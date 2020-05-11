NOT TO US, LORD, BUT TO YOUR NAME GIVE THE GLORY

In today’s first reading, we have a powerful miracle worked by Paul when he healed a man “who had never walked in his life, because his feet were crippled from birth.” Paul commanded him, “‘Get to your feet – stand up’ and the cripple jumped up and began to walk.” This act of healing the crippled man certainly caught everyone by surprise. Never had they seen someone who was crippled from birth being healed by just a command. So, seeing what Paul had done, the crowd instantaneously shouted “‘These people are gods who have come down to us disguised as men.’ They addressed Barnabas as Zeus, and since Paul was the principal speaker they called him Hermes. The priests of Zeus – outside-the-Gate, proposing that all the people should offer sacrifice with them, brought garlanded oxen to the gates.”

How did Paul and Barnabas react to such honors bestowed on them? Did they feel great about themselves for the miracle they had performed? Did they receive the glory that the people wanted to confer on them? Many of us in their position might be tempted to do so. In fact, even people who serve God are more concerned about whether the people adore them rather than that they give glory to God. How many of us are like John the Baptist who said, “You yourselves are my witnesses that I said, ‘I am not the Messiah, but I have been sent ahead of him.’ He who has the bride is the bridegroom. The friend of the bridegroom, who stands and hears him, rejoices greatly at the bridegroom’s voice. For this reason my joy has been fulfilled. He must increase, but I must decrease.” (Jn 3:28-30)

Indeed, Paul and Barnabas, instead of feeling great about themselves were dismayed. “They tore their clothes, and rushed into the crowd, shouting, ‘Friends, what do you think you are doing? We are only human beings like you. We have come with good news to make you turn from these empty idols to the living God who made heaven and earth and the sea and all that these hold.'” They claimed no credit for themselves. They made it clear to them that they were only human beings like them. They had no power on their own but what they did came from the kindness and power of God who acted in the name of Jesus the Risen Lord.

Do we always refer the glory that people give to us back to God, acknowledging that what we did was truly the result of God’s mercy and love; or do we feel that the success and achievements were due to our hard work, ingenuity and resourcefulness? Even when we at times refer the glory and honour back to God, do we just pay lip service or we mean it from the depths of our heart? How do we know that we are sincere with our words? It depends on whether we are humbled by the honour we received, or we are proud and arrogant. The truth is that we are mere human beings. Without the grace of God and without His help, we are nothing. The Lord made it clear to us, “I am the vine, you are the branches. Those who abide in me and I in them bear much fruit, because apart from me you can do nothing. Whoever does not abide in me is thrown away like a branch and withers; such branches are gathered, thrown into the fire, and burned.” (Jn 15:5f) Truly, all success and achievements go to God. We must glorify Him instead. Like Mary, we should only say, “My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked with favor on the lowliness of his servant. Surely, from now on all generations will call me blessed; for the Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is his name.” (Lk 1:46-49)

If we do not consciously refer all things to God, then we suffer the fate of the crowd as well. They were worshipping empty idols. This was what Paul said to them. This was because they confused Paul and Barnabas with the Greek deities, Zeus and Hermes; the former as the weather god, and the latter as the messenger of fruitful harvests. They worshipped Paul and Barnabas, mistaking them as gods for fear of offending them. We too can encourage people to worship us and end up worshipping ourselves, thinking we are so great and so talented and indispensable in this world, holding on to our glory, our power, positions and achievements. If they think so highly of us as if it is because we are talented or gifted, then they are worshipping the wrong person.

The truth is there is only one God who is the creator and giver of all things. There is no other. This was what Paul reminded the people and explained to them who they should be honouring. It was not Zeus or Hermes that could protect them and make their crops fertile. God is the creator of everything. “In the past he allowed each nation to go its own way; but even then he did not leave you without evidence of himself in the good things he does for you: he sends you rain from heaven, he makes your crops grow when they should, he gives you food and makes you happy.”

So we must all give glory to Him. That is what the responsorial said, “Not to us, Lord, not to us, but to your name give the glory for the sake of your love and your truth, lest the heathen say: ‘Where is their God?’ But our God is in the heavens; he does whatever he wills. Their idols are silver and gold, the work of human hands. May you be blessed by the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth. The heavens belong to the Lord but the earth he has given to men.”

This does not mean that we have totally no part to play in making things happen. We are called to cooperate with the grace of God, like the crippled man and Paul did. Paul’s attentiveness to the crippled man gave him the opportunity to reach out to him. He saw his eyes of faith. Paul was alert and knew when to approach the man to grant him healing. The man was listening to Paul attentively. His faith was ripe for harvest. Paul sprang into action at the right time. He was healed because he was open to the grace of God. So too, although everything is the work of grace, we must use our human talents and all that He has given us to act accordingly. We cannot expect God to do everything for us without us. God wants to save us with us, and never without us.

This is what the gospel is inviting us to do as well. We must work with Him and allow His grace to work in and through us. Jesus said to His disciples, “Anybody who receives my commandments and keeps them will be one who loves me; and anybody who loves me will be loved by my Father, and I shall love him and show myself to him.” When we keep His commandments, obey Him and love Him, He will love us and show His power in and through us. Anyone who is disposed to the Lord’s grace will receive from Him His divine assistance. God wants to reveal Himself to the world through us. This was what the Lord said to Judas when he asked, “Lord, what is all this about? Do you intend to show yourself to us and not to the world?” Jesus replied, “If anyone loves me he will keep my word, and my Father will love him, and we shall come to him and make our home with him.”

Only in union with Jesus can we work for the glory of His Father through the assistance of the Holy Spirit. Jesus said, “My word is not my own: it is the word of the one who sent me. I have said these things to you while still with you; but the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you everything and remind you of all I have said to you.” Indeed, effective preaching, conversion of hearts, healing of souls and even physical healing is not our work but the work of God in the power of the Holy Spirit. Only the Holy Spirit can convict our hearts first before we can preach to others. Only the Holy Spirit can enlighten the preacher, put the words into his mouth so that when he preaches, he speaks the word of God powerfully from his heart and not just from his intellect. Indeed, any preacher, teacher, or minister who is humble before God, walks in His ways, listens to His word attentively, reflects on them, and is fervent in faith can touch hearts and change lives, bringing healing and reconciliation to his listeners.