NEVER GIVE UP

How often have we felt like giving up on people, our colleagues, bosses, friends or even our loved ones because we feel that in spite of having given our best and making tremendous sacrifices, they are unappreciative and ungrateful? Indeed, many parents are heartbroken, especially when their children turn out to be wayward, disobedient, rebellious and lacking filial piety. Not only do we give up on them, but worse still, we give up on ourselves. We think we have lived our life in vain. We are failures. We fall into deep depression and isolate ourselves from people, too ashamed to face the world.

This was the case of the Suffering Servant and our Lord in today’s scripture readings. The Suffering Servant was sent to his people, to call them to repentance. However, the people were indifferent. Hence, he lamented, “I have toiled in vain, I have exhausted myself for nothing.” Indeed, when we try so hard and the response we get is so lackluster, we wonder why we should carry on. Jesus too must have felt very sad when He thought of His disciples. In the gospel, we read, “Jesus was troubled in spirit and declared, ‘I tell you most solemnly, one of you will betray me’.” For three years the Lord lived, ate and slept with His disciples. For three years He mentored them in the way of the Lord. For three years He prepared them to be His co-labourers in the vineyard of God. He was aware that His disciples would betray Him even as He was taking His last meal with them.

His heart was certainly heavy and unsettled. Knowing that Peter and the rest would betray Him, He continued to love them to the end. Knowing that they would betray Him, Jesus did not stop them from exercising their freedom. Indeed, this is how the Lord loves us all. He does not force us to return His love. He continues to give us the freedom to respond in love. The love of God is truly unconditional. This does not mean that God is not hurt. Indeed, Jesus, like God, grieved at man’s rejection. In the story of Noah, we read, “The Lord saw that the wickedness of humankind was great in the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of their hearts was only evil continually. And the Lord was sorry that he had made humankind on the earth, and it grieved him to his heart.” (Gn 6:5f) God was exasperated with Israel and cried, “O my people, what have I done to you? In what have I wearied you? Answer me!” (Mic 6:3)

Even then, I think it is difficult to accept betrayal from those who are weak. This was the case of Peter and the rest, excluding Judas. Jesus never gave up on His apostles. Even though He knew that they would betray Him, He still sat in fellowship at meal with them. He sought to reach out to them. When told that one of them would betray the Lord, Peter as usual impulsively declared, “I will lay down my life for you.” However, Jesus knew him better. He retorted, “Lay down your life for me? I tell you most solemnly, before the cock crows you will have disowned me three times.” When the soldiers arrested Jesus, all the apostles ran away in fear. Peter who loved the Lord stayed around to see what was happening to his master, but when confronted he denied Him three times. Jesus knew his heart. He knew that Peter was weak, not because he wanted to disown Him but that he was a coward. Jesus looked at Peter with eyes of sorrow. “Peter said, ‘Man, I do not know what you are talking about!’ At that moment, while he was still speaking, the cock crowed. The Lord turned and looked at Peter. Then Peter remembered the word of the Lord, how he had said to him, ‘Before the cock crows today, you will deny me three times.’ And he went out and wept bitterly.” (Lk 22:60-62) So, too, were the rest of the apostles.

Even in the case of Judas, the Lord never gave up on him completely. Judas was different. He did not sin out of weakness but out of malice. He betrayed the Lord by manipulating, planning, conniving with the authorities. He was deliberate in having Jesus arrested. It was a premeditated murder. The Lord tried to win him over by His love. “He dipped the piece of bread and gave it to Judas son of Simon Iscariot.” By this gesture, Jesus was giving Judas personal attention. Even though he knew his heart was already bent on betraying Him, Jesus extended His hand to give him a last chance. However, Judas was already bought over. “At that instant, after Judas had taken the bread, Satan entered him. Jesus then said, ‘What you are going to do, do quickly’. As soon as Judas had taken the piece of bread he went out. Night had fallen.”

The Lord never gave up on Judas even after he betrayed Him. Unfortunately, the greatest tragedy in life is not that our loved ones give up on us but we give up on ourselves. Judas could not forgive himself. When he saw how the Lord suffered innocently and cruelly in the hands of the chief priests, he was not able to live with his guilt. He committed suicide. Peter was different, he also failed our Lord but he was repentant. His tears were tears of sorrow. St Peter did not excuse himself. He did not even apologize but he simply wept. His tears brought him cleansing. St Ambrose remarked, “Therefore I do not blame Peter for having denied the Christ; I congratulate him for having cried. Tears say the sin without trembling. Tears do not ask for forgiveness but they obtain it. Good tears, that wash sin away!”

Why does the Lord love us so unconditionally? Because the Lord wants to teach us that the best way to win over our enemies and our betrayers is to love them. Only love can win over our enemies. Jesus was putting into practice what He taught us at the Sermon on the Mount. “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.’ (Mt 5:43f) His unconditional love moved Peter and Judas to grieve for their sins. Both of them were feeling guilty for what they did to Jesus. Judas, instead of turning back to Him, was so overwhelmed by his sin and pride that he could not face the Lord. Peter, because of his humility, was able to turn back to Him and allow the Lord to heal Him later, after the resurrection, when the Lord gave another chance to Peter to override his guilt of rejection by a three-fold profession of love. (Jn 21:15-17)

Once we are moved by His love, we will never be the same again. We will be ready to die for Him. We will be like the Suffering Servant, a light to the nations. When he was assured by the Lord that He was with him in his suffering, he was ready to fulfill his mission. “While I was thinking, ‘I have toiled in vain, I have exhausted myself for nothing’; and all the while my cause was with the Lord, my reward with my God. And now the Lord has spoken, he who formed me in the womb to be his servant, to bring Jacob back to him, to gather Israel to him: ‘It is not enough for you to be my servant, to restore the tribes of Jacob and bring back the survivors of Israel; I will make you the light of the nations so that my salvation may reach to the ends of the earth’.”

This was the case of Peter and Paul. When Peter was forgiven, he was now truly ready to die for the Lord. This time the Lord was confident of Peter. He said, “Very truly, I tell you, when you were younger, you used to fasten your own belt and to go wherever you wished. But when you grow old, you will stretch out your hands, and someone else will fasten a belt around you and take you where you do not wish to go.” 19 (He said this to indicate the kind of death by which he would glorify God.) After this he said to him, “Follow me.” The Lord also told Ananias to heal Saul’s eyes after he lost his vision, “Go, for he is an instrument whom I have chosen to bring my name before Gentiles and kings and before the people of Israel; I myself will show him how much he must suffer for the sake of my name.” (Acts 9:15f) We too must be patient and continue to love even the loveless, never giving up hope on them, neither on ourselves because our cause is with the Lord. As the Suffering Servant reminds us, He is our strength, our rock and our help!