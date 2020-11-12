TRANSFORMING RELATIONSHIPS IN CHRIST

It is ironical that most western cultures have been shaped by Christianity for more than 2000 years, yet little do the so-called contemporary people of our time who are fighting for democracy, removal of race and gender discrimination, globalization, dignity of women, monogamy, abolition of death penalty and respect for creation, realize that these values are all deeply rooted in Christian values and the gospel. These very people today have forgotten the foundation for what they are championing. Hence, these have become simply another ideology. By removing Christianity from the world, they lack the basis for what they are championing.

For us Christians, these values that we promote are not rooted in any ideological position but in Christ. Without faith in Christ, these values have no foundation. This is why Christianity is not another revolutionary movement in the world. It is not based on some philosophical and economic principles. Yet it is revolutionary in the way Christians live out their faith in the world. Christians do not seek directly to stir up any social or cultural revolution in society or in the world. But for those who subscribe to faith in Christ and the gospel, they are transformed in the way they see the world and people. Indeed, Christianity transforms all levels of inter-personal relationships simply because of our relationship with Christ.

What is the basis of this transformation? It is based on the fact that Christ is the image of God and the first born among many brothers. “He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation.’ (Col 1:15) “For those whom he foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his Son, in order that he might be the firstborn within a large family.” (Rom 8:29) We are also His brothers. “For the one who sanctifies and those who are sanctified all have one Father. For this reason Jesus is not ashamed to call them brothers and sisters, saying, ‘I will proclaim your name to my brothers and sisters, in the midst of the congregation I will praise you.'” (Rom 8:11f) Christ has identified Himself with every man and woman by His incarnation. On caring for the poor, the Lord said, “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.” (Mt 25:40)

As a consequence, we who are baptized in Christ are all members of the household of God. When we put on Christ, we are a new creation. In Him, we clothe ourselves “with the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge according to the image of its creator. In that renewal there is no longer Greek and Jew, circumcised and uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave and free; but Christ is all and in all!” (Col 3:10f) In his letter to the Galatians, St Paul also wrote, “in Christ Jesus you are all children of God through faith. As many of you as were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. There is no longer Jew or Greek, there is no longer slave or free, there is no longer male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.” (Gal 3:26-28) Hence, we are all one body in Christ. “For just as the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many, are one body, so it is with Christ. For in the one Spirit we were all baptized into one body – Jews or Greeks, slaves or free – and we were all made to drink of one Spirit.” (1 Cor 12:12f)

From the above scripture texts, clearly, the social teaching of the Catholic is not based on some ideology but on one’s faith in Christ. Our relationship with Christ has transformed the way we are called to relate to one another. We are not strangers or digits but we are all brothers and sisters in Christ, created in God’s image and members of His household. For this reason, we are all equal in dignity before God regardless of our status.

Extrapolating from our relationship with Christ, we can better appreciate St Paul’s letter to Philemon advising him how he should welcome back his runaway slave, Onesimus as a brother in the Lord. It is significant that Paul accepted slavery as a way of life during his time. In fact, in the world he lived in, one could not conceive of a society without slaves. Hence, from the outset, Christianity had no intention to start a revolution forcefully, as what the world does nowadays with demonstrations and even advocating violent revolutions. Rather, the way of Christianity was a slow and gradual process of changing and transforming minds. The basis of change was not an ideological motive but simply because of our common relationship with Christ. Since Onesimus was converted to the Lord, he became a child of Paul and a brother to Philemon. He wrote, “I know you have been deprived of Onesimus for a time, but it was only so that you could have him back for ever, not as a slave anymore, but something better than a slave, a dear brother; especially dear to me, but how much more to you, as a blood-brother as well as a brother in the Lord.”

In other words, it does not matter, whether Onesimus was a slave or Philemon was the master because all are brothers in Christ and serving the same Lord. Paul in his writing to the Colossians, whilst not advocating the abolition of slavery subtly changed their perspective by instructing the Christian slaves to “Obey your earthly masters in everything, not only while being watched and in order to please them, but wholeheartedly, fearing the Lord. Whatever your task, put yourselves into it, as done for the Lord and not for your masters, since you know that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward; you serve the Lord Christ.” (Col 3:22-24) Whether one is a master or a slave, a boss or a worker, we must regard each other like brothers and sisters in Christ, always bearing in mind that we are all serving the Lord. This kind of attitude must also be practiced in our offices as well. It does not mean that because we are the superior, we can order people around or treat them without respect and consideration for their welfare. Or because we are the subordinate, we work only when the boss is around; otherwise we can be irresponsible in our work. On the contrary, we take care of each other like brothers and sisters, and together we work for the glory of God.

This same principle applies to relationships at home as well. Because we are all equal in Christ, there must be no gender discrimination, especially between husbands and wives. St Peter urged husbands to treat their wives with respect and dignity. “Husbands, in the same way, show consideration for your wives in your life together, paying honor to the woman as the weaker sex, since they too are also heirs of the gracious gift of life – so that nothing may hinder your prayers.” (1 Pt 3:7) Because love requires fidelity and total giving, St Paul cited Christ’s teaching on monogamy and the indissolubility of marriage between a man and a woman. “For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two will become one flesh. This is a great mystery, and I am applying it to Christ and the church. Each of you, however, should love his wife as himself, and a wife should respect her husband.” (Eph 5:31-33)

Again, when it comes to the question of the dignity of life, it is rooted in Christ’s teaching that we should not kill, but love our enemies, forgive them and pray for them. This is because every life is created in the image of God and everyone is His brother or sister, even when we commit offences. If the Church asks that death penalty be removed it is because the Church respects the dignity of human life as inviolable. Yet, the world is inconsistent because they have no basis to argue for the removal of the death penalty since they advocate abortion and euthanasia. Why should human life be treated differently from animal life, or why can we not permit the death penalty for criminals when we allow abortion of innocent children?

In truth, whether the world wants to acknowledge it or not, the reality is that much of the western values are founded on the Christian gospel. Having removed Christianity, they stand on weak ground for their ideological positions because they are no longer consistent in their position to uphold certain values and discard other Christian values just to satisfy the selfish desires of humanity. True freedom and dignity of life can only be founded in Christ.