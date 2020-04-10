DEALING WITH INNOCENT AND UNJUST SUFFERING

Suffering is part of our humanity because we are all members of a fallen race. St Paul says in Romans, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.’ (Rom 3:23) We suffer for many reasons. Those of us who suffer because of our folly and our mistakes in life can accept the sufferings because we reap what we sow. Paying a price for our mistake is something inevitable. But what people cannot accept is innocent suffering, which can come because of tragedy due to natural disasters or the mistakes of others. People ask why God allows us to suffer innocently. Why are there natural disasters and diseases like the Corona virus that affects so many people’s lives? Worse still if we are innocently killed because of someone’s carelessness and negligence, whether in a car accident or at the work place. Even then, we can accept such innocent suffering as the imperfection of nature and human beings. We all make mistakes and cause others to suffer.

However, the most difficult form of suffering to accept is unjust suffering. We all suffer from injustices in life, whether at home, at school, in our workplace and even in the Christian community. More so especially when we encounter injustices in the Church, because of favoritism or discrimination. The spontaneous response from those who suffer unjustly is to demand for their rights and fight for justice. Some of us will go at length to demand justice and accountability for the sufferings caused to us. At times, revenge, rather than putting things right, motivates our demand for justice. Anger, resentment and violence are often human reactions to injustices.

Yet in today’s Good Friday celebration, we are celebrating the death of not just anyone but the Son of God who died not just innocently but unjustly. Jesus was the innocent lamb led to the slaughter house. He did nothing wrong, as the Lord said to Anna the High Priest who slapped Him. “If there is something wrong in what I say, point it out; but if there is no offence in it, why do you strike me?” Even Pilate himself declared Jesus innocent of crime. Pilate’s verdict was clear. He said, “I find no case against him. But according to a custom of yours, I should release one prisoner at the Passover; would you like me, then, to release the king of the Jews?” To get the Jews to rescind their demands, he had Jesus scourged, hoping to appeal to their sympathy. He then said to them, “Look, I am going to bring him out to you to let you see that I find no case.”

Not only did Jesus die innocently, He died unjustly. He was charged for a crime, that He did not commit. He was accused of a political crime to overthrow the Romans. Pilate asked Him, “Are you the King of the Jews?” Jesus replied, “Mine is not a kingdom of this world: If my kingdom were of this world, my men would have fought to prevent me being surrendered to the Jews. But my kingdom is not of this kind. Yes, I am a King, I was born for this, I came into the world for this; to bear witness to my truth, and all who are on the side of truth listen to my voice.” He was like the Suffering Servant, “They gave him a grave with the wicked, a tomb with the rich, though he had done no wrong and there had been no perjury in his mouth.”

Who were the guilty ones? The priests, the Jews and Pilate! Ironically, they were the ones who were on trial before the Lord, and not the Lord on trial. In putting Jesus on trial, they put themselves on trial. They showed themselves to be inconsistent, liars and traitors. As the Lord said in the gospel, “with the judgment you make you will be judged, and the measure you give will be the measure you get.” (Mt 7:2) So how did they judge our Lord? They were the ones who were not true to themselves. They pretended to serve Caesar when they hated him. They even went to the extent of denying God as their King and proclaimed Caesar as their king. “We have no king except Caesar.” It was a blatant lie.

Furthermore, they made all kinds of false charges against Jesus, such as that He threatened to destroy the Temple, or that He blasphemed against God. So they were the guilty ones! When Pilate concluded, “I find no case against him…would you like me, then, to release the king of the Jews?’ At this they shouted, ‘Not this man, but Barabbas.’ Barabbas was a brigand.” Instead of releasing an innocent man, they released Barabbas, a murderer! Those who condemned the Lord were not free. Ironically, Jesus who stood firm in the truth was set free.

Indeed, this was the plan of God. God will set Him free at His death by raising Him from the dead. Jesus would not only be freed from His enemies but even from death, which is the last enemy of God. For this reason, Jesus, in John’s narration of the Passion was presented as someone in control of the situation. Jesus was sure of the plan of His Father. When He was arrested and the disciples tried to protect Him, Jesus said, “I am He.” And to Peter, He said, “Put your sword back in its scabbard; am I not to drink the cup that the Father has given me?” This was what Jesus told Peter before, after the announcement of His passion: “Get behind me, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me; for you are setting your mind not on divine things but on human things.” (Mt 16:23)

The innocent death of Jesus on the cross therefore is the instrument of God in saving humanity. It is the way of God to show His utter love for humanity. In spite of man’s ingratitude and evil, God continues to love us. He did not stop loving us even when He had to suffer innocently for us. “And yet ours were the sufferings he bore, ours the sorrows he carried. But we, we thought of him as someone punished, struck by God, and brought low. Yet he was pierced through for our faults, crushed for our sins.” This is what St Peter spoke about as well. “He himself bore our sins in his body on the cross, so that, free from sins, we might live for righteousness; by his wounds you have been healed. For you were going astray like sheep, but now you have returned to the shepherd and guardian of your souls.”

But how does innocent and unjust suffering save us? It is hoped that when we see the effects of our sins on an innocent man who is the Son of God, we will be moved to repentance by His love and by our sins against Him. “As the crowds were appalled on seeing him – so disfigured did he look that he seemed no longer human – so will the crowds be astonished at him, and kings stand speechless before him; for they shall see something never told and witness something never heard before: ‘Who could believe what we have heard, and to whom has the power of the Lord been revealed?'” Indeed, only the unjust suffering of the innocent can break our hardened hearts. We are not moved when we see the guilty suffer for their sins but we will be moved when we see the innocent suffer unjustly.

Most of all, His death conquers our fear of death. As St Paul says, “The last enemy to be destroyed is death.” (1 Cor 15:26) Again, he said, “The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Cor 15:56f) Death is the cause of all sins. It is the fear of death which includes suffering that makes man selfish. Out of fear of pain, man tries to protect himself, his wealth, his power and his ego so that he can find security in all these things. But these are false securities. When we no longer fear death like our Lord, and when we know that fullness of life is to be with Christ and in Christ, here and hereafter, then we can live our lives freely and generously knowing that even if death comes, it is not the end of everything.

So today, we are called to trust in God’s plan. If we have to suffer unjustly and innocently, like Jesus and the Suffering Servant, we need to surrender the injustices to God. St Peter wrote, “For to this you have been called, because Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, so that you should follow in his steps. ‘He committed no sin, and no deceit was found in his mouth.’ When he was abused, he did not return abuse; when he suffered, he did not threaten; but he entrusted himself to the one who judges justly.” (1 Pt 1:21-23) God will win the victory for us. Most of all, He will touch the hearts of our enemies.