is understandable that as human beings we need to touch and feel, the Lord wants us to go beyond the sensual to the spiritual. Mary Magdalene, in trying to cling on to Jesus, was more than simply assuring herself that Jesus was really alive but that He would not leave her again. She had not yet come to realize that with the resurrection, the Lord would always be present to her and in a new way after His return to the Father when He would send the Holy Spirit upon the disciples. The Lord was not leaving the disciples but He wanted to be with them in their hearts.

Because of the radical change in Himself, it calls for a new relationship with Him. In telling Mary Magdalene not to cling on to Him, He signaled a change of our relationship with Him after His resurrection. He would be with us in a new way. He wants to be present to us as much as He was to them in the power of the Spirit. This is the implication of Peter’s homily at Pentecost to the crowd. (cf Acts 2:16-36) “This Jesus God raised up, and of that all of us are witnesses. Being therefore exalted at the right hand of God, and having received from the Father the promise of the Holy Spirit, he has poured out this that you both see and hear.” (Acts 2:32f) And Peter continued, “The promise that was made is for you and your children, and for all those who are far away, for all those whom the Lord our God will call to himself.”

Jesus’ return to the Father is for our sake because we will share the joy that the world cannot give. What is Jesus’ greatest joy if not to return to His Father? Jesus was never focused on Himself. It was always on His Father. He did everything to glorify the Father. His first message to the disciples after His resurrection was not, “See, I told you, I am alive. I have risen from the dead.” Rather, it was about His relationship with His Father. Secondly, it was about how He was going back to Him so that He can bring the Father to us in a new way. Christ was delighted that He had accomplished the mission the Father entrusted to Him. (Jn 19:30)

He returned to the Father so that He could send us the Holy Spirit from His Father who will teach us all things and make us one with the Father and with Him. “I have said these things to you while I am still with you. But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you everything, and remind you of all that I have said to you. (Jn 16:25f) With the Holy Spirit dwelling in the hearts of believers, we have a new relationship with God. This is because Jesus’ Father is also our Father; Jesus’ God is also our God. Jesus told Mary Magdalene, “Go and find the brothers, and tell them: I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.”

Jesus remains for us the point of contact with the Father. This is why after the resurrection, the Lord told the women to go and tell His “brothers.” In baptism, we share in the adopted sonship of Christ. “For all who are led by the Spirit of God are children of God. For you did not receive a spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but you have received a spirit of adoption. When we cry, “Abba! Father!” it is that very Spirit bearing witness with our spirit that we are children of God, and if children, then heirs, heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ.” (Rom 8:14-17) This is the new family founded by Christ at the resurrection and the giving of the Holy Spirit. The new community with Christ as the Head and we, His body, are now one. This new family was already foreshadowed at the cross when Jesus gave Mary to us by making her the mother of the Church, since John at the foot of the cross represented all Christians as the sons of Mary. (cfJn 19:26-27)

The prerequisite to encounter the Father and share in Christ’s sonship and intimacy is that we be docile like those who listened to the sermon of St Peter at Pentecost. “They were cut to the heart and said to Peter and the apostles, ‘What must we do, brothers?’ ‘You must repent.’ Peter answered ‘and every one of you must be baptised in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.”

As for Mary Magdalene, she was deeply in love with the Lord. She thought she could resume the relationship she had with the Lord as before. Jesus understood the immaturity of Mary. The Lord patiently helped her to open her heart and mind to a relationship that is greater and more lasting. In asking Mary, “Woman, why are you weeping? Who are you looking for?’, and calling her by name, He opened her heart. We too must be like Mary, deeply in love with the Lord but docile to His presence as we move beyond our fixated views of how the Lord could enter into our lives. He comes to us, as He wants and when He wants. Once we allow Him to come to our hearts, we can then direct others to Jesus as Mary Magdalene did, so that they can encounter Him themselves and come to faith for themselves.