LIVING IN TRUTH AND LOVE

In the first reading, St John underscores the importance of walking in the truth. What does it mean to walk in the truth? It entails knowing the truth and walking in love. In John’s understanding, walking in the truth presupposes that we know and believe in the full humanity of our Lord. Only when we believe in the incarnation, can we imitate Him in love and service for God and our fellowmen. The way to love is determined by our beliefs. Truth and love are two faces of the same coin. We can only love in truth. Conversely, the only truth is love. What, then, is truth?

Truth has a threefold dimension, doctrinal, moral and practical. The latter aspect of truth and morality is love in action. The danger is that in the world today, many want to love without truth. Love has become an emotional word, a nice sentiment, a good feeling. Worst still, love is reduced to a sensual pleasure, of sex, fun, merry-making, drinking and carousing. It is a love without sacrifice, without responsibility, without commitment, without truth. So, a couple cohabits and when they get tired of each other, since feelings do not always last, they will then separate. Love has no permanence. So long as both feel good with each other, they are supposedly to be in love. That is why, today, couples change partners regularly, sometimes having a few partners at the same time.

Indeed, the word “love” is so ambiguous that we are confused as to the real meaning of love. Every action is done in the name of love. Those who advocate same-sex union do so in the name of love. Why should we prevent two persons, regardless of gender, who are in love to express their love in a physical manner, including sexually? The truth is that we all need physical love. In the same vein, men and women in a relationship have no qualms about cohabiting in the name of love. Even casual sexual relationships have become a way of life among many people to express love. In the name of love, we also practice abortion so that they baby would not suffer without the love of the parents; or the parents would not suffer because of an unwanted pregnancy. In the name of love too, we promote IVF and surrogate motherhood, because marriage is not complete without children. With a child, it could make the marriage richer and more fulfilling. So, too, in the name of love, we promote euthanasia so that those who are old, mentally or physically challenged, suffering in life need not prolong their pain. Finally, in the name of love, we allow divorce and remarriage, after all we do make mistakes in life and relationships sometimes do not turn out well. It would be better to divorce so that the couple could find new relationships and happiness in life.

Indeed, such arguments are not without some basis. But they are often deceptive and confusing. Perhaps there are some elements of love involved in all the situations just mentioned. The question is, whether this love is really love in the fullest sense of the term. In other words, is this love founded on truth. Surely, none of us want to be loved half-way or with a superficial love. If love is true, it must be genuine, sincere and committed. Who wants a love that lacks commitment and sincerity? At any rate, is the person truly loving another, or loving himself or herself more? The latter would be a self-centered love, making use of another to find one’s satisfaction or fulfillment. If love is true, then it must always be self-sacrificial and selfless in giving. It must be a love of the other, self and the community.

The question that is difficult to answer and poses a dilemma is, how we can be so sure we know the truth? Everyone today claims to have the truth. There are so many churches and many religions. We all see truth so differently and from different perspectives. Even the bible, the Word of God, has many different interpretations. Theologians offer us many contradictory explanations of the Word of God. We are in danger of moral relativism.

This is why the Church is called to provide moral guidance to the world on the way to love in truth. The Christian’s claim of having the truth rests on her belief in Jesus as the revelation of God and the Holy Spirit that enlightens Him. He is the Way, the Truth and the Life. (cf Jn 14:6) He is the light of the world. Jesus said, “Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life.” (Jn 8:12) He is the Word of God made man. St John wrote, “the Word became flesh and lived among us, and we have seen his glory, the glory as of a father’s only son, full of grace and truth.” (Jn 1:14) Truth is therefore revealed by God and not simply a human construct.

In the final analysis, Christian love must be founded on truth. This truth is incarnated in Jesus. St John underscores the importance of affirming the true and full humanity of our Lord. “There are many deceivers about in the world, refusing to admit that Jesus Christ had come in the flesh. They are the Deceiver; they are the Antichrist. Watch yourselves, or all our work will be lost and not get the reward it deserves.” By confessing that Jesus is the Christ, truly God and man, one is confident as to how one should live one’s life in obedience to God’s love. Jesus as the Son of God shows us the way to live our life in service to God. For this reason, St John declared, “If anybody does not keep within the teaching of Christ but goes beyond it, he cannot have God with him: only those who keep to what he taught can have the Father and the Son with them.” In the gospel, Jesus made it clear “the kingdom of God is among you.” (Lk 17:20f) The signs will be present in the way we live our lives.

Yet, the Church’s claim of having the truth remains contentious. It is a difficult claim since truth has many facets. Whilst the Church is tolerant of different views, yet it is the Church’s responsibility to teach the truth in love. The Church as the pillar and bulwark of truth must safeguard that doctrines and morality are in line with the revelation of scripture. (cf 1 Tim 3:15) Whilst we can admit some degree of tolerance in theological plurality, yet, a line must be drawn with respect to doctrines. Otherwise, the Church cannot safeguard the truth and it only leads to confusion.

Hence, the Church must always speak the truth in love. The truth is proclaimed not to put people down or to make life miserable for them, but it is done out of love. The danger of the Church today is that because of the fear of offending people who do not agree with us, we do not speak the truth because we lack sincere love for our people, only a love for oneself. Failing to speak the truth is to do a disservice to our people. Difficult as it may be, unwelcoming it may be to the world, yet the truth must be spoken lest we be held responsible by God for the sins of our people. (cf Ez 3:16-21) The Church as the watchman for society cannot neglect her role as moral spokesman.

This does not mean that the Church is imposing her beliefs on others. The Church enters into dialogue with others who are seeking the truth. What is critical is that we seek the entire truth of the matter, not just a partial truth and answer to a moral question. A moral issue has many perspectives, not just a personal matter but it has implications for the wider society as well. What we do is not just our personal matter but the way we act will have an impact on the lives of others. Whether it is marriage, divorce, same-sex union, abortion, euthanasia, IVF, etc, all these will have implications for society. True love cannot be just limited between two persons as their actions will not impact the lives of those people around them or those that come after them. In determining a moral position, we must be able to show that it is love in the beginning, middle and in the end. It is a love that encompasses the two parties, their loved ones and God. We cannot speak of love between two persons or love of self without thinking of those who will be impacted by our relationships.

Such a discussion normally is based on natural laws and where we are agreeable, we need to refer to the theological foundations for moral doctrines based on revelation. Ultimately, we are called to protect the dignity of the human person created in God’s image and likeness, who is invited to love and share in His life by dying for others selflessly.