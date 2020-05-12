BECOMING A VIBRANT AND LIFE-GIVING CHURCH

How do we distinguish a missionary Church from a maintenance Church? When it is vibrant and life-giving! Being vibrant is more than just having plenty of activities, ministries, organizations, programs, etc. These could be indicators, certainly. The real gauge of vibrancy is how much our people are interiorly connected with the Lord and with the Church, the mystical body of Christ. There is a danger that we may reduce the vibrancy of the Church to mere activities alone, hence the urgency to ensure that our local Church is vibrant. Of course, if the Church is vibrant, there will always be plenty of activities. The question is, where do all these activities, initiatives and programs come from and who are they directed at?

We need to guard against falling into the same mistake as the Jewish Christians. Some of them thought that salvation was the result of good works through obedience to the Mosaic laws. The law of circumcision was more than a physical act but circumscribed all the laws of Moses, including the interpretations of these laws which have been passed on to them for generations. For them, to be saved was not through union with the Lord, but obedience to the laws and then faith in Jesus. While they recognized that Jesus is the fulfillment of the Old Covenant, they were still clinging to the Old Covenant rather than the New Covenant.

For Christians, the only way to salvation is being in union with the Lord. Jesus said, “I am the true vine, and my Father is the vinedresser. I am the vine, you are the branches. Whoever remains in me, with me in him, bears fruit in plenty; for cut off from me you can do nothing.” Jesus called Himself the true vine. He is the New Covenant because, in the Old Covenant, Israel was regarded as the vineyard of the Lord. But they were unfaithful to God. Jesus is the New Vine. As such, we must be united with Him to bear fruit. Union with Jesus is therefore paramount in the life of every Christian. In fact, we cannot call ourselves Christians if we are not connected with our Lord.

How do we remain always connected with the Lord? Firstly, we must allow the Lord to make His home in us by welcoming Him in the scriptures. “You are pruned already, by means of the word that I have spoken to you. Make your home in me, as I make mine in you. As a branch cannot bear fruit all by itself, but must remain part of the vine, neither can you unless you remain in me.” Unless, we make time to read the Word of God, and spend time reflecting, praying and even sharing the Word of God with others, there is no way for us to grow in faith, in self-awareness and in interior life. The real problem is that many of us do not read, reflect and pray over the Word of God. Much less still, do they share the Word of God with their friends! Understandably, if we have not read or meditated on it, there is nothing exciting or insightful to share with others.

Being familiar with the Word of God is very critical for the spiritual life of a Christian. As St Paul wrote, “All scripture is inspired by God and is useful for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that everyone who belongs to God may be proficient, equipped for every good work.” (2 Tim 3:16f) The author to the Hebrews also reminds us, “Indeed, the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing until it divides soul from spirit, joints from marrow; it is able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart. And before him no creature is hidden, but all are naked and laid bare to the eyes of the one to whom we must render an account.” (Heb 4:12f) Praying and being familiar with the scriptures is the first step towards pruning. We must, therefore, seek to remain in Jesus through constant reading and meditation on His Word.

Secondly, we must be connected with the Lord through the Eucharist. In the gospel, Jesus the true Vine is very much connected with the Bread of life. For it was at the Last Supper, when the Lord said, “I will never again drink of this fruit of the vine until that day when I drink it new with you in my Father’s kingdom.” (Mt 26:29) In the discourse on the Eucharist, the Lord taught us, “I tell you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you have no life in you. Those who eat my flesh and drink my blood abide in me, and I in them.” (cf Jn 6:53-56) Hence, for Catholics, the Eucharist is the supreme sacrifice and the summit of the Church’s liturgy. We are in union with Jesus when we interiorize His word read at Mass, and then by receiving Him sacramentally in the Eucharist.

Thirdly, we must also be connected with the mystical body of Christ. Jesus said, “I am the vine, you are the branches.” All of us by virtue of our baptism are one with Jesus and one with each other because we are all connected to the same vine. Staying united with the Christian community is critical for us to grow in discipleship. If we do not have friends of the same faith that we can journey in discipleship together, we will lose our faith. This is the primary reason why many of us live like pagans because we have no Catholic friends, and even if we have, we never talk about the faith or pray together. It is always sharing about secular things but no faith-sharing to inspire each other. How much worse for those who are without Catholic friends at all. They only talk about worldly things and worldly perspectives with their friends who are non-believers.

To receive the Eucharist is more than just receiving Christ sacramentally. It is to be in union with the entire Church. This explains why the disciples of the new- found Christian communities were anxious to go back to Jerusalem to seek their advice and decision regarding the admission of Gentiles into the faith without obliging them to adopt Jewish religion, customs and practices. “This led to disagreement … it was arranged that Paul and Barnabas and others of the church should go up to Jerusalem and discuss the problem with the apostles and elders.” No Christian can act alone from the rest of the community. When we seek independence from the Church, we cut ourselves off not just from the Church but from Christ because Christ and the Church are one.

Remaining in union with Christ and His Church is the surest way of growing in faith and bearing fruit. “As a branch cannot bear fruit all by itself, but must remain part of the vine, neither can you unless you remain in me.” The Lord assures us, “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask what you will and you shall get it. It is to the glory of my Father that you should bear much fruit, and then you will be my disciples.” Therefore, if we want to bear much fruit, we can never work apart from our Lord, relying on our own intelligence and resources. Church leaders must believe in the power of prayer, especially intercessory prayer. We must also engage in corporate prayer. We must constantly seek the Lord’s blessings and assistance in prayer always, so that we will never think that success is due to our efforts, but God’s alone. Our task is to glorify the Father in Christ through the good works we do. The good works are signs that the Father is with us in Jesus.

But there is also a warning for those who cut themselves off from the Lord. “Anyone who does not remain in me is like a branch that has been thrown away – he withers; these branches are collected and thrown on the fire, and they are burnt.” Indeed, those of us who are not united with the Lord will only be influenced by the world and its values. Catholics who are baptized but do not take their faith seriously, do not make time to pray, read the scriptures, receive the Eucharist and have fellowship with the Christian community are in grave danger of losing their faith all together. Lapsed Catholics will tell us that they lost their faith the moment they lost contact with the Christian community and then with Jesus.