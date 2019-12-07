GO RATHER TO THE LOST SHEEP OF THE HOUSE OF ISRAEL

In the gospel, we read about Jesus’ concern for His people. “When he saw the crowds he felt sorry for them because they were harassed and dejected, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is rich but the labourers are few, so ask the Lord of the harvest to send labourers to his harvest.'” Indeed, this has always been the case. There are so many people in the world that are dejected in life because of sufferings, loss and betrayal of their loved ones, financial difficulties, unemployment, lack of water and food, no access to medical help, injustices at their workplace or even at home. Not only are they deprived of physical and material needs, they are also like sheep without a shepherd. There is no real direction in life because of the promotion of secularism and relativism. There is no purpose for living because life ends at death. All that we work so hard for and things that we have accumulated would have to be left behind.

It is within this context that the Church is called to be missionary in her perspective. Jesus asked that more labourers be found for the mission, priests, religious and laity as well. Just like the Twelve, the Lord has also given us all the mandate to do what He did. “He summoned his twelve disciples, and gave them authority over unclean spirits with power to cast them out and to cure all kinds of disease and sickness.” Like Jesus, we are called to heal every form of illness and relieve all kinds of suffering, whether it is physical, material, emotional or spiritual. The mission of the Church is not directed at just the physical needs of people or their spiritual needs alone. The gospel is directed at the entire person, body, mind and spirit. We are called to provide for the integral growth of the human person, in its entirety, providing sustenance for their body, peace of mind and an intimate relationship with God.

This was the same message of Isaiah to his fellowmen when he prophesied how God would once again return to Israel and bless them and heal them of their pains. “He will send rain for the seed you sow in the ground, and the bread that the ground provides will be rich and nourishing. Your cattle will graze, that day, in wide pastures. Oxen and donkeys that till the ground will eat a salted fodder, winnowed with shovel and fork. On every lofty mountain, on every high hill there will be streams and watercourses, on the day of the great slaughter when the strongholds fall.” Not only would there be a rich harvest and animals providing food for the people, but creation as a whole would be restored to its original integrity. “Then moonlight will be bright as sunlight and sunlight itself be seven times brighter – like the light of seven days in one – on the day the Lord dresses the wound of his people and heals the bruises his blows have left.”

However, it is notable, that in spite of the bountiful harvest, the Lord instructed His disciples, “Go rather to the lost sheep of the House of Israel.” It is significant that the Lord Himself was not keen to venture beyond the confines of Palestine in spreading the Good News. When the Syro-phonecian woman sought Him for help to cure her daughter, He remarked, “‘I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.’ But she came and knelt before him, saying, ‘Lord, help me.’ He answered, ‘It is not fair to take the children’s food and throw it to the dogs.’ She said, ‘Yes, Lord, yet even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their masters’ table.” (Mt 15:24-27) Whilst Jesus in His ministry did not exclude the Gentiles from His ministry of healing and liberation, such as this Canaanite woman or the Centurion or the man who was possessed by evil spirits at Gerasenes, His focus was nevertheless on His own people. This was because Israel was supposed to be the instrument of salvation to the world. They were called to be the light for the nations so that God’s salvation could reach to all. (cf Isa 42:6; 49:6; 52:10; 60:3; Acts 13:47) But before Israel could do that, she had first to be converted to the Lord, and receive the light of Christ so that they could be witnesses to the whole world.

Similarly for us too, in our missionary endeavour. Whilst it is an obligation for us to help to spread the gospel to the whole world because the Church is one and universal, and we should be doing our part as the local Church, yet, it must not be at the expense or neglect of our local Church. The best way to ensure that there are missionaries from the local Church that could be sent abroad to those regions that the gospel has not yet been heard is to form our Catholics in the faith first, so that they could be powerful witnesses for Christ. In other words, we must never neglect the Catholics, especially the migrant Catholics that are already here in our midst. But our outreach is not just to the migrant Catholics but also the many non-Catholics in our midst, local and migrants who are living with us and yet have not met Christ.

In truth, in a globalized world, missionary endeavor does not always mean we have to go to another country to evangelize. Unlike in Palestine and in many parts of the world in those days where the country was homogenous in population and religion, today, in many parts of the world and especially in Singapore, we are living in a multiracial, multi-religious and multi-cultural environment because of immigration. Indeed, Singapore is the most religiously diverse country in the world. That being the case, we have ample opportunities in Singapore to witness to Christ both to our locals and the 1.5 million migrants. Indeed, if we can bring them to Christ, when they return to their homeland, they would be able to do a better job than us because there will be lesser cultural and language barriers for them to reach out to their own peoples. It is truly a lost opportunity for us as the local Church when there are so many migrants waiting to hear the Good News in our own backyard but we are either ill-prepared or because our faith is weak.

If we want to ensure that the gospel spreads to the whole world, we must begin with ourselves, renewing our Catholics in the Faith. As it is, we have many nominal Catholics of whom almost two thirds are just Sunday church goers and some only attend Mass occasionally. Only about 1/3 of our Catholics attend services regularly. Of these, 1/3, it would be good to ask ourselves, how many of them are truly committed to the faith, living the life of Christ, familiar with the scriptures and with the doctrines of the Church, well informed enough in their spiritual life to be a real witness in love and in truth. If our Catholics are still weak in the faith, we cannot expect the Church to be a great help to send missionaries to the world when we ourselves are so in need of importing missionaries from abroad to help us. Indeed, because of the shortage of local priests, many of whom are old, we are importing more and more foreign priests to help us. But this is for the short term. The local is in danger of retrogressing once again to be a Church that is built by missionary priests and religious from the third world. Where, then, is the local Church? If we do not take leadership seriously, then the faith of our Catholics in Singapore, whether local or migrants, will ultimate suffer.

So let us pray as the Lord invites us, “Ask the Lord of the harvest to send labourers to his harvest.” Why is it that the Lord asked us to pray instead of promoting vocations through active publicity? This is because vocation is not another career that one chooses. Vocation is not a job but a calling that springs from a personal relationship with the Lord. Attracted by the Lord, falling in love with Him as a person, and inspired by His love and mission, we undertake to share in His mission. So, without a prior falling in love with Jesus, there is no mission or vocation but just a career. This is why I often remind our Church organizations that we are not employing workers, regardless how skilled they may be. We are looking for collaborators who are passionate and convinced of what we are doing.

What we need to do, therefore, is to help our people to fall in love with Jesus. This can only happen when we become a praying and worshipping people. Intellectual knowledge of the faith is not enough to make a person a missionary disciple. It is not excluded, but it is the outflow of one’s love for the Lord and His mission that makes someone willingly and passionately undertake theological studies so that he or she can be better equipped for the work of the mission. If we want to bring hope to the nations, let us revive the Hope among our Catholics.