LOVING IN THE POWER OF THE HOLY SPIRIT

St John’s measure of our love for God is our love for our brothers and sisters. “Anyone who says, ‘I love God’, and hates his brother, is a liar, since a man who does not love the brother that he can see cannot love God, whom he has never seen. So this is the commandment that he has given to us, that anyone who loves God must also love his brother.” Indeed, the Lord has made it clear that there are only two commandments and they are intertwined. “The first is, ‘Hear, O Israel: the Lord our God, the Lord is one; you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ The second is this, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.” (Mk 12:29-31)

This criterion of determining how much we love God is based on the principle of affinity. “Whoever believes that Jesus is the Christ has been begotten by God; and whoever loves the father that begot him loves the child whom he begets.” If we claim to love God the Father, then necessarily, we must also love His Son, Jesus Christ. It is the basic principle of life that we also love those whom our beloved loves. If we love the parents, we will also love their children. If we love our friends, we will also love their friends. If we love our friends, we will also love their pets. This is how love works. To love Jesus would also mean that we are called to love everyone since our Lord identifies Himself with all men and women. “Jesus is not ashamed to call them brothers and sisters, saying, ‘I will proclaim your name to my brothers and sisters, in the midst of the congregation I will praise you.'” (Heb 2:11f) He even identified with strangers and the outcasts for He said, “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.”

The second criterion of love is when we obey. Loving God must not be reduced to mere sentimentalism and emotions. Obedience is always the consequence of love. Jesus was obedient to the Father’s will not because He had to but because He wanted to do. When we love someone, we seek to do everything to please the person. “For this reason the Father loves me, because I lay down my life in order to take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it up again. I have received this command from my Father.” (Jn 10:17f) Jesus also said, “My food is to do the will of him who sent me and to complete his work.” (Jn 4:34) Hence, St John said, “We can be sure that we love God’s children if we love God himself and do what he has commanded us; this is what loving God is – keeping his commandments.”

However, while we all agree that a true lover of God must be seen in his love for his fellowmen, we are also aware that we all fall short of our love not just for God but also for our fellowmen. We all know that we are far therefore from claiming that we love God with all our heart, soul and strength simply because we love ourselves more than we love our brothers and sisters. We protect our own interests, comfort and security before we reach out to others. Most of the time, we give from our abundance. Few of us would give totally of ourselves at the expense of our life and security, unlike the Widow at the Temple who gave away even the last mite that she had. So how could we claim that we truly love God? No matter how much we do for our brothers and sisters, help the poor, serve the Church and the community, we also know that we do not have pure motives in service. Unconsciously, it is about fulfillment, self-worth, being appreciated and recognized. We do not love others the way God loves us totally and unconditionally. So how could St John still say, “His commandments are not difficult”? If it were so, we would be able to fulfill them. The fact that all of us sinned means that we cannot fulfill the laws.

Indeed, justification is through grace by faith alone. “We have come to believe in Christ Jesus, so that we might be justified by faith in Christ, and not by doing the works of the law, because no one will be justified by the works of the law.” (Gal 2:16) It is the free gift of God. Unless we are conscious that salvation is purely the gift of God, we will not be filled with gratitude and joy. To be begotten by God means to say that we are given a new birth in Christ through Jesus’ death and resurrection when He bestows the Holy Spirit upon us. Hence, St John wrote, “anyone who has been begotten by God has already overcome the world; this is the victory over the world – our faith.” It is our faith in Christ’s love for us at His death on the cross that is the basis of our love for God and for our brothers and sisters.

To be able to love requires therefore that we must first have faith in God’s love. St John wrote, “This is the victory over the world – our faith.” Victorious faith presumes we have faith in Jesus as the Son of God who has come to give us life through the forgiveness of our sins. Faith in Jesus is our victory because it is directed to Jesus who wins the victory for us. This faith requires us to trust in God the way children trust their parents. The call to faith and love are ultimately one because faith in God presumes we have been loved by Him. Knowing His love for us empowers us to love like Him. That is why, the call of St John to love our brothers and sisters is not so much a commandment imposed from without but rather a response to His love for us.

So if we want to truly be lovers of God and man, we must be like Jesus, be filled with God’s love. We must allow the Spirit of God to dwell in us. Through faith in Christ, “God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit that has been given to us.” (Rom 5:5) Only when we are filled with His Spirit of love, can we then find the capacity to love as He has loved us. St John reiterates this point when he said, “We are to love, then, because God loved us first.” We cannot love unless we are loved first. We are never asked to love as if love comes from our will and our efforts. Rather, it is because God loves us first, that we are then capable of love. “In this is love, not that we loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the atoning sacrifice for our sins. Beloved, since God loved us so much, we also ought to love one another.” (1 Jn 4:10)

Indeed, we can love like God only when we receive the same Spirit that empowered Jesus to love as His Father loved. The gospel tells us that “Jesus, with the power of the Spirit in him, returned to Galilee; and his reputation spread throughout the countryside. He taught in their synagogues and everyone praised him.” It was the Spirit that descended on Him at His baptism, making Him fully aware of His Father’s love for Him, that enabled Jesus to feel the call to announce the Father’s love to all. The Spirit that anointed our Lord for His mission is the same Spirit of His Father. Reading from the scroll of the Prophet Isaiah, he said, “The Spirit of the Lord has been given to me, for he has anointed me. He has sent me to bring the good news to the poor, to proclaim liberty to captives and to the blind new sight, to set the downtrodden free, to proclaim the Lord’s year of favour.”

Jesus saw Himself as being anointed by the same Spirit of His Father to bring liberation to all. Filled with the love and compassion of His Father, He was sent forth to do the same. His mission was to make present the prophecy of Isaiah as He remarked, “This text is being fulfilled today even as you listen.” Jesus was no longer just reading a prophecy. He was the prophet Himself that would realize the dream of God for Israel, liberating those under bondage, giving sight to the blind and proclaiming the Good News to the poor. Jesus came to teach us about the Father’s love but it was not simply some theoretical doctrinal input He delivered. He came to show us concretely how the Father cares for us through the miracles He performed, especially the healing miracles and exorcism. He also showed the Father’s mercy and forgiveness through eating and welcoming sinners, the marginalized and the tax-collectors. Jesus’ love of His Father was not just focused on Him alone but is concretized in His love for His fellowmen. We, too, then filled with His compassion and love, will do the same for others as He had done for us.