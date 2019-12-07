A LONE VOICE IN THE WILDERNESS

We are living in very troubled times. Without, we hear of so much violence, terrorism, killing of innocent lives, wars, violent protests in the name of human rights and democracy; within, society is divided on many ethical and moral issues, not just political but social issues, including those concerning the understanding of marriage, family, children, gender and the sacredness of life from conception to death. Then there is the threat of climate warming brought about by the failure of man to respect the ecology of the environmental, but the greatest threat of all is to human ecology, when relationships between persons are confused, beginning with the confusion of one’s own identity, purpose and origin.

The Church is also not spared from the ravages of society. The Church used to be very clear of her teachings on many doctrinal and moral issues. But many of the Church’s 2000 years of tradition and values are being challenged and modified to make her more relevant to the world. The Church is being pressured to allow divorce and remarriage, to bless same-sex union, to have married priests and women deacons. We are called to relax our moral laws and to put compassion above all laws. As a consequence, within the Church, there are those who are conservative, who find it unacceptable to change what they see as the unchanging laws, teachings and traditions of the Church as taught in scripture. Then we have the liberals who wish to make the Church more welcoming and all-embracing, recognizing the reality of our times and the difficulty of maintaining the standards required of us by the scriptures, claiming that our current situation is different.

Where can we find peace and unity in our homes, society and the world today? Ironically, in spite of globalization and mass and social communications, the world is much more divided than before. At least before the advent of the internet, each country was homogenous, having the same religion, race, language, culture and values. But in a globalized world, we are becoming not just a cosmopolitan society but a hotbed of different and differing values, cultures, languages, religions, values and viewpoints that often cannot be reconciled with each other. Perhaps, not unlike what Israel was experiencing then – internal disorder within and external threats from surrounding nations.

But today, the scripture readings give us hope that peace is possible. God will send His Messiah to bring about peace to humanity. The prophet Isaiah tells us that He will be filled with the Holy Spirit, “a spirit of wisdom and insight, a spirit of counsel and power, a spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord. He does not judge by appearances, he gives no verdict on hearsay, but judges the wretched with integrity, and with equity gives a verdict for the poor of the land. His word is a rod that strikes the ruthless, his sentences bring death to the wicked. Integrity is the loincloth round his waist, faithfulness the belt about his hips.” Then there will be peace. Indeed, the psalmist tells us that only the Lord can give us peace. “In his days justice shall flourish and peace till the moon fails. He shall rule from sea to sea, from the Great River to earth’s bounds. For he shall save the poor when they cry and the needy who are helpless. He will have pity on the weak and save the lives of the poor.” The prophet envisaged a paradisiac future, when not just human beings but even wild animals can live in peace and harmony. “The wolf lives with the lamb, the panther lies down with the kid, calf and lion cub feed together with a little boy to lead them. The cow and the bear make friends, their young lie down together. The lion eats straw like the ox. The infant plays over the cobra’s hole; into the vipers lair the young child puts his hand. They do no hurt.”

How can this happen unless we call people to repentance? We need to help the world to see what is going to happen to the future of humanity if we allow such trends to continue. We should not just be worried about climate warming, that the earth will be burnt up in due course, but the destruction of humanity itself because we are repeating what happened at the Towel of Babel when men sought to reach the sky without God. The world is making progress in science and technology without taking into consideration the moral and ethical guidelines inspired by faith in God. When the world removes God from the world, morality and ethics no longer have any real foundation because it is based on human preferences and opinions. In a world of relativism, nothing has permanent value.

This was what John the Baptist did when he came to the scene. He was that lone voice in the wilderness calling his people to repentance. “This was his message: ‘Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is close at hand’. This was the man the prophet Isaiah spoke of when he said: A voice cries in the wilderness: Prepare a way for the Lord, make his paths straight.” After the last prophet Malachi, the prophetic voice was silent for more than 400 years until the time of John the Baptist. He is also addressing each one of us today to wake up to the urgency of the crisis in front of us. Unless we do something now, not only will we suffer and society degenerate further, humanity will lose all hope for tomorrow. There will be no future, no humanity and no creation to protect when everything will be destroyed because of the selfishness of man, whether with regard to the way he treats creation, or the way he uses technology to subdue and destroy those who are a threat to his vested interests.

We need to build a vibrant, evangelizing and missionary Church. Unless, we repent and take our faith seriously, we will lose everything that we have built over all these years and our family as it is will disintegrate. As Jesus warns us in the gospel, a time will come, “five in one household will be divided, three against two and two against three; father against son and son against father, mother against daughter and daughter against mother, mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law against mother-in-law.” (Lk 12:52f) This is already happening in our times, when parents and children do not agree with the values they each hold, spouses are not on good terms, and children neglect their elders.

What is even worse is the danger of complacency. Again, we all know that only 1/3 of our Catholics are going to church regularly. Between 10 to 15% of those Catholics that come to church regularly are active in Church ministry. Less than 20% of our Catholics frequent Penitential Services at Advent and Lent. Ironically, 99% of our Catholics receive Holy Communion. We have more divorces compared to other religions and Christian denominations. We have about 1200 adult baptisms a year but we do not know how many leave the Church after baptism and confirmation. Indeed, John the Baptist warned the Jews about clinging to their special position as God’s chosen people. He said, “‘Brood of vipers, who warned you to fly from the retribution that is coming? But if you are repentant, produce the appropriate fruit, and do not presume to tell yourselves, ‘We have Abraham for our father,’ because, I tell you, God can raise children for Abraham from these stones. Even now the axe is laid to the roots of the trees, so that any tree which fails to produce good fruit will be cut down and thrown on the fire.”

Indeed, what we need to do is to be renewed in the fire of the Holy Spirit. We need the love of God to be renewed in our hearts without which faith becomes merely an external religion. This is what John the Baptist is urging us. He said, “I baptise you in water for repentance, but the one who follows me is more powerful than I am, and I am not fit to carry his sandals; he will baptise you with the Holy Spirit and fire. His winnowing-fan is in his hand; he will clear his threshing-floor and gather his wheat into the barn; but the chaff he will burn in a fire that will never go out.” We must open our hearts through repentance to receive anew the love of God and His Holy Spirit to inflame in us the fire of love for the gospel. Without this personal contact with God’s love in Christ, we cannot be fired for the gospel.

But once we receive the Holy Spirit, we will fall in love with the Scriptures again. Our lives will no longer be based on the philosophies of the world but by faith in the Word of God. St Paul wrote, “Everything that was written long ago in the scriptures was meant to teach us something about hope from the examples scripture gives of how people who did not give up were helped by God. And may he who helps us when we refuse to give up, help you all to be tolerant with each other, following the example of Christ Jesus, so that united in mind and voice you may give glory to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. It can only be to God’s glory, then, for you to treat each other in the same friendly way as Christ treated you.” Indeed, when we all learn to live like Christ, be filled with the seven messianic gifts of the Spirit, then we can work for true and lasting peace and unity in the world.