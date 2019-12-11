RENEWING OUR STRENGTH BY HOPING IN THE LORD

The context of today’s first reading was the exile of the Israelites in Babylon. They had been in exile for 70 years in Babylon. In their exile, they felt that the Lord has abandoned them. Indeed, Zion said, “The LORD has forsaken me, my Lord has forgotten me.” (Isa 49:14) It is natural to feel that way. When we are down and out, when we are suffering and languishing away, not too sure of our future or whether there is a future, we feel that God has abandoned us. Some of us may be losing hope in life, in people, especially those whom we love and trust most. They have disappointed us, especially our ungrateful children or our parents. We are hurt, disillusioned and feel helpless. For others, it could be their work, their career is at stake, or they could be suffering from ill health. Indeed, Isaiah says, even “young men may grow tired and weary, youths may stumble.” Regardless of our trials and struggles, we need to have hope to stay afloat and alive.

This is what the scripture readings are asking of us, namely, to draw strength from the Lord. Isaiah says, “those who hope in the Lord renew their strength, they put out wings like eagles. They run and do not grow weary, walk and never tire.” So long as we have hope in the Lord, we will always be able to handle all challenges in life. As St Paul says, “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” (Phil 4:13) In Christ, we can overcome all things. This is why the Lord also invites us accordingly. “Come to me, all you who labour and are overburdened, and I will give you rest.” We need to come to Jesus to find strength to face the trials of life if we are to remain strong in hope.

What does it mean to find strength in the Lord? Firstly, the Lord says, “Shoulder my yoke and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. Yes, my yoke is easy and my burden light.” In other words, we must carry our crosses in life with the same mind and heart of our Lord. By embracing our sufferings the way our Lord accepted His crosses in life, we will find strength and courage. The Lord did not say that He will take away our pains and our sufferings. But He said that if we carry our yoke with Him, we will find rest for our souls.

So how did Jesus carry His yoke? By placing His trust in the Father. Trusting God is the only way we can find the courage to carry on. Only when we trust, will we be ready to listen to Him when He speaks and reveals to us His holy will. Unless we trust Him, we will always be fighting against His will. Jesus had absolute trust in His Father. This gave Him the strength at the garden of Gethsemane, “Father, if you are willing, remove this cup from me; yet, not my will but yours be done.” (Lk 22:42) And at His last breath, crying with a loud voice, said, “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit.” (Lk 23:46)

Trust in God presupposes that we know our Father. This is why we must situate the teaching of today’s gospel. Earlier on, the Lord told the disciples, “All things have been handed over to me by my Father; and no one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and anyone to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.” (Mt 11:27) If Jesus could trust His Father it was because He knew His Father. He told the Jews, “I know him; if I would say that I do not know him, I would be a liar like you. But I do know him and I keep his word.” (Jn 8:55) He also said, “Very truly, I tell you, the Son can do nothing on his own, but only what he sees the Father doing; for whatever the Father does, the Son does likewise. The Father loves the Son and shows him all that he himself is doing; and he will show him greater works than these, so that you will be astonished.” (Jn 5:19f) He also said, “I have not spoken on my own, but the Father who sent me has himself given me.” (Jn 12:49)

Do we know God enough to trust in Him? Isaiah tells us that our God is almighty. He created the world, sustains it and His presence continues to guide the world. “To whom could you liken me and who could be my equal?’ says the Holy One. Lift your eyes and look. Who made these stars if not he who drills them like an army, calling each one by name? So mighty is his power, so great his strength, that not one fails to answer.” Indeed, we cannot understand the wisdom and the mind of God. For as Isaiah said, “who has directed the spirit of the Lord, or as his counselor has instructed him? Whom did he consult for his enlightenment, and who taught him the path of justice? Who taught him knowledge, and showed him the way of understanding? Even the nations are like a drop from a bucket, and are accounted as dust on the scales; see, he takes up the isles like fine dust.” (Isa 40:13-15) Truly, as the prophet said, “The Lord is an everlasting God; he created the boundaries of the earth. He does not grow tired or weary, his understanding is beyond fathoming.”

Secondly, God is our shepherd as well. Not only is God faithful to His creation, He calls each one of us by name. He knows each and every one of us personally and individually. He is our shepherd who knows us all. “He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. When he has brought out all his own, he goes ahead of them, and the sheep follow him because they know his voice.” (Jn 10:3f) Earlier on, Isaiah said, He will feed his flock like a shepherd; he will gather the lambs in his arms, and carry them in his bosom, and gently lead the mother sheep.” (Isa 40:11) Thus, Isaiah told the people, “How can you say, Jacob, how can you insist, Israel, ‘My destiny is hidden from the Lord, my rights are ignored by my God’? Did you not know? Had you not heard?”

Thirdly, this God is a God who forgives us. This is what the psalmist says. “It is he who forgives all your guilt, who heals every one of your ills, who redeems your life from the grave, who crowns you with love and compassion. The Lord is compassion and love, slow to anger and rich in mercy. He does not treat us according to our sins nor repay us according to our faults.” Truly, this God of ours is a God who saves us and forgives us our wrongs. He does not seek to punish us but to purify us and set us free. This chapter of Isaiah began with the prophet assuring them that God was coming to renew them. “Comfort, O comfort my people, says your God. Speak tenderly to Jerusalem, and cry to her that she has served her term, that her penalty is paid, that she has received from the Lord’s hand double for all her sins. A voice cries out: ‘In the wilderness prepare the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God. Every valley shall be lifted up, and every mountain and hill be made low; the uneven ground shall become level and the rough places a plain.'”

Finally, If only we recall all the great things the Lord has done for us, then we can continue to hold firm in our faith in him. As the psalmist says, “My soul, give thanks to the Lord all my being, bless his holy name. My soul, give thanks to the Lord and never forget all his blessings.” Many of us often forget the blessings during times of adversity. We must continue to praise and bless Him like the psalmist, remembering all that He has done for us and our forefathers. We only have to recall all those moments and events in our lives, big and small, significant events like our exams, graduation, birthdays, anniversaries, when we gave birth to our children, then we will remember how He was there for us. Remembering to give praise and thanks to God will strengthen our hope that just as He was faithful to us in the past, He will do so again. Truly, “those who hope in the Lord renew their strength, they put out wings like eagles. They run and do not grow weary, walk and never tire.”

This, indeed, is the Good News that Isaiah proclaims. “Get you up to a high mountain, O Zion, herald of good tidings; lift up your voice with strength, O Jerusalem, herald of good tidings, lift it up, do not fear; say to the cities of Judah, ‘Here is your God!’ See, the Lord God comes with might, and his arm rules for him; his reward is with him, and his recompense before him.” (Isa 40:9f) In our suffering and hopelessness, we must continue to trust in God. He is the Mighty One, the Ruler of all Creation. He is our shepherd who looks after us. In Him, our burden is light and we find rest for our troubled and anxious souls.