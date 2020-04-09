LOVING TO THE VERY END

In the gospel, we read that, “Jesus knew that the hour had come for him to leave this world and go to the Father. He had always loved those in the world who were his own, and he loved them to the very end.” Do we have the capacity to love our loved ones, not to speak of strangers to the very end? The truth is that even with our own loved ones, we have limits in love. If our spouse commits adultery, we will not hesitate to divorce him or her. If our elderly become too difficult to handle, because they are demented, dull and forgetful, we just send them to the nursing or aged home or ignore them. If we conceive a baby that we are not yet ready for, we have no qualms about going for an abortion. If our son or daughter becomes wayward, addicted to drugs or gambling, will we still accept them? In addition, if our children repeatedly fail in their exams, will we still love them and give them encouragement? Finally if a priest fails in his responsibility and commits scandalous sins, will you still love him until the very end and not give up hope in him? Indeed, it is very difficult as much as we want to, to be faithful and persevering in love until the end.

However, God loves us in this manner. He loves us as His own and He loves us to the very end. God never gives up on us. In spite of our sinfulness, rebellion and ingratitude, He continues to love us all the same, and ever ready to forgive us. To demonstrate to us the extent and depth of His love, God sent us His Son to assume our humanity, to put on the human flesh so that God can suffer with us and for us. God made Himself so low as to become one of us so that no one can say that God is so far away that we cannot reach Him. On the contrary, God reaches out to us in Christ. No one can therefore say that God is spared from suffering. Jesus came down from heaven, stripped of His divinity. He showed us the face and mercy of God in His works of healing and exorcism, and His words of compassion.

As if this was not enough, Jesus, already stripped of His divinity, was also stripped of His humanity. “Jesus knew that the Father had given him complete power; he knew that he had come from God and was going to God. So he rose from the table, took off his outer garment, and tied a towel around his waist.” This outer garment that the Lord took off is the symbol of His humanity that He wore on earth. So by taking off the outer garment, Jesus foreshadowed His imminent death. Jesus loves us so much that He was willing to undergo death for us.

Not only death but innocent death! He was put to death unjustly for the crimes that others committed. In this way, He saved us from death. Jesus is the fulfillment of the Old Covenant when during the Passover, the Israelites sacrificed an innocent lamb without defects, and painted their doorposts with its blood so that the angel of death would pass them by and the life of the first-born would be spared. The innocent life of the lamb was the substitute for that of the first-born child. Jesus too is the substitute for us as well. He died in our place and not just for us.

Yet, death is still not the way that God showed His love for us until the end. It was the shameful way Christ chose to die for us, on the cross as a criminal. Hence, Jesus assumed the posture of a slave after taking off His garment. He tied a towel around His waist and did what a slave would do for the master’s visitors, by washing the legs of the tired visitors. Jesus, as the Lord and master, stooped that low in humility to wash the feet of His disciples. It was not just an act of humility but it was symbolic also of the total self-emptying of our Lord in His love for His disciples. He did not just die in the way good people die for love and for truth. But He died in a most shameful way by being nailed to the cross.

In the face of such unconditional, total and humble love, what is our reaction? We feel totally unworthy that God would bring Himself so low just to love us and assure us that we are forgiven. Our reaction would most likely be that of Peter. “Are you going to wash my feet, Lord? Never at any time will you wash my feet!” Truly, we who are sinners would feel very unworthy for someone who loves us so unconditionally to wash our feet, much less Jesus, the Son of God. Washing of feet here is also a symbol of forgiveness when we wash away the sins of those who have offended us. It is a sign of welcome and acceptance.

That is why the Lord said to Peter, “You do not understand now what I am doing, but you will understand later. If I do not wash your feet, you will no longer be my disciple.” Why is that so? This is because if we have not experienced the Lord’s unconditional love and mercy, we will never understand the depth of God’s love in Christ. Our love for Him will be on the cerebral level. We will never be convicted of His love and mercy. We need therefore to have our feet washed. This was why all the apostles had to have their feet washed even though they were apparently baptized because Peter said to our Lord, “Lord, do not wash only my feet, then! Wash my hands and head, too!” But Jesus replied, “Anyone who has taken a bath is completely clean and does not have to wash himself, except for his feet. All of you are clean – all except one.” In other words, through baptism, all our sins have been forgiven, whether personal or inherited sins. However, even when we are baptized, just like many of our Catechumens and Catholics too, it is not necessarily the case that we have encountered the Lord’s personal love for us. This is the cause for our complacency in our faith because we are not yet disciples of our Lord. We are merely converts!

Unfortunately, many of us behave like Judas. We are too proud or self-centered to accept the unconditional love and mercy of our Lord. Jesus tried to reach out to him to save him from destroying himself. However, he was bent in following his own will and allowing greed to blind him from the greater joy of love. He put power, glory and wealth before love. How true is this for us all as well! We put success, achievements and money before love and relationship with our loved ones, friends and colleagues. Hence, we can be going to church, and having our feet washed so to speak, but we are not sincere, like Judas. We will hurt ourselves including our loved ones in the end.

What does it mean to put love above all else? It means that we are to wash each other’s feet. Jesus said, “You call me Teacher and Lord, and it is right that you do so, because that is what I am. I, your Lord and Teacher, have just washed your feet. You, then, should wash one another’s feet. I have set an example for you, so that you will do just what I have done for you.” To wash the feet of others is more than simply being a servant to each other. Very often, we take this symbol of washing of the feet to be an invitation to serve humbly the needs of our fellowmen. Indeed, this command to humble service is not excluded. But this is not the ultimate meaning of the washing of feet.

More significantly, the washing of feet is the command to love those who are difficult to love in our lives. Jesus did not simply wash the feet of the other apostles but also that of Judas. Even then, among the Twelve, one denied Him, one betrayed Him and the others abandoned Him. Washing the feet therefore entails loving those who do not love us, those who criticize us, those who treat us badly, those who are unreasonable, those who have hurt us, those who are our enemies.

The washing of feet means that we are to forgive our enemies and those who have disappointed us. We want to continue to love them in such a way that we hope our love will wash away their sins, just as Jesus washed away our sins by suffering for us innocently and dying an unjust and cruel death. Only when we love like Jesus, especially those who are difficult to love and serve, can we truly say with St Paul every time when we celebrate the Eucharist, when we eat this bread and drink this cup we proclaim the Lord’s death until He comes.