VOCATION TO FRUITFULNESS

Yesterday, we celebrated the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. This feast not only revealed the identity of Jesus as the Son of the Eternal Father but it was also the ratification of God’s call for Jesus to be the Messiah. It was after His baptism that He began His public ministry. Shortly later, John the Baptist was arrested. The gospel noted, “After John had been arrested, Jesus went into Galilee. There he proclaimed the Good News from God. ‘The time has come’ he said ‘and the kingdom of God is close at hand. Repent, and believe the Good News.'” Jesus did not waste time or delay any longer to continue what John the Baptist had started, namely, to call His people back to God and the Covenant.

All of us, regardless of our status and rank in life, are called to a vocation of fruitfulness. Whether as parents, married or single, each according to his or her state of life and charisms, are called to be fruitful in whatever they do. Indeed, this was the case of the apostles in today’s gospel. They were fishermen doing what they were good at. But Jesus had a higher calling for them, more than just to be fishermen, they were called to be fishers of men. “He saw Simon and his brother Andrew casting a net in the lake – for they were fisherman. And Jesus said to them, ‘Follow me and I will make you into fishers of men.’ And at once they left their nets and followed him. Going on a little further, he saw James son of Zebedee and his brother John; they too were in their boat, mending their nets. He called them at once and, leaving their father Zebedee in the boat with the men he employed, they went after him.” Indeed, God wants us to be more and more fruitful in whatever we do. We must bear fruit in order to find our self-worth in life.

When we are barren in life, we lose our zeal to live. This is particularly true in the case of women. In spite of all the claims by proponents supporting same-sex union that it is in accordance with creation and the plan of God, the truth is that even same-sex couples realize that love between two persons is not enough to keep them fulfilled and happy in life. Love must always go beyond the couple, otherwise, love will die and one will stifle the other in growth, in love and in meaning. If love simply stays between two lovers, they will come to realize no matter how much love each receives from the other, that person cannot fulfill the desire of our heart to have more and more love.

This is beautifully illustrated in the story of Hannah. We read that she was barren without a child. Even though her husband loved her more than his other wife, Penninah, she remained inconsolable. “Her rival would taunt her to annoy her, because the Lord had made her barren. And this went on year after year: every time they went up to the temple of the Lord she used to taunt her. And so Hannah wept and would not eat. Then Elkanah her husband said to her, ‘Hannah, why are you crying and why are you not eating? Why so sad? Am I not more to you then ten sons?'” The truth is that no matter how much the husband can bestow his love upon her, without her bearing fruit in her life, she would be like the Dead Sea, receiving water from the river Jordan but no outlet to flow out. In order to be alive, we need to receive and to give. That is why the husband’s love for her cannot compensate and fulfil her desire to have children. The love of our spouse cannot be compared to the love of our children and our love for them. They are different.

Indeed, when couples do not want to have children, in time to come, they will find their relationship stale, boring and dull. When we are in love with someone, we want to share the love and joy we have from each other with others. For a married couple, they want to share their joy with someone they could really love, someone that could identify with them more perfectly. This person of course is the fruit of their love, their child.

This is the truth of life. This is why we can empathize with women who are desperate to have children when they cannot conceive. They will use all means to conceive, even outside their body using technology, such as freezing their eggs and using In-vitro fertilization(IVF). It does not matter to them whether other embryos, which means lives, are destroyed in the process to find the best embryo to be implanted in the womb. Even same-sex couples, whilst denying that God created male and female in His divine plan and that marriage is intimately linked with procreation and not just companionship, also come to realize that having a partner itself cannot bring fulfillment and happiness. So they too want to adopt babies or use surrogate motherhood or IVF to have their own children. When we use technology in that manner, trying to fulfill our desires regardless of whether it is in accordance with God’s plan for humanity, we will suffer the consequences in the long term, of which the full repercussions and implications of playing God have yet to be unfolded in history.

What about those who are single or those who are married but cannot conceive the natural way? There is always the path of adoption. Of course, those who adopt babies must be sure that they would love the children they adopt as if they are their own. Even if they do not adopt, this does not stop them from being fruitful. As singles, divorced or married without children, we can still make our lives fruitful by giving ourselves in service to the country, our community and charitable organizations. So long as we are serving people, reaching out to those who need our help and assistance, we too can consider ourselves as fruitful. This is certainly the case of priests and religious. Although priests do not have children of their own, they regard everyone as their family members and children. They exist to serve the community and in serving the community, they find great joy and fulfillment.

But what about security? Can the love of our husband or the community we serve provide us the security we need? Indeed, Hannah was devastated not simply because she had no children. It was also because she had no standing in life before society. If her husband were to die before her, she would be left a widow. In those days, a widow without children had no financial support for her needs. The last person she could expect help from would be her rival, Peninnah. She would taunt her even more and despise her. So we can understand why Hannah was so sad that she could not have any children to give her security.

By extension, what about those of us who are single and without children, or their spouse have left them? Where can they find the capacity to love? If the love of their spouse is lacking and that of their children, how can they continue to be productive and fruitful in life? This is where it is important for those who are without spouse and children to rely on God alone. But it is also equally true that even their spouse and children do not always give them the love and security they need. That is why in the final analysis, they must put their faith in God alone. Just as Elkanah said to Hannah, “Why so sad? Am I not more to you then ten sons?” the Lord is saying to the Twelve and to us, “Do you also wish to go away?” Simon Peter answered him, “Lord, to whom can we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and know that you are the Holy One of God.” (Jn 6:67-69)

In the final analysis, whether we have a spouse, children or without, it is immaterial. We must place God as the center of our lives. We must not displace Him even if we have loved ones around us because we cannot love them properly and rightly without the grace and example of our Lord. When we place our loved ones before God, we will end up possessing them and when one day they leave us, our lives will be reduced to nothingness. Nay, we must love our loved ones and those whom we are called to serve but we must love them in God. “For God alone my soul waits in silence; from him comes my salvation. He alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall never be shaken.” (Ps 62:1f)