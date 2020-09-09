ALL FOR THE SAKE OF THE KINGDOM OF GOD

In the first reading, St Paul deals with the question of celibacy and marriage. From the outset, he made it clear that this was just his opinion. “About remaining celibate, I have no directions from the Lord but give my own opinion as one who, by the Lord’s mercy, has stayed faithful.” In other words, he was just giving his take because there was no easy solution to the tension between remaining single and getting married for the sake of the kingdom. Indeed, this controversial issue on marriage and celibacy is a question that is more urgent in our times because of the lack of priests and religious in consecrated life to serve the people of God. On the other hand, the increasing promiscuous and sensual lifestyle promoted by the world has made fidelity to celibacy or even chastity for single and married even more challenging. In truth, proponents of both lifestyles have their valid arguments.

Those who advocate celibacy, as in the case of St Paul, see it both from a spiritual and practical perspective. For St Paul, celibacy is for the sake of the Kingdom of God, and it enables total devotion to Him. In Paul’s context, the understanding was that the Second Coming of our Lord would be soon. He said, “Our time is growing short” and “the world as we know it is passing away.” That being the case, there was no real reason why one should be married, since marriage is a life-long affair as it takes many years for a couple to purify their love for each other. So celibacy is a foretaste of the eschatological life that is to come because as the Lord said, “in the resurrection they neither marry nor are given in marriage, but are like angels in heaven.” (Mt 22:29f) Our Lord and St Paul were committed celibates because they sought to live the life of the kingdom for the love of God.

Of course, there is also a practical consideration for celibacy. It is the question of focus and availability. Understandably, “the unmarried man is anxious about the affairs of the Lord, how to please the Lord; but the married man is anxious about the affairs of the world, how to please his wife, and his interests are divided.” So, too, the situation of the unmarried woman and the virgin who puts God in her life, unlike the married woman who is concerned about her husband. “I say this for your own benefit, not to put any restraint upon you, but to promote good order and unhindered devotion to the Lord.” (cf 1 Cor 7:32-35)

Indeed, we cannot serve two masters. Either we love the Lord first or our loved ones first. Those of us who are married surely will put their loved ones first because we are very close to them and we have a responsibility to attend to their needs. Those who serve the Lord first put Him above everything else. So we can imagine how challenging it is for a married priest to give himself fully to the work of the Church and the proclamation of the gospel when even a celibate priest often finds himself lacking time to do his work, prepare his homilies and talks or even to pray! Indeed, those who are married priests or deacons and pastors, find it a great challenge managing their family and the bigger family, the Church. It is for this reason that celibacy is a requirement for Catholic priests in the Latin Rite.

On the other hand, celibacy today is not as highly valued as in the past. In fact, there are calls to abandon celibacy as a requirement for the Catholic Priesthood in the Latin Rite. With a growing understanding of the human person, proponents claim that this is not natural and it goes against the instinct of the human person. As human beings, we experience the love of God not just mystically but through the love of our brothers and sisters and in a most intimate way, through our spouse. To impose celibacy would impede the human, emotional and psychological growth of the person. The scandals of sex abuse and infidelity to celibacy are indications why celibacy is not the way to develop a person holistically for the ministry of love and pastoral care to those who are married. In fact, it is argued that priests who are married could understand better the challenges of married couples and family life. They will be able to offer better witness to the beauty of marriage and be models of family life.

Furthermore, we must not separate the love of God from the love of our fellowmen. Serving and loving our family does not mean that we love God less, but that we love God in our fellowmen. Devotion and love of God does not always require a mystical relationship with Him. God does not give this gift to all. For most of us, we find God’s love in human intimacy and marriage. A married man, by devoting himself to his wife and family, builds the kingdom of God since he is also establishing the Kingdom values in his home. To love his family selflessly and unconditionally, he knows that he must make God as the first in his life. If he were a married priest, he would have the support of his spouse to help him carry the burden of the ministry.

Again, all these are well and good. However, we also know the great challenges of married and family life. Marriage is beautiful. It brings great joy and love. Celebrating spousal love makes the couple wholesome. It is a great blessing to have someone by your side to love you and support you. Yet, in reality, we are talking about a relationship between two imperfect and different persons. We are distinct individuals. There will be misunderstandings, frictions, resentment, impatience and quarrels. Many of us do not know how to handle differences in relationships and often, it leads to bitter quarrels and divorce. Hence, St Paul said, “If you are tied to a wife, do not look for freedom; if you are free of a wife, then do not look for one. But if you marry, it is no sin. They will have their troubles, though, in their married life, and I should like to spare you that.”

In the final analysis, celibacy or marriage have their advantages and difficulties. Neither is a bed of roses. Celibacy, like marriage, is also a gift. If we live a celibate life or singlehood, we must use it for service so that we can grow in love for God and for our fellowmen. Those who are single should devote their entire life to the service of God and their fellowmen so that they will find life meaningful and enriching. Those who are married are devoted to the service of God through their dedication in raising the family and their contribution to the larger family of humanity. Regardless whether we live a single or married life, what is important is that we must live our life in the context of the eschatological kingdom. We must deepen our love for God and for our fellowmen according to the values of the kingdom as taught by our Lord in the beatitudes, regardless of our state in life.

Indeed, the life of the kingdom is very different from the values of this current world. This is what the Lord wants to underscore in His Sermon on the Plain. St Luke gives us his own rendition of the beatitudes with four blessings and four woes. He praises those who are poor, not just the materially poor. This is because even the materially poor can be as attached to their goods as the rich. The poor are those who know that their life and happiness is dependent on God alone. They live in detachment of this world’s goods because they know everything comes from Him. Blessed too are those who are hungry because they will learn to feel with others and share their pains and sorrows. By being identified with their suffering, they will grow in compassion and love. Blessed too are those who weep for theirs sins and yearn for God, they will be liberated and show in God’s life and love. Finally, for those who are persecuted, the reward will be great for them in heaven. Alas, woe to those who are rich and place their security in this world; those who have their fill now and take things for granted and become attached to them; those who are enjoying themselves or those who are famous and well-liked, a day will come when all these will be taken away. We will find ourselves stripped of our security. That day, we will lose courage, motivation to live and be so lost in life. Without God and love for our fellowmen, we would have lived our life in vain.