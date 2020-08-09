FINDING CALMNESS IN THE STORM

We all have to deal with many challenges each day in life. Some days can be so overwhelming that we feel like throwing in the towel. We have so many unresolved questions and issues that continue to weigh us down. At the same time, we have to deal with so many new demands made on us, on our time and our resources. Over and above, we have to deal with politics and managing the perceptions and feelings of our collaborators and those whom we are looking after.

This was how St Paul felt in today’s second reading when he was reflecting on the place of the Jews, the chosen people of God. How could the Jews, the Chosen People of God reject the gospel? Paul sought to give a theological and pastoral response to this situation in Romans, chapter 9 to 11. Indeed, the Jews had the best of everything. “They were adopted as sons, they were given the glory and the covenants; the Law and the ritual were drawn up for them, and the promises were made to them. They are descended from the patriarchs and from their flesh and blood came Christ who is above all, God for ever blessed!” Is not this how we feel too when we think of our spouse, parents, siblings or children who have stopped going to Church or gave up faith in God? How could they end up hostile to the Faith and to God when they were brought up as Catholics and even given a good Catholic education through the generosity of religious Brothers and Sisters?

In many ways, we are like Peter and the apostles in the boat battling with the storms of life. The scene of the apostles in the boat far out on the lake, engaging with the heavy wind in the early dark morning symbolizes the Church always going through trials. The boat represents the Church, the apostles, the leaders of the Church; the storm, the challenges and oppositions to the gospel, from within and without. They were fighting the storms all by themselves. This too was the case of Elijah in the first reading. After slaying the false prophets of Baal, he fled for his life because Queen Jezebel sent her men to kill him. After running for 40 days and 40 nights into the desert, he came to Mount Horeb. He was tired, lonely, dejected and even angry with God for allowing his enemies to pursue him.

Indeed, when we are in the storm, we cannot see clearly for many reasons. Firstly, our fears will make us imagine things that are not true. We begin to conjure all kinds of ideas and thoughts because we are reacting to danger. When Jesus walked on the sea towards the boat, the apostles could not recognize Him, as they were preoccupied with fighting not just with the strong winds but also with their fear of dying. They were terrified and afraid for they thought Jesus was a ghost. That was the same reaction of Elijah. He felt that God had abandoned him like the rest of his people. He was falling into depression.

Secondly, in our fear, we tend to act impulsively as well. When the Jews accused Paul of abandoning them, he vehemently rejected the accusation. On the contrary, he was even willing, like Moses, to die for his people. “What I want to say is no pretence; I say it in union with Christ – it is the truth – my conscience in union with the Holy Spirit assures me of it too. What I want to say is this: my sorrow is so great, my mental anguish so endless, I would willingly be condemned and be cut off from Christ if it could help my brothers of Israel, my own flesh and blood.” For the love of his people, he would do anything to save them. It was an impulsive reaction. Although noble and out of love, it might not be the best thing to do, as was the case of Moses when God needed him to fulfil the mission entrusted to him. Moses pleaded for forgiveness on behalf of his people, saying, “But now, if you will only forgive their sin – but if not, blot me out of the book that you have written.” (Ex 32:32)

This was so also with St Peter when he saw the Lord, without thinking of the consequences he said to Him, “if it is you, tell me to come to you across the water.” As Peter got out of the boat and started walking towards Jesus across the water, he felt “the force of the wind, he took fright and began to sink.” This impulsive character of Peter is displayed throughout the gospel. He tends to react from his heart instead of carefully thinking through his decisions. Later on, he told the Lord he would die for Him even if the others abandoned Him. (Lk 22:33) Elijah too wanted to die for he said, “It is enough; now, O Lord, take away my life, for I am no better than my ancestors.” (1 Kgs 19:4) When we are emotionally unsettled, we have a tendency to react out of our fears and wounds.

Today, we must learn from our Lord. He too was unsettled when He heard the death of His cousin, John the Baptist. That was why He wanted to withdraw from the people to a lonely place to pray. However, the people followed Him and out of compassion, He continued to minister to them. After the multiplication of loaves, the people wanted to make Him king. This, however, would only stir up the authorities’ apprehension of a possible insurrection. So He sent His apostles and the people away before “He went up into the hills by himself to pray.” Only in prayer, in the silence of our heart, can we meet God face to face, and hear Him speaking to us clearly.

This was why the Lord also spoke to Elijah at Mount Horeb, the same place where He spoke to Moses, four hundred years ago. At the mountain, all alone, with no sound of a human voice but only that of nature, Elijah heard the voice of God. His voice did not come in spectacular theophany, as in the time of Moses, in strong wind, earthquake and fire, but a gentle breeze. Indeed, God does not speak to us only in marvelous miracles or in big events, rallies and retreats. He speaks to us in the silence of our heart, so long as we have a place for Him. Today, we are to listen to God by preparing and disposing our heart and mind to listen to His wisdom and instructions. This was what Elijah did.

The Lord helped him to purify his love for Him. Twice, the Lord asked, “What are you doing here, Elijah?” He answered, “I have been very zealous for the Lord, the God of hosts; for the Israelites have forsaken your covenant, thrown down your altars, and killed your prophets with the sword. I alone am left, and they are seeking my life, to take it away.” (1 Kgs 19:9, 10; 14) The truth was that Elijah was overly presumptuous to think that he was the only one who was jealous of the Lord. There were other prophets too and many good Israelites who were true to the faith. (cf 1 Kgs 19:18) Obadiah told him that 100 true prophets were hidden in two caves. God also told him, “I will leave seven thousand in Israel, all the knees that have not bowed to Baal.” (1 Kgs 18:13; 19:18) After being purified of his love for Him, God sent Elijah back on the mission again, but this time to bring Elisha with him.

Likewise, the faith of the apostles had to be purified, especially that of Peter. Out of impulse, he reached out for the Lord. However, halfway, he doubted and he sank. He did not keep his eyes on the Lord. Instead, he looked at the strong winds and fear overcame him. Despite his impulsive act, Peter had a good heart. The saving grace was that his heart was with the Lord. This faith had to be strengthened and purified along the way. The Lord remarked, “Man of little faith, why did you doubt?” Like the rest of the apostles, we need to come to faith in the Lord who not only performed miracles like the prophets, Moses, Elijah and Elisha before Him, but He could walk on the sea and calm the storms. This meant that He is truly God because only God can control the powers of nature. Hence, the Lord said, “Courage! It is I! Do not be afraid.” He is the I Am. We can surrender our lives to Him in our storms even when we think He is not with us. In truth, He knows our problems. He comes to us when the time is opportune. Indeed, when the Lord enters into our boat, we will be calm again for we read, “as they got into the boat the wind dropped. The men in the boat bowed down before him and said, ‘Truly, you are the Son of God.'” This too must also be our confession of faith as well, if we want to remain focused and calm whilst battling the storms of life.