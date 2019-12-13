THE WISDOM OF GOD IS PROVEN BY THE FRUITS SHE PRODUCES

Those of us who are in leadership, which can take the form of religious or corporate leadership or even in school or at home, will know how difficult it is to please those whom we serve. There are always people who will oppose whatever we do because they think they know better. Then there are those who oppose us because they are jealous of our plans and success. They do not want us to succeed because of their insecurity. Finally, there are those who are indifferent to what we do. They cannot not be bothered, will not participate or respond in any way. But all these people will lament and complain about the situation, that we are not doing our job, or that we do not know how to lead the organization. But when we ask them whether they have a better solution, most of time they have none.

This was precisely the same situation the prophets of Old, and Jesus Himself, experienced. In the gospel, the Lord said, “What description can I find for this generation? It is like children shouting to each other as they sit in the market place: We played the pipes for you, and you wouldn’t dance; we sang dirges, and you wouldn’t be mourners.” People will not respond to our attempts to make life better or to help them. They are not receptive to what we say or to the Word of God. Many are just numbed to the Word of God or the truth about themselves or about life. They only want to listen to what they can agree with. They will reject all those truths that contradict their lifestyle. In other words, they are disobedient, proud and self-willed.

Some will give excuses and find reasons not to accept, simply because their vested interests are at stake. This was the case of the Pharisees and the Scribes. Jesus exposed their hypocrisy and inconsistency. “For John came, neither eating nor drinking, and they say, ‘He is possessed.’ The Son of Man came, eating and drinking, and they say, ‘Look, a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.'” They will find an excuse or justification for everything that they cannot accept. It is the same for us too. We try to justify our sinful lifestyle that is inconsistent with the Bible, whether it is abortion, euthanasia, same-sex union, divorce, contraceptives, IVF and other things. But we know we are not sincere. We are just trying to circumvent the truth of what the Word of God is saying to us.

What can leaders do in the face of rejection and being misunderstood for our good intentions? There are some who give up in the face of opposition. This is especially so when there is no vested interest in what we do, not for money, power or status. Our conclusion is to give up speaking for the truth and working for justice and love. We withdraw and just take care of ourselves and let society rot since there is nothing much we can do. But such an action is more a reaction. It is not the way of the gospel. Jesus did not back out simply because there were people who opposed Him. He continued to be faithful to His mission until the end of His life. He remained steadfast and committed to His Father even under the threat of persecution, suffering and death.

How did Jesus get the courage to remain focused and firm in spite of challenges? He was convinced that wisdom will be proved right by her actions. Indeed, at the end of the day, words might not change lives. What we say and what we believe will either bear fruit or evil in our lives. As Jesus in the gospel taught us, “Beware of false prophets who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thorns, or figs from thistles? In the same way, every good tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus you will know them by their fruits.” (Mt 7:15-20) Fruits are the proof of God’s wisdom.

Hence, instead of arguing with people over words and ideas, we must allow our words and convictions to bear fruit in our lives. If words cannot convince them, then our life will if we live a loving, compassionate, joyful, liberated, meaningful and passionate life. The prophet Isaiah makes it clear that if we follow the commandments of God, then “happiness would have been like a river, your integrity like the waves of the sea. Your children would have been numbered like the sand, your descendants as many as its grains. Never would your name have been cut off or blotted out before me.” Indeed, those who live good and honest life will be blessed. This is what the psalmist also says, “He is like a tree that is planted beside the flowing waters, that yields its fruit in due season and whose leaves shall never fade; and all that he does shall prosper.” We have peace of mind, peace with our fellowmen, a clear conscience that enables us to do all things with clarity of mind and peace in our hearts, without any ambition but for the good of all, benefiting others, whereas we share the joy of giving and serving.

Conversely, those who do not listen to the Word of God and choose to follow their own ways will have to pay the price for their foolishness, pride and egotism. The psalmist says, “Not so are the wicked, not so! For they like winnowed chaff shall be driven away by the wind, for the Lord guards the way of the just but the way of the wicked leads to doom.” Truly, when we walk the way of falsehood, eventually, we will suffer the consequences of our sins. St Paul warned us, “Do not be deceived; God is not mocked, for you reap whatever you sow. If you sow to your own flesh, you will reap corruption from the flesh; but if you sow to the Spirit, you will reap eternal life from the Spirit.” (Gal 6:7f) By rejecting Christ’s message of compassion and non-violence, the Jews were led to their eventual destruction by the Romans.

Indeed, instead of being angry with those who reject us and the Word of God, we should feel sorry for them. This was what the Prophet said, “Thus says the Lord, your redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: I, the Lord, your God, teach you what is good for you, I lead you in the way that you must go. If only you had been alert to my commandments, your happiness would have been like a river.” Jesus felt the same for His fellow Jews. He sighed, “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to it! How often have I desired to gather your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you were not willing!” (Lk 13:34) Those who reject the Word of God and the truth will ultimately harm themselves. “Now the works of the flesh are obvious: fornication, impurity, licentiousness, idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, anger, quarrels, dissensions, factions, envy, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these. I am warning you, as I warned you before: those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.” (Gal 5:19-21)

On our part, we must continue to be grounded in the Word of God. The responsorial psalm says, “Anyone who follows you, O Lord, will have the light of life. Happy indeed is the man who follows not the counsel of the wicked; nor lingers in the way of sinners nor sits in the company of scorners, but whose delight is the law of the Lord and who ponders his law day and night.” We must stay focused by meditating on the Word of God and seeking guidance from God. The wisdom we seek must not be of this world but from God Himself. St Paul urges us, “Do not deceive yourselves. If you think that you are wise in this age, you should become fools so that you may become wise. For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, ‘He catches the wise in their craftiness’, and again, ‘The Lord knows the thoughts of the wise, that they are futile.’” (1 Cor 3:18-20)

Indeed, the Church will prove the world wrong in what they are advocating because of relativism and pragmatism. Short-sighted solutions to the world’s problems will destroy humanity. Those who advocate the destruction of family and marriage life by promoting same-sex union, transgender will weaken society. By losing respect for the sacredness of life through the promotion of abortion, destruction of human embryos, euthanasia will result in a society that no longer values life itself but only as a utility for others. Wisdom will prove her right. We have already seen the depopulation of the world and soon the destruction of humanity.