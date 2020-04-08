SEEING ALL THINGS IN THE PLAN OF GOD

Reading the gospel today, what was your immediate reaction? Was it one of shock and anger that Judas could have betrayed the Lord? Or was it one of sadness for Judas? Or perhaps, we are confronted by our own betrayals, not just of our Lord but our fellowmen, especially our loved ones, colleagues and business partners. Indeed, the history of humanity as seen in the bible is a history of betrayals and infidelities. From the beginning of creation, we have Adam and Eve betraying the trust of God in the Garden of Eden. From then on, betrayals grew from strength to strength. Cain betrayed Abel and killed him. Jacob betrayed Esau, Rebecca betrayed Isaac. King David betrayed God and his loyal officer by sending him to the battlefront to be killed to cover up his adulterous act with his wife. Throughout the history of Israel, prophet after prophet were rejected, persecuted, and some killed by the people when they were called to repentance.

In our own lives, we have been betrayed as well. Our children have betrayed our love. When they were young, we made so many sacrifices for them. Now that we are old, they ill-treat and abandon us. When they were young, we were tolerant of their foolishness and mistakes, but now they are intolerant of us for our ignorance or dullness of mind or slow in doing things. Many in marriage have suffered much emotionally and mentally because of betrayal of love by their spouse. Sometimes, we hear of business partners cheating the company, or long-serving staff stealing company secrets and customers’ list to give to their competitors. However, let us be honest, we have also betrayed others. So before we condemn others for betraying us, let us take an honest look at ourselves first. We would have betrayed our Lord and our loved ones in some ways and at some time in our lives.

Why do we betray people? Commentators have provided many reasons as to why Judas betrayed the Lord in the gospel. Some scholars suggest that Judas was greedy for money as he was the treasurer of the group and was helping himself to the common fund. In his greed, he sold Jesus to the His enemies for a mere 30 silver pieces, the price of a slave. (Ex 21:32) So greed is one of the reasons for us to betray our friends and our loved ones. Because of greed, we cheat and manipulate to have a bigger share of our parents’ property. Greed leads us to cheat in business. For the sake of promotion, we would betray our colleagues to win our boss’ goodwill. Indeed, greed is one of the main reasons for betrayal.

Another motive suggested for Judas’ betrayal was his desire for power. Judas could not wait to start a revolution against the tyranny of the Romans occupiers. He was nationalistic and even advocated violence to drive out the Roman conquerors. He thought that Jesus, who was triumphantly received when He entered Jerusalem, to be the man who could restore the nation of Israel. He, being his treasurer, would then be given an honoured place when He came to power. However, when he realized that the way of Jesus was one of non-violence and the kingdom that Jesus was establishing was not an earthly kingdom, he abandoned our Lord. He changed allegiance. It was telling that the disciples would normally address Jesus as “Lord”, but in the case of Judas, he addressed Jesus as “Rabbi”, which means “teacher”. In the mind of Judas, Jesus was no longer his lord. He had given up on Jesus as the one who would restore the kingdom of David.

In our case, politics, whether in the work place, or in church even, happens because people seek power. If the power sought is to help bring about justice and happiness for all regardless of race, language or religion, it is not wrong. In fact, it is a noble thing. However, if power is sought to boost oneself, one’s ego or to make use of one’s power to acquire wealth, influence and prestige, that power would only destroy those under their charge and ultimately destroy oneself. We see this political game played out all the time among political leaders, corporate leaders and even religious leaders. Under the guise of service and religion, we seek power to control, to dominate and to rule, so that we can feel good about ourselves and not be threatened by others.

There is also a third motive suggested for Judas’ betrayal. He wanted Jesus to act according to his plans and designs. He was impatient in waiting for Jesus to take action against the Romans. So he was hoping that by making the enemies of Jesus confront Him directly, Jesus would be forced to act. However, his plan backfired because Jesus would not take things into His own hands. He had surrendered Himself to the Father. He had left everything to the Father to do what He willed. So instead of defending Himself from His enemies, He submitted without a fight. To his horror, Judas saw our Lord led out as a prisoner, interrogated, scourged and then put to death. That was why Judas could not forgive himself for what he did. He repented of his sins but he could not forgive himself. He died a tragic death.

How often have we wanted to have things our way too! We do not trust in God’s plan for us. We do not want to align ourselves with the will and wisdom of God. We also try to make people fit into our plans. When they do not, we manipulate and we cause them to suffer unjustly. When we take things into our own hands, we fail to allow the mystery of God’s plan to unfold for us. We think we can control everything in our life. The truth is that the mystery of God’s plan is often beyond our understanding and control. In the case of Judas, his mistake of betraying our Lord did not hinder God’s plan but in fact brought about the realization of God’s plan. God’s way of establishing the kingdom was not by power or by might but by humility and death. Jesus had to go through His passion so that by His resurrection, He would show Himself as Lord over hatred and death.

So, too, we must not think that the mistakes we make in life will hinder us from realizing the plan of God. Mistakes we all have made and will make. The real difference is whether we are willing to admit our mistakes and learn from them. Peter and the apostles made their mistakes in abandoning our Lord. Peter wept bitterly for denying our Lord. Nevertheless, because of his betrayal and the Lord’s unconditional love for him, he repented, was forgiven and empowered to love Him to the extent of giving up his life for Him courageously, which he failed at the Lord’s passion. Conversely, Judas also betrayed our Lord. He too felt sorry after realizing the depth of his evil deed. Instead of accepting the Lord’s unconditional love and forgiveness, instead of looking at the compassionate eyes of our Lord, he looked at his shame and ingratitude. He fell into depression and killed himself.

Today, we must not allow Satan to enter into our hearts as Judas did, in closing himself to the love of our Lord. Even though He knew Judas betrayed Him, the Lord did not expose him to the rest of the apostles who would have condemned him. Instead, He sought to appeal to his heart so that he could exercise his freedom rightly. Unfortunately, his heart was closed because, as we read, Satan had entered him. (cf Jn 13:27) St John remarked, “So, after receiving the piece of bread, he immediately went out. And it was night.” (Jn 13:30) The Lord is always making His appeal to us to be reconciled with God as St Paul did, “So we are ambassadors for Christ, since God is making his appeal through us; we entreat you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God. For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” (2 Cor 5:20f) So it is never too late to turn back. No matter how much we have betrayed the Lord or our fellowmen, we only need to open our hearts to His love for us on the cross, confront our sins openly and sincerely, and God’s grace will enter into our hearts.