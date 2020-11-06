ROLE MODELLING

The world is very much in need of good role models, mentors and witnesses of Christian living, Christian leadership and Christian service. Indeed, we have more speakers and teachers than doers. Very few of us would be able to say with conviction alongside St Paul, “My brothers, be united in following my rule of life. Take as your models everybody who is already doing this and study them as you used to study us.” St Paul presented himself as a role model who followed and imitated our Lord in life and in death. In the gospel, we are presented with an ambiguous counter-model in the person of the dishonest steward. What kind of models or mentorship do we want to impart to our children, loved ones and those under our charge? What kind of legacy would we want to leave behind when we leave this world? These are the questions that the scripture readings are asking us to reflect on.

The dishonest steward is someone whom we should not imitate. He showed himself to be irresponsible with the responsibilities the master had entrusted to him. Instead of cherishing the trust the master had placed on him, he abused the trust by mismanaging his property and squandering away the master’s money. All of us are also given some form of stewardship not just over others but we are called to give an account of what we do with our resources, wealth, talents, privileges and opportunities in life. We often forget that what has been given to us are not ours but that we are stewards and trustees of God’s blessings. God’s gifts do not belong to one or two persons but are directed for the good of all. Consequently, like the dishonest steward, we will one day be brought to account before the Lord. We will be judged on how well we have used what He has given to us for His people.

Secondly, he was not only irresponsible, he was dishonest. Instead of owning up to his mistakes, he found a devious way to prepare for his departure. He manipulated his master’s account and the debts that his debtors owed to him. By reducing the amount of their debt, he hoped to win over them as his friends and make them eternally grateful to him. By offering them a discount, he was assured of being welcomed by them after his dismissal. He was also very sly and shrewd because he knew that when the debtors offered to accept his discount, they were equally guilty of being accomplices to his crime. Hence, on one hand, he won them over as friends and on the other, he also had a hold over them.

Thirdly, over the years, the steward had become proud, arrogant, complacent and used to a luxurious lifestyle. All these years, he was the boss of many who would do his bidding. Knowing that once removed from the position of power, authority and wealth, he would be a nobody, he would lose all his privileges. Instead of being humble and accept the reality of life, he was not able to confront the truth about himself and the realities of life. He said, “Now that my master is taking the stewardship from me, what am I to do? Dig? I am not strong enough. Go begging? I should be to ashamed.” And this is true for many of us leaders. That is why we choose to hold on to our office for as long as we can because we are afraid that once we lose our position in society or in the organization, we will be marginalized. Without power, authority and influence, we lose all our privileges and recognition as well. We are not able to adapt and move on in life simply because we have become so used to being served and ordering people around.

Fourthly, the dishonest steward failed to realize that life is more than a life of pleasure and comfort. St Paul warned the early Christians not to live a life of licentiousness and debauchery. He said, “They make foods into their god and they are proudest of something they ought to think shameful; the things they think important are earthly things.” Indeed, this is what the world is doing. In a world of materialism and consumerism, everyone is talking about fulfilling all that their body craves for so that we live the fullness of life. There is a great obsession with the body since man has been deceived into thinking he has no soul. We are deluded into believing that once all our sensual needs are met, drinking, womanizing, sex and food, we will find fulfillment. St Paul says such people are enemies of the cross of Christ and destined to be lost.

Today, St Paul underscores that the reality is that we are not just citizens on earth but citizens in heaven. This is where many of us fail to realize. We think that we belong to the world or the world belongs to us. The truth is that when death claims us, we cannot take anything, not even what we own in this world. We will leave this world naked and stripped of everything, including our flesh. St Paul says, “For us, our homeland is in heaven, and from heaven comes the saviour we are waiting for, the Lord Jesus Christ, and he will transfigure these wretched bodies of ours onto copies of his glorious body. He will do that by the same power with which he can subdue the whole universe.” Indeed, we must leave in the perspective of the eternal. Our true home and destiny is in heaven. And our bodies would be transfigured on the day of the resurrection.

For St Paul, Christ was His model and our only model as well. All other models must model themselves after our Lord. He has shown us the way. By living a life of self-sacrificing love and service to our fellowmen for the greater glory of God, we live life to the fullest. As St Paul says, “the kingdom of God is not food and drink but righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit. The one who thus serves Christ is acceptable to God and has human approval. Let us then pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding. Do not, for the sake of food, destroy the work of God.” (Rom 14:17-20) Only by giving up ourselves in humble service for our fellowmen, can we share in the glorious destiny of our Lord in the resurrection. “Those who love their life lose it, and those who hate their life in this world will keep it for eternal life. Whoever serves me must follow me, and where I am, there will my servant be also. Whoever serves me, the Father will honor.” (Jn 12:25f)

The life of St Paul was one of service and devotion to his fellowmen, especially to his fellow Jewish brothers. He wanted so much their conversion and faithfulness to the Lord that he would shed tears for those under his care. He shed tears for the Corinthians and for the people in Ephesus. He shed tears again for those in Philippi for making themselves enemies of the cross. All through his life, he sought to be an example to the Christians. Writing to the Corinthians, he said, “In the same way, the Lord commanded that those who proclaim the gospel should get their living by the gospel. But I have made no use of any of these rights. If I proclaim the gospel, this gives me no ground for boasting, for an obligation is laid on me, and woe to me if I do not proclaim the gospel!” (cf 1 Cor 9:14-16) St Paul earlier on said, “I am being poured out as a libation over the sacrifice and the offering of your faith, I am glad and rejoice with all of you.” (Phil 2:17)

In spite of the dishonesty of the steward, there is something we can learn from St Paul and the dishonest steward, which is shrewdness and foresight in the work of proclaiming the gospel. Although the steward was dishonest, yet the Lord praised him for his astuteness. “For the children of this world are more astute in dealing with their own kind than are the children of light.” St Paul was certainly astute in proclaiming the gospel. “To the weak I became weak, so that I might win the weak. I have become all things to all people, that I might by all means save some. I do it all for the sake of the gospel, so that I may share in its blessings.” (1 Cor 9:22f) St Paul did not simply preach the gospel without direction and focus. He was able to strategize as well, changing the way he presented the truth of the gospel according to his audience, whether they were Jews, Gentiles, intellectuals or simple people. Let us too find creative ways to testify Christ to a secular, scientific and technological world and win them over to Christ and the gospel.