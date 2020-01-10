CHRISTIAN FAITH AS THE WAY TO OVERCOME THE WORLD

In the understanding of St John, “the world” can mean what is earthly, or what is worldly, depending on the context that it is used. When we speak of the world, it is not about creation, which is a gift from God and is beautiful, but the trends and the values promoted by the world. Today, more than ever, the world is hostile towards the gospel because the values that they promote contradict that of the gospel. It began with the fight against atheistic values promoted by communism. When the threat of communism died down, there arose another more insidious threat, which is secularism.

So how can we overcome the challenges in the world? The way to overcome the confusing trends in the world cannot be based solely on some rational argument over sexuality, marriage, abortion, destruction of human embryos and euthanasia, but how we understand life, the human being, our origin and destiny based on faith as well. Reason is important because it purifies faith. But unless reason is enlightened by faith, we cannot arrive at the truth of life. What, then, is the foundation?

Christian life is founded on the incarnation, passion, death and resurrection of our Lord. As St John says, “Only the man who believes that Jesus is the Son of God: Jesus Christ who came by water and blood, not with water only, but with water and blood, with the Spirit as another witness – since the Spirit is the truth – so that there are three witnesses, the Spirit, the water and the blood, and all three of them agree.” Christian faith declares in no uncertain terms that Jesus is truly man but He is God. He came by water and blood, of which both constitute Him as truly a man. But water and blood also are symbols of baptism and the death of our Lord. It was at His baptism, that He was filled with the Holy Spirit and the Father confirmed Him as His beloved Son. It was at His death, that the Lord showed Himself to be truly man. But it was also at His death, that the Father raised Him to new life in the Spirit. So faith in the sacredness of human life and life after death, and our calling to share in Christ’s life with the Father is rooted in Christian belief in the Incarnation and the Paschal Mystery of Christ. In the incarnation, Jesus has sanctified humanity. In His passion, death and resurrection, Jesus has shown us that the way to fullness of life is through death and sharing in His resurrection.

But how can we be sure about the incarnation and the resurrection? St John said we have testimonies. We have the testimony of the Apostles and the early Church which we read in the Acts of the Apostles. We have the testimony of the gospels. At the end of today’s first reading, he concluded by saying, “I have written all this to you so that you who believe in the name of the Son of God may be sure that you have eternal life.” So the apostles and the early Christians by their life and martyrdom testified to us the reality of the resurrection.

We also have the testimony of God the Father and the Holy Spirit. The Father testified to His Son at His baptism. He affirmed Him once again before His passion at the Transfiguration. Upon His death, the Father raised Him from the dead. It was the Father’s endorsement of all that Jesus said and did. But all these, the Father worked together with the Holy Spirit. At the conception of Jesus in the womb of Mary, the Holy Spirit overshadowed her. At His baptism, the Holy Spirit descended upon Him. At His resurrection, the Father raised Jesus from the dead in the power of the Holy Spirit. At Pentecost, the Holy Spirit was given to the Church for the work of witnessing. It is the Holy Spirit that gives us the inner conviction of Christ as the Son of God. Only through the Holy Spirit can we come to believe what we have not seen. (cf Jn 14:12f) It is the internal testimony of the Holy Spirit in us that enables us to accept the truth of the message proclaimed. (cf 1 Th 2:13)

Of course, we have 2000 years of history of the Catholic Church. In spite of her sinfulness and the crises that the Church went through, we remain as strong as ever. Throughout the 2000 years of history, the Church has shown herself to be unassailable, indefatigable and firm in her faith. We continue to bring the Good News of hope, salvation and healing to humanity. Many have died for the faith and many have found peace in God through encountering His healing love and mercy. The Church has provided light to those in darkness, hope to those in despair, mercy to those in need, compassion to those who suffer. But the Church could do all these, not because of an ideology, but because of our personal faith in Jesus as the Son of God.

If God the Father, in union with the Holy Spirit, has vouched for the truth of Christ, then we cannot but accept without conditions. He wrote, “We accept the testimony of human witnesses, but God’s testimony is much greater, and this is God’s testimony, given as evidence for his Son.” We believe only because of the testimony of God and the Holy Spirit and this testimony is demonstrated in the lives of Christians throughout the 2000 years of history.

The implications of faith in the incarnation means that we believe in all that Jesus said and did even if we do not understand or agree. It means accepting Jesus as the Word of God in person and by extension the scriptures which He believed, cited and taught. As the psalmist says, “He makes his word known to Jacob, to Israel his laws and decrees.” It means accepting that Jesus is identified with the Church for He taught, “Whoever listens to you listens to me, and whoever rejects you rejects me, and whoever rejects me rejects the one who sent me.” (Lk 10:16) Faith in the incarnation also means that Jesus is now with the Church and safeguarding her. “And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock, I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not prevail against it.” (Mt 16:18) Faith in Christ means accepting the teaching of the Magisterium. Faith in Christ and His Church means accepting the Sacraments as the means to encounter Him.

The incarnation means that Christ is also identified with us as Christians. When Saul was persecuting the Church, the Lord said to him, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?” When Saul inquired, “Who are you, Lord?” Jesus said, “I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting.” (cf Acts 9:4f) Faith in Christ means that He is our head and we are members of His mystical body. Finally, faith in the incarnation means to accept that Christian fellowship is the concrete way to grow in Christian maturity and hence, one must be inserted into the community of faith and not walk alone as a Catholic because we are the members of the Body of Christ.

Indeed, encountering the Lord personally like the leper is the only way to find faith in Him. We read that the Lord touched the leper in spite of his unworthiness and healed him. We too need to be touched by the Lord personally to find healing and restoration of faith and love. This is what St John wrote, “We declare to you what was from the beginning, what we have heard, what we have seen with our eyes, what we have looked at and touched with our hands, concerning the word of life.’ (1 Jn 1:1f)

How, then, can we encounter the Lord personally if not by meeting Him in prayer? This was what the Lord did even in His busy ministry. We read that “His reputation continued to grow, and large crowds would gather to hear him and to have their sickness cured, but he would always go off to some place where he could be alone and pray.” We, too, must draw strength from the Lord to grow in wisdom and understanding and courage to overcome the world. Faith in Jesus as truly man and as truly God gives us the courage and hope that as human beings we too can overcome the world and its temptations because God is with us. God ultimately is the One who will help us to overcome the world.

So to sum up, Catholic Education and theological formation is to help us all to overcome the world with all its challenges. We are to be formed so that we will not just be defenders of our faith but most of all to protect humanity and the world from destruction. But this can be done only when our faith is founded in the incarnation of our Lord, His passion, death and resurrection. Unless reason is enriched and enlightened by faith, the world cannot but retrogress in values and end up in dehumanization. But faith in Christ also means accepting the teaching of the Magisterium and being a full member of the Body of Christ. It means going back to the faith of the Church, the study of scriptures, Church history and the rich theological and liturgical traditions we have inherited so that we can be sure of the foundations of our faith. Most of all, there can be no real witnessing unless we encounter the Lord personally and be touched by Him like the leper. Otherwise, our faith will always be an intellectual faith and not a personal faith. So let us increase our intellectual faith so that our personal faith may also be strengthened. With a deep faith in Christ, together with Him, we can overcome the challenges of secularism, relativism and materialism in our times.