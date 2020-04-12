ANGELS OF THE RESURRECTION

Traditionally, Easter Monday is also called “the Angel’s Monday.” This is because on the Octave of Easter, the gospel focuses on the appearances of our Lord after His death. However, His appearances were preceded by the announcement of the angels to the women that the Lord is risen. Indeed, in St Matthew’s account, when Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to visit the sepulcher “… suddenly there was a great earthquake; for an angel of the Lord, descending from heaven, came and rolled back the stone and sat on it. His appearance was like lightning, and his clothing white as snow. For fear of him the guards shook and became like dead men. But the angel said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid; I know that you are looking for Jesus who was crucified. He is not here; for he has been raised, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples, “He has been raised from the dead, and indeed he is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see him.” This is my message for you.'” (Mt 28:1-7)

All the other evangelists recounted that the women upon reaching the tomb, found the stone rolled away and empty. Then an angel or even two angels appeared to them and announced that Jesus had risen. Mark spoke of “a young man, dressed in a white robe, sitting on the right side” announcing to them the same message. Both Luke and John have two men or angels in dazzling white appearing to the women. (cf Lk 24:4-7; Jn 20:11-13) In spite of the variations in their accounts, the message is consistent, the Lord is risen and they must go and tell the disciples.

In other words, those who received the Good News of the resurrection must now be like the angels, become messengers of the Resurrection. To be angels of the resurrection does not mean that we assume the nature of angels, rather their office. The word “angel” does not only denote their spiritual nature gifted with pure intelligence and will but that they are also servants and messengers of God. So we are called to assume their office, which is to be the messengers of God. Having received the Good News of the resurrection, we cannot keep that Good News to ourselves. This was what the Lord said to the apostles as well after appearing to them. Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you.” (Jn 20:21) The disciples were commissioned to make disciples of all nations, “baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you. And remember, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (Mt 28:19f)

However, many of us are fearful of announcing Jesus to the world, unlike Peter who told the crowd at Pentecost in no uncertain terms, “God raised this man Jesus to life, and all of us are witness to that.” The women initially also reacted in fear when the body was missing from the tomb and when the angels appeared to them. “They left the tomb quickly with fear.” (Mt 28:8) Mark was even more explicit. “So they went out and fled from the tomb, for terror and amazement had seized them; and they said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid.” (Mk 16:8) But the apostles before encountering the Lord were also afraid. The Lord told them to meet Him in Galilee, but they were still hiding in Jerusalem for fear of the Jews. So Jesus had to appear to them in Jersualem instead. (cf Lk 24:36-40)

Indeed, fear is what hinders us from being messengers of the Good News, especially of the resurrection of our Lord. We are afraid of ridicule. People might think of us, especially if we are professionals and have status in society, to be naïve and superstitious, unfit for a person of such stature. We want to look intelligent, sensible and reasonable to the world. We are so afraid of rejection and opposition. Nevertheless, this will always be the case. The world cannot accept the resurrection of Christ. Otherwise, they would have to bow down and worship Him as Lord. So they will try to discredit our message. This was what we read in today’s gospel. The chief priests, when they heard what happened, bribed the guards with a considerable sum of money with these instructions, “This is what you must say, ‘His disciples came during the night and stole him away while we were asleep.’ And should the governor come to hear of this, we undertake to put things right with him ourselves and to see that you do not get into trouble.” Truly, because the world seeks power, money, fame and pleasure, they will see the gospel as a nuisance to their freedom to seek after the things of the world. We are bad news to them.

This fear is overcome once we meet the Risen Lord. Hearing the announcement that the Lord is risen brings fear and not yet joy until we have encountered the Risen Lord ourselves. Mary Magdalene was still in mourning and bereavement when she discovered that the body of her beloved Lord was stolen. It was only when the Lord appeared to her and called her by name that she was filled with joy. The women who fled the tomb in fear were reassured when the Lord appeared to them personally and said, “‘Greetings!’ And they came to him, took hold of his feet, and worshiped him. Then Jesus said to them, ‘Do not be afraid; go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me.'” (Mt 28:9f) So, too, in the case of the apostles. They were hiding behind locked doors “for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.” (Jn 20:19) Then we read that “the disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord.” (Jn 20:20) This was then immediately followed by the sending. (Jn 20:21-23)

Clearly, if we are diffident about proclaiming and testifying to the resurrection of our Lord in our lives, it is because we have not yet encountered the Risen Lord. We are still uncertain about the truth of His resurrection. We are just like the women and the disciples of our Lord who had heard the announcement that the Lord is risen but have not yet met Him ourselves. This explains why even among Catholics, there are varying degrees of commitment to the Lord, the gospel and His Church. Many of our Catholics are nominal Catholics who have only heard about the Risen Lord. But because they have not encountered Him personally in their lives, their faith remains at most a cerebral faith. They need to encounter the Risen Lord before they can truly announce the gospel with confidence and without fear.

How can this be made possible? We must first begin by hearing the gospel. This was what Peter did in the first reading. He tried to show to his listeners that the death and resurrection of our Lord was in the plan of God. “This man, who was put into your power by the deliberate intention and foreknowledge of God, you took and had crucified by men outside the Law. You killed him, but God raised him to life, freeing him from the pangs of Hades; for it was impossible for him to be held in its power.” To substantiate this claim, he cited the scriptures from Psalm 16:9-11 which testify to the incorruptibility of the body of the future messianic King. “I saw the Lord before me always, for with him at my right hand nothing can shake me. So my heart was glad and my tongue cried out with joy; my body, too, will rest in the hope that you will not abandon my soul to the Hades nor allow your holy one to experience corruption.”

After hearing the announcement and the testimony, we must pray for the Holy Spirit as Peter said, “Now raised to the heights by God’s hand, he has received from the Father the Holy Spirit, who was promised, and what you see and hear is the outpouring of that Spirit.” When they received the Spirit of the Risen Lord, they were not only certain that Jesus is Lord and risen but that He will empower and accompany them in their mission until the end of time. So during this Octave of Easter, with the holy women of Jerusalem, we must contemplate and bow before the Lord, hold on to His feet and worship Him in awe. (Mt 29:9) Only through contemplation on His passion and resurrection, can we find the strength to announce Him to the world that He is Lord, both by our words and a transformed life.