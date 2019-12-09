BLESSED ARE YOU WHO ARE POOR, FOR YOURS IS THE KINGDOM OF GOD (LUKE 6:20)

Today we celebrate the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception. Some Christians think that Catholics give too much honour to a human being, as in the case of Mary. They are afraid that we might glorify her too much and make her into a goddess. More so when we celebrate the feast of the Immaculate Conception because the first letter of John said clearly, “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we say that we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us.” (1 Jn 1:8, 10) How could we then say that Mary is immaculately conceived?

Precisely, in this feast, the honour does not go to Mary primarily but to God who has graced her with the gift of holiness since her conception in anticipation of her role as the Mother of the Saviour. It was fitting that God saved her in view of Christ’s redemptive death for us. She was saved pre-emptively through the salvific death of Christ on the cross. In other words, Mary also needed a savior. It was in view of Jesus’ saving work that God deemed it fitting that His Son be born of a woman who was freed from original sin. Clearly, therefore, it was not due to Mary’s merits that she was immaculately conceived but purely through the grace of God. By celebrating this feast, we are actually endorsing the Reformation’s teaching on Justification by Faith and Grace alone, that we are saved purely by grace and by faith in Christ, not by our efforts or merits. It was not on account of Mary’s good works that she was conceived without sin.

Indeed, it is important for us to realize that holiness is the gift of God. It is not due to our good works. The reason why we have so many Catholics who are self-righteous and judgmental of others who are weak in their faith or live lives that are unworthy of being called Catholic, is because they think that it is through their discipline, their good works, their diligence and efforts that they could live holy lives. On the contrary, without the grace of God, we would have joined the ranks of sinners. But if we realize that holiness is a gift of God, then if we are better than other Catholics or live a devout and holy life, we will remain humble and grateful to God for the graces we have received. For without Him, we can do nothing because He is the vine and we are the branches.

However, this gift is ours only if we are humble like Mary, having the poverty of Spirit. Without the humility of Mary, there can be no growth in holiness. Indeed, when the angel greeted her, “Rejoice, so highly favoured! The Lord is with you”, “she was deeply disturbed by these words and asked herself what this greeting could mean.” She was surprised to be told that she was full of grace. Indeed, her humility is best illustrated after the angel left her. Forgetful of herself and her new status as the mother of God, she immediately thought of Elizabeth in her time of pregnancy and that she needed help. And when she was greeted by Elizabeth as “the mother of my Lord” she gave glory to God in the Magnificat saying, “My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked with favor on the lowliness of his servant. Surely, from now on all generations will call me blessed; for the Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is his name.” (Lk 1:46-49) Mary kept no praises for herself. It is God who is holy and who blessed her with holiness and grace. This is why the Lord said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” (Mt 5:3)

What has been given to her is also given to us. We, too, are called to holiness and to be a son and daughter of God. St Paul wrote, “Blessed be God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with all the spiritual blessings of heaven in Christ. Before the world was made, he chose us, chose us in Christ, to be holy and spotless, and to live through love in his presence, determining that we should become his adopted sons, through Jesus Christ for his own purposes, to make us praise the glory of his grace, his free gift to us in the Beloved. And it is in him that we were claimed as God’s own, chosen from the beginning, under the predetermined plan of the one who guides all things as he decides by his own will; chosen to be, for his greater glory, the people who put their hopes in Christ before he came.” Indeed, no less than Mary, we, too, are given the grace of holiness if we are humble and receptive.

But the irony of the world is that it lacks the spirit of poverty and humility. Humanity today only believes in itself. It does not need God. This is what secularism, atheism and humanism proclaim. We can save ourselves without God. With science and technology, we can solve all the problems on this earth. This precisely is the Original Sin that is mentioned in today’s first reading. Man does not trust God. Man does not want to receive life from Him. Man does not want to believe in the love of God because accepting His love means that we are dependent on Him. He is suspicious of God whom he feels comes to take away his freedom and his life. God is his enemy because He takes away our freedom. Hence, the solution of the world is to remove God from the face of the earth. This is what secularism and humanism seek to promote. Man wants to shape this world without God. He wants absolute freedom to do what he wants because he has eaten the fruit of the tree of knowledge and so have the power to change the world. This is the true meaning of original sin, wanting to live independent of God.

Yet, the truth is that true freedom and integrity are dependent on whether we live in accordance with the truth of our being. We are not gods. We do not come from ourselves. We come from God, created in His image and likeness. Being dependent on God does not take away our freedom. On the contrary, it makes true freedom possible. Living in obedience to God’s will does not take away our freedom but rather it is the expression of our freedom. For the truth is that God’s law and will are not extraneous to us but written in our hearts and minds. God’s law is not imposed from without but rather from within. So it is only when we act according to our nature, which is created in God’s image and likeness, that we find authenticity and true freedom in life because we share in God’s life and love. The more we come to God, the closer we are identified with our people. We see this in the life of Mary who was like Christ, a woman for others. That is why she is the mother of all consolation and the Mother of Perpetual Help. We can turn to her with confidence. This is what redemption is all about. Jesus came to show us how to live an authentic life in obedience to God’s will and in utter self-giving and love.

In contrast, the world, although becoming more affluent and technologically advanced, is much poorer today. Self-sufficiency strengthens our pride. We do not need God. With secularism and relativism, we see the consequence of a world order that is lived without consciousness of sin and morality because God is no longer acknowledged. Indeed, we have come to a point when man today declares himself also to be immaculately conceived. Archbishop Fulton Sheen said that in 1854, when the Church declared the Dogma of the Immaculate Conception; the world ridiculed it saying, how could man be sinless? Now the world is saying, we are all sinless because there is no such thing as sin! That is why crimes are also on the rise, whether it is gambling, pornography, paedophilia, rape, molestation, voyeurism, drug consumption, suicide, insane murder, etc. Some crimes are even normalized. The world is more unsafe to live in; and more divisive than ever. The world seems to be poorer because human life is no longer treated with respect and with dignity.

So Mary is our hope and consolation, especially in a rather confused and decadent world where evil has been normalized by social media, governments and influential people. If we feel discouraged at what is happening in the world today, if we feel Satan appears to be having the upper hand, then the Feast of the Immaculate Conception tells us that it will not be our human effort alone that will win the battle against Satan but it will be the grace of God. Indeed, the prophecy in today’s first reading will be fulfilled when God said to the serpent, “I will make you enemies of each other: you and the woman, your offspring and her offspring. It will crush your head and you will strike its heel.” Yes, we might be hurting because of the sinful trends in the world today, but the Church and the gospel will triumph in the end. The feast of the Immaculate Conception strengthens the hope of Advent that God will rule in Christ eventually. So we have hope even when everything seems so hopeless.

Let us learn to be humble like Mary, totally dependent on God’s grace and mercy. Let us cooperate with His grace and mercy. We must cooperate with the grace that we received at baptism when our sins were forgiven and we received the grace of Christ to be reborn as the adopted sons and daughters of God. We are called to follow St Bernadette in her devotion to our Lady and to whom she was revealed as Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception. Bernadette received from our Lady the instruction to pray the rosary, do mortifications to strengthen our resistance to the sin of the flesh, do almsgiving, especially helping the poor and sick, to mediate on the passion of Christ on the cross and to receive the Eucharist and go for regular Sacrament of Reconciliation. Performing these spiritual exercises does not earn us God’s graces but they are means for God to bestow His graces upon us. God restores us to wholeness of life when we live a holistic life that is free from attachment to the world and from sin. These are the means by which we open ourselves to His grace and mercy in our lives.