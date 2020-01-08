BELIEVING IS SEEING

The humanistic and secularistic viewpoint with regard to the existence of God is rooted in scientific proof. Show me that God exists, prove to me that God exists and I will believe. Otherwise, for them God is merely a figment of imagination. But is such demand for proof possible? Can we see what is invisible? The truth is that we can only see what can be seen in creation. The point is that God is pure Spirit and He is the Creator, not a creature like us. Creation is at most a manifestation of His love, goodness, presence and omnipotence. Can we see the mind? No, all we can see is the brain and they tell us that the brain makes it possible for us to think and function. We can only see the effects of the brain but not the mind itself.

This is why, during this season of Epiphany, the Church seeks to show us the manifestation of God concretely in our lives. He has manifested Himself to us in the Incarnation at His birth. God manifested His Son to us at His baptism. Christ manifested Himself as the Lord at Cana in Galilee in anticipation of His passion and resurrection. Yesterday, He manifested Himself as the Bread of life in the multiplication of loaves for 5000 people. Today, He manifested once again as the Lord of creation by calming the storms and walking on the sea.

But underlying all these manifestations, we need to have faith. Without faith, these manifestations remain mere events without meaning. As Emmanual Kant wrote, “Perception without conception is blind. Conception without perception is empty.” In his greatest work, the “Critique of Pure Reason”, Emmanuel Kant was correcting the extreme views propounded by Rene Descarte who advocated pure reason through the intellect to know the truth disdaining what is sensible. On the other hand, we have David Hume who went the opposite direction of making empiricism, that is what is sensible, to be the ultimate criterion of truth. The truth is that we need both senses and the intellect to arrive at the truth. From the perspective of faith, the manifestations of God in daily life must serve the data for reflection, which ultimately requires faith.

Indeed, even though the disciples saw the events, yet they remained ignorant of who Christ was. They saw the miracles at Cana, the multiplication of loaves and Jesus walking on the waters, yet they still did not have faith in Jesus. They were still blind to the identity of Jesus. Having sensed and seen the miracles, they did not arrive at a true understanding of our Lord. On the contrary, in spite of the miracles they saw Jesus performing in His ministry, “when they saw him walking on the lake they thought it was a ghost and cried out, for they had all seen him and were terrified.” Jesus had to calm them and assure them. “Courage! It is I! Do not be afraid.” And the evangelist remarked, “Then he got into the boat with them, and the wind dropped. They were utterly and completely dumbfounded, because they had not seen what the miracle of the loaves meant; their minds were closed.”

That is why in the final analysis, although signs are necessary for us to come to faith, yet one must be open to faith after witnessing the signs. So faith ultimately comes from believing. If one does not want to believe, no matter what signs we give, the person will never come to faith. Take the case of a person who has been much wounded in a relationship. When we seek to love the person, we will be met with suspicion. We can show the person our love and yet our love will be doubted. Even parents can never assure their children enough that they are loved. I know of many children who, in spite of what their parents had done for them, the sacrifices they made, still insist that their parents do not love them. So it is impossible to prove to someone that we love him/her, unless the person is willing to open his/her heart to recognize that what we do for him/her is an expression of our love.

Of course, understandably, some of us are afraid to take the leap of faith in love because of negative experiences and past failures in life. We allow fear to hinder us from loving and from believing. This was what blinded the disciples from recognizing Jesus for who He was. In the face of the overwhelming challenge to feed the 5,000 people, they ended up in despair. Confronted by the storms, they too were so frightened they could not think or see properly. They thought Jesus was a ghost. Fear makes us hallucinate. Fear obstructs us from seeing and thinking calmly. We, too, because of unpleasant events in our lives, loss of loved ones, accidents, failure and misfortunes, have lost faith in God. We feel He does not care or is concerned about our sufferings.

Hence, the Lord urges us, “Courage! It is I! Do not be afraid.” Jesus is always there with us even in His apparent absence. Today’s gospel is so telling and revealing about Jesus’ relationship with His Father. We are told that Jesus needed not so much rest but time with His heavenly Father after a long day’s ministry. He was exhausted and He needed to be recharged. And so “Jesus made his disciples get into the boat and go on ahead to Bethsaida, while he himself sent the crowd away. After saying good-bye to them he went off into the hills to pray. When evening came, the boat was far out on the lake, and he was alone on the land. He could see they were worn out with rowing, for the wind was against them; and about the fourth watch of the night he came towards them, walking on the lake.”

How beautiful to know that even when Jesus was spending time with His Father, He was not blind or oblivious to the struggles of His disciples. He was deep in intimacy with His Father. But the deeper His love for His Father, the more sensitive and alert Jesus was to the needs of those who were suffering and those who needed Him. This is a very important lesson for us all. Spending time in prayer and intimacy with the Lord does not take us away from our pastoral and humanitarian work. On the contrary, they make us more in contact with them and more sensitive to their sufferings and needs. Indeed, those who hardly pray and spend time with Jesus, will eventually become harsh, callous, indifferent or even ambitious to the extent of lacking charity and justice in dealing with people and situations simply because they want their goals to be achieved.

The secret, therefore, is simply to allow the love of God to dwell in us, as St John tells us: “My dear people, since God has loved us so much, we too should love one another. No one has ever seen God; but as long as we love one another God will live in us and his love will be complete in us. We can know that we are living in him and he is living in us because he lets us share his Spirit.” Only by allowing God to dwell in us in His Spirit, can we find the capacity to love as He loves. With Him in us, we can then love others in the same way we have been loved. And the great thing is that when we begin to love others with the love that is in us, we too increase in our capacity to love because of the joy of serving and of touching hearts and lives. In loving others, we actually come to see God incarnated in them and His love flows to us through those whose lives we touch.

So the final question remains to be answered, namely, how can God’s love be in us? St John gives us the answer, “We ourselves have known and put our faith in God’s love towards ourselves.” This love of course is incarnated in Christ Jesus, in His incarnation, life, passion, death and resurrection. His whole life was a manifestation of the Father’s love. “Whoever has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’? Do you not believe that I am in the Father and the Father is in me? The words that I say to you I do not speak on my own; but the Father who dwells in me does his works.” (Jn 14:9f) Believe in Him and then we will see His love. The clear sign of faith is love in freedom. “God is love and anyone who lives in love lives in God, and God lives in him. Love will come to its perfection in us when we can face the day of Judgement without fear; because even in this world we have become as he is. In love there can be no fear, but fear is driven out by perfect love: because to fear is to expect punishment, and anyone who is afraid still is imperfect in love.” So we love because God loves us and we in turn are impelled to extend that love to others.