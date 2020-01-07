CAPACITY TO LOVE AS GOD LOVES US

How do we know that we have God in us? It is not measured by how many voluntary organizations we are involved in, or started, or which political or religious organization we are in. It is not even determined by how many masses we attended or rosaries we have said. Attending theological classes and earning academic degrees and accumulating knowledge of one’s faith are also not indicative of whether God is in us. St John makes it clear, “everyone who loves is begotten by God and knows God. Anyone who fails to love can never have known God, because God is love.” Indeed, as the Lord tells us in the parable of the Last Judgement in Matthew 25:31-46, we will be judged by the norm of love and compassion for our brothers and sisters, especially those who are strangers, naked, sick and in prison.

Truly, anyone who is capable of selfless unconditional love for others is begotten by God. We know that God lives in that person when we see that the love they offer humanity is genuine, and not motivated by self-interests, by an ideology, by ulterior motives, or personal gain, whether in terms of money or ego and status. We see God in such a person. And this person that we see may not even be a Christian but a Buddhist, Muslim or a Taoist or even a free thinker. They too have known God in their own ways and the Spirit of God’s love lives in their hearts since all gifts come from the Holy Spirit. Whenever we meet a man of humble and selfless love, we know that Jesus has incarnated Himself in him or her. The love of God transcends religions, cultures, races and languages. Anyone who truly loves has known God.

This was the way Jesus manifested to us the love of God. This is what the season of Epiphany celebrates, the manifestation of God’s love for us not in the abstract, not in intellectual debate but concretely in man and in our lives. And so in the gospel, we read of how Jesus identified with the spiritual and material hunger of His people. “As Jesus stepped ashore he saw a large crowd; and he took pity on them because they were like sheep without a shepherd, and he set himself to teach them at some length.” Jesus who wanted to provide some rest for His apostles who were sent out earlier on a mission to proclaim the gospel (cf Mk 6:7-13) found Himself surrounded by hungry souls who sought His wisdom and healing love. Jesus Himself also needed time to mourn the death of John the Baptist and to reckon the implications of the martyrdom of His cousin on His own fate. (Mk 6:14-29) Yet, in the face of their hunger for God and for healing, He set aside His personal agenda to accommodate Himself to the crowd. Such was the compassion of our Lord. Truly a Good Shepherd indeed who would surrender His own comfort, deserved rest and personal pains, putting them aside to attend to the needs of others.

We, too, are to be like Jesus, a man for others, putting others before ourselves. We are called to serve selflessly, sacrificing our comforts, our rest and our resources for others. However, we know that the demands of the apostolate can be rather challenging. Much as we like to serve God and our fellowmen, we find ourselves limited in our capacity to love. How often we wish we could love the poor like St Teresa of Calcutta. We want to give more but not only is the flesh weak, but so is the will. So some of us in the face of challenges, unreasonable and excessive demands, misunderstandings and frustrations, feel that the good we do is in vain. This explains why many in church ministries and humanitarian organizations suffer burn out in the process of giving and serving.

For this reason, we are not to rely on ourselves because we have limited strength and resources. Like the disciples in today’s gospel, when the Lord told them, “‘Give them something to eat yourselves.’ They answered, ‘Are we to go and spend two hundred denarii on bread for them to eat?’ ‘How many loaves have you?’ he asked. ‘Go and see.’ And when they had found out they said, ‘Five, and two fish.'” Yes, we are limited in talents and resources, time and energy. This is particularly true when it comes to the promotion of the Good News and responding to humanitarian needs. We feel so constrained in every way, whether it comes to funds, manpower or resources. Many of us, realizing the daunting demands, give up in despair, like the disciples.

This is where we can learn from the Lord, to rely on the power of God and not on oneself, one’s ingenuity and resources. Jesus turned to God in prayer and in thanksgiving. “He ordered them to get all the people together in groups on the green grass, and they sat down on the ground in squares of hundreds and fifties. Then he took the five loaves and the two fish, raised his eyes to heaven and said the blessing; then he broke the loaves and handed them to his disciples to distribute among the people. He also shared out the two fish among them all.” Jesus entrusted all that they had to the Father, knowing that He will make all things possible for those who ask. After all, He did teach us, “Ask, and it will be given you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you. For everyone who asks receives, and everyone who searches finds, and for everyone who knocks, the door will be opened. Is there anyone among you who, if your child asks for bread, will give a stone? Or if the child asks for a fish, will give a snake? If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good things to those who ask him!” (Mt 7:7-11)

True enough, “they all ate as much as they wanted. They collected twelve basketfuls of scraps of bread and pieces of fish. Those who had eaten the loaves numbered five thousand men.” God surprised the people with the abundance of His blessings. He gave them more that they needed. God cannot be outdone in generosity if we cooperate with Him, using the little resources we have. He will bless us with more than what we need. This is the same exhortation of St Paul to the Corinthians when he wrote, “And God is able to provide you with every blessing in abundance, so that by always having enough of everything, you may share abundantly in every good work. He who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will supply and multiply your seed for sowing and increase the harvest of your righteousness.” (2 Cor 9:7-10)

Indeed, the capacity to love comes from the love of God alone. This is the heart of Christian love. St John wrote, “God’s love for us was revealed when God sent into the world his only Son so that we could have life through him; this is the love I mean: not our love for God, but God’s love for us when he sent his Son to be the sacrifice that takes our sins away.” It is not so much our love for God and for others but rather our response to God’s prior love for us. Unless we recognize that, our capacity to love comes from God alone and not simply from our meagre efforts and strength, we will be disillusioned when we experience failure and the lack of appreciation from those whom we serve. Certainly, God expects us to give all that we have as a sign of faith in Him, but it will not be from our resources alone that God will work miracles.

Our motivation to love simply comes from the fact that God has loved us by becoming Man and assuming our humanity in Jesus. Through Him, He demonstrated His unconditional love for us through His works of mercy, compassion in exorcism, healing and forgiveness. By His death, He revealed the depth of God’s sacrifice of His only Son. By His resurrection, He confirmed the power of God to save and win victory over sin and evil. Indeed, because of Jesus, we are made adopted sons and daughters of God through the forgiveness of sins and the bestowal of the Holy Spirit. Because His Spirit dwells in us at our baptism and continues to nourish us as we celebrate the Eucharist, we grow in our capacity to love as we continue to contemplate on His love for us. Indeed, the multiplication of loaves in today’s gospel story is but an anticipation and a commemoration of Christ’s total giving of Himself, body and soul to us. By receiving Him in person in Holy Communion, we find strength to love and serve unconditionally like Him.