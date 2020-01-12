IDENTIFICATION WITH CHRIST AND OUR FELLOWMEN AS THE WAY TO SHARE IN CHRIST’S REDEMPTIVE MISSION

The Feast of the Baptism of the Lord concludes the liturgical season of Christmas. Moving forward, we now find ourselves before Jesus who is now an adult being baptized in the Jordan River by John the Baptist. This was His first public appearance after living a hidden life in Nazareth under the tutelage of Mary and Joseph. It was now time for Him to undertake the mission that God had entrusted to Him, to be the Lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world.

How did He do it? The Second person of the Holy Trinity assumed our humanity. He wanted to be identified with us in every way except sin. Although without sin, He chose to suffer all the consequences of sin for our sake. St Paul wrote, “For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” (2 Cor 5:21) Jesus carried our sins in His body. “He himself bore our sins in his body on the cross, so that, free from sins, we might live for righteousness; by his wounds you have been healed.” (1 Pt 2:24) For this reason, Jesus approached John the Baptist for baptism. In truth, Jesus had no need for baptism since the reason for baptism is for our sins to be washed clean. But Jesus had no sin. Secondly, Jesus did not need to be born again as a child of God as we do since He is the Eternal Son of the Father. Baptism gives us a rebirth in the Spirit of God. But Jesus was the bearer of the Holy Spirit and the One through whom the Father would send the Spirit to us in His name.

But for our sake, as Jesus told John the Baptist, He should be baptized when “John tried to dissuade him. ‘It is I who need baptism from you,’ he said, ‘and yet you come to me!’ But Jesus replied, ‘Leave it like this for the time being; it is fitting that we should in this way, do all that righteousness demands.’ At this, John gave in to him.” The baptism of Jesus was not for His sake but for ours. By His baptism, it was not that the waters sanctified Jesus, but rather upon immersing into the waters of Jordan, Jesus sanctified all water that is used for baptism so that our sins could be forgiven. By His death and resurrection, the full meaning of baptism was manifested. It is an invitation to continue to die to the Old Adam in us, so that we can share in the resurrected life of the New Adam in Christ.

More importantly, His baptism was both a Christophany and a theophany because we read that after being baptized, as He came out of the water, “suddenly the heavens opened and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and coming down on him. And a voice spoke from heaven, ‘This is my Son, the beloved; my favour rests on him.'” By His baptism, Christ was revealed as the Messiah, the Son of God; and that God was His Father and had bestowed His Spirit upon Him without measure. It is this full consciousness of His divine sonship that inaugurated His public ministry, a ministry which He carried out in the power of the Holy Spirit. As the Son, Jesus was called to show us the face of His Father.

Every baptized Christian therefore is called to undertake the mission of Christ. Hence, by virtue of our baptism, we are called to be missionaries for Christ wherever we are, at home, in our offices, in our church community, in our neighbourhood, or country. Just as Christ was anointed and sent out on a mission to restore the People of God, we, too, filled with the same Spirit that anointed our Lord to do good, must also do likewise. St Luke wrote about, “Jesus of Nazareth and how he began in Galilee, after John had been preaching baptism. God had anointed him with the Holy Spirit and with power, and because God was with him, Jesus went about doing good and curing all who had fallen into the power of the devil.'” To be anointed means that we are called to be Christ and to exercise the kingly, prophetic and priestly office according to our calling in life. This is the purpose of the anointing. The Holy Spirit which is given through the anointing of Holy Oil is always given for a mission.

Before we can undertake the mission of our Lord, we must first be identified with the Lord in His sonship by encountering the undeserving love of the Father and experiencing for ourselves His adoption as sons and daughters. We must be identified with the Father’s love and compassion for humanity. Unless we have heard the voice, “You are my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased”, we will not be able to reach out to others selflessly. It is only when we encounter God’s unconditional love for us that we can in turn love ourselves, know ourselves, accept and appreciate ourselves. Only integrated persons can reach out to others and love them for who they are instead of abusing them.

Consequently, the baptism of Jesus becomes for us Christians, the means by which our sins are forgiven, and filled with the Holy Spirit, we become the children of God. Like Christ, we are anointed by the Holy Spirit through the waters of baptism and the Oil of Chrism. We are configured in Christ and born again in Him, sharing in His life and love. We are called to undertake the same mission of Jesus in revealing the Father’s love and mercy to humanity by carrying on our body the sins and suffering of the world. In other words, we are called to be like the Suffering Servant, to be the “light of the nations, to open the eyes of the blind, to free captives from prison, and those who live in darkness from dungeon.”

Secondly, we must be identified with the sufferings, struggles and aspirations of our fellowmen. Just as Jesus carried upon Himself our sins because He shared with us our humanity by living in our midst, we too must always be in touch with the feelings, pains and confusion of our fellowmen. The danger is that quite often, as Church, we can proclaim the gospel in such a way that it no longer speaks to the young people, especially those belonging to the Millennials, Gen Y and Z. Their needs, anxieties, confusion and challenges are relatively different from those of the Baby Boomers and Gen X. We must understand how they are living in darkness and the things that are enslaving them before we can bring them light and freedom from slavery.

Indeed, being in touch with our fellowmen is a pre-requisite for ministry. No wonder, Jesus spent 30 years living a hidden life in Nazareth. This was the seminary where Jesus undertook His formation for His future ministry. There He learnt how to be responsible in His daily work. He learnt from Mary and Joseph how to pray the psalms and the scriptures. Most of all, He was inspired by their examples of love and charity, not just towards each other but to those around them. For the first 30 years of His life, He was mixing with His people, observing and learning about their challenges in life, the work of a farmer and the fisherman, the life of a shepherd, the work of a homemaker, the anxiety of widows without children, the sick and the suffering. Later on in His ministry, He employed all these examples from daily life to proclaim the Good News of the Kingdom of God, what it meant to encounter God, to experience His love and mercy, to have our lives changed. So too, we need to reflect on the signs of our times, the challenges and the future ahead of us. We need to take heed of the developments in history, whether technology, morality or values that are promoted, and see whether they promote authentic human development or the destruction of humanity.

We are called to be the servant of the Lord and to be servants of compassion. This is what the Prophet Isaiah says. “Here is my servant whom I uphold, my chosen one in whom my soul delights. I have endowed him with my spirit that he may bring true justice to the nations. He does not cry out or shout aloud, or make his voice heard in the streets. He does not break the crushed reed, nor quench the wavering flame. Faithfully he brings true justice; he will neither waver nor be crushed until true justice is established on earth, for the islands are awaiting his law.” Our work as servants of God is to bring justice, peace, reconciliation and unity in humanity. This is what we are called to do to witness to Christ and live out our mission.