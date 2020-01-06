THE PARADOX OF TESTING THE SPIRIT THROUGH THE INCARNATION

In the face of prolific materials on almost everything in life on the internet and social media, it is extremely difficult to discern what is true or false or what is false masqueraded as truth. Worse still, there is a lot of fake news that appear to be true. So much so, we do not know how true they are. And even if they are true, there are so many viewpoints to a particular position that again, we are paralyzed in making any proper decision. This is true with respect to religions, all purporting to have the truth about God and life. And even within each religion, there are many views with regard to the interpretation of doctrines held by the faith. So much so, we either end up as agnostics, skeptics or simply taking a position we feel drawn towards, knowing that perhaps one day we will discover that we might have been misled.

Indeed, this is the greatest irony in the world today. In the gospel, St Matthew citing from the prophet Isaiah in the Old Testament, recounts how the Israelites were living in darkness. “Land of Zebulun! Land of Naphtali! Way of the sea on the far side of Jordan, Galilee of the nations! The people that lived in darkness has seen a great light; on those who dwell in the land and shadow of death a light has dawned.” In their case, they were living not so much in intellectual blindness but in poverty, hunger, oppression and injustices. They lived in fear within because of the corruption among the political and religious leaders, businessmen and the rich. Externally, they were threatened by their enemies, the Assyrians waiting to occupy their territory.

But in our case, it is both intellectual and social blindness. Although we have so much knowledge, we are ignorant about the real truth of life, about God and about righteous living. As a consequence, today, we live only for ourselves, for this limited time on earth, taking out as much as we can rather than putting back what we have taken. We lack true love for our fellowmen because we lack love for God. This is what St John said, “His commandments are these: that we believe in the name of his Son Jesus Christ and that we love one another as he told us to. Whoever keeps his commandments lives in God and God lives in him. We know that he lives in us by the Spirit that he has given us.”

St John invites us to discern what is true and good. Not everything that is apparently good is good, neither in the short nor long term. This is the ignorance that comes from the arrogance of humanity. Just because it serves our purpose and fulfills what we desire, we think they are good. Just because our women cannot bear children, we try at all costs to have a child – surrogate motherhood, social egg freezing, IVF. From same sex union to adoption of babies, we allow the democratic view to prevail because the people are in favour. But have we thought of the emotional and psychological consequences of such forms of conception? We permit because the people want them. It is like gambling, prostitution and even drug consumption. Hence, St John urges us, “It is not every spirit, my dear people, that you can trust; test them, to see if they come from God, there are many false prophets, now, in the world.”

What, then, would be the guidelines for Christians to discern whether something that is proposed is from the good or evil spirit? St John says, “You can tell the spirits that come from God by this: every spirit which acknowledges that Jesus the Christ has come in the flesh is from God; but any spirit which will not say this of Jesus is not from God, but is the spirit of Antichrist, whose coming you are warned about. Well, now he is here, in the world.” Faith in the incarnation is the basis for us to make our discernment. To acknowledge that Jesus has come in the flesh means to affirm that Jesus the Son of God has taken our human flesh. He is not simply a man but He is also God. It also means that as the Word of God, we must listen to all that He teaches because His word is truth. It is not for us to choose and select which part of the scripture is acceptable to us. If Jesus is the Word of God, then we need to accept the Word of God wholly and entirely as the truth spoken by God in Jesus. Jesus reiterated this during His discourse on the Bread of Life. He remarked, “It is the spirit that gives life; the flesh is useless. The words that I have spoken to you are spirit and life.” (Jn 6:63) St Peter later would confess, “Lord, to whom can we go? You have the words of eternal life.” (Jn 6:68) So the basis for discernment must be rooted in the scriptures and in the teaching of the Church.

However, it is not enough simply to have the right doctrines and even the right worship. Indeed, there are many so-called pious Catholics. They seem to be very spiritual. They go to church regularly. They are involved in church ministries. They attend lectures, seminars and retreats. They appear to be pious and spiritual people. Nevertheless, they are judgmental, critical of others, self-righteous and condemning this and that person. St John makes it clear that if we behave in such a manner, then the Spirit of Christ is not with us. Love is the ultimate criterion of whether we have the spirit or not. Indeed, this is the fundamental criterion we use to discern something, whether a project, an idea or a policy comes from God. However, it is more than just being loving.

It must be love from beginning to end, from oneself to others, for now and the future, for the present generation and future generations to come. So it is not what many people in the name of love are saying. Sleeping with our partner might be love but is it the most loving thing to do? Do we protect the one we love from an unwanted pregnancy and from a flippant relationship? Same-sex union might be born from love but is this love fruitful? Euthanasia might relieve the suffering of our loved ones but is it because love is lacking? Abortion might prevent unwanted births, but is it done out of a greater selfishness and lack of love for those who do not want to take responsibility for bringing a life to this world? Surrogate motherhood might be able to fulfil the desire of every woman to be a mother. But is this a right or a gift of nature? What are the implications of surrogate motherhood and IVF on the emotional bonds of the child with the mother? Today, we talk about social egg freezing. Have we considered whether an older woman can give the motherly care to a child that demands much of our energy and time? It is the same for secularism. Is this the best way to preserve the unity of our people when relativism prevails?

It is clear that faith in the incarnation of our Lord requires us to act always in love and for love. This is what it means to believe that Jesus came in the flesh. He is the flesh of God, in Him, we see the Father. He came to show us the Father’s compassion and love. That is why we read that “He went round the whole of Galilee teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the Good News of the kingdom and curing all kinds of diseases and sickness among the people. His fame spread throughout Syria, and those who were suffering from diseases and painful complaints of one kind or another, the possessed, epileptics, the paralysed, were all brought to him, and he cured them.” Jesus was in touch with the sufferings of people. He was not hiding in the Temple praying to His Father or merely teaching some doctrines. He was the compassion of God in person. Hence, it is of critical importance that we come to know Jesus in the flesh. He is not simply an idea, a philosophy or some lofty thought. He is a person whom we relate with in prayer, in meditation and in human relationships. He is someone whom we can touch and feel. We touch Him in a special way when we show mercy to the poor, the suffering and the weak. Jesus is identified with them!

Indeed, faith in the Incarnation and all its implications in our relationship with Him and with our brothers and sisters is the litmus test of what truly comes from the Holy Spirit. St John wrote, “We declare to you what was from the beginning, what we have heard, what we have seen with our eyes, what we have looked at and touched with our hands, concerning the word of life.’ (1 Jn 1:1) Let us too be reminded of the words of Pope Emeritus Benedict, “Being Christian is not the result of an ethical choice or a lofty idea, but the encounter with an event, a person, which gives life a new horizon and a decisive direction. Saint John’s Gospel describes that event in these words: “God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should … have eternal life” (3:16). (Deus Caritas Est, 1)