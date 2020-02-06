SEPARATION BETWEEN POLITICS AND RELIGION

In a country ruled by a secular government, the principle of separation between politics and religion is often cited in governance. Secularists and humanists would often argue from this principle as well that the Church and religions should not make comments on public issues regardless whether they are economic, politics, social or even morals. This would be considered as interfering in politics. Is that so? On the other hand, the government, which has disavowed religion in politics, seems to have a hand in religions as well. They are present in many religious functions. They actively support the building of multi-religious harmony. They even organize international conferences on religious harmony. They invite religious leaders to sit on some government bodies so as to build mutual understanding and harmonious relationships. They issue laws concerning what religions in Singapore cannot do or say, especially that which could stir up religious and racial misunderstandings and division. In truth, the separation between politics and religions is somewhat blur and ambiguous.

So, exactly what does this principle of separation entail? In the teaching of the Church, it is clear that whilst recognizing that politics and religions are distinct and have their own areas of autonomy, in many situations, they overlap. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI wrote, “The just ordering of society and the State is a central responsibility of politics. As Augustine once said, a State which is not governed according to justice would be just a bunch of thieves. The State may not impose religion, yet it must guarantee religious freedom and harmony between the followers of different religions. The two spheres are distinct, yet always interrelated.” (Deus Caritas Est, 28)

The fact is that both politics and religion seek the common good for humanity but each according to its sphere of influence and responsibility. Whilst the goals overlap, the means are different and each has its own specialized autonomy and expertise. In the gospel today, the Lord instructed His disciples to go out and preach repentance, cast out devils and heal the sick. What is repentance if not seeking the truth and living in the truth and in justice? What is casting out devils if not the elimination of falsehood, lies and division? What is healing the sick if not the work of charity and mercy given to all, and restoring man to wholeness, spiritually, emotionally, socially and intellectually?

Consequently, “Justice is both the aim and the intrinsic criterion of all politics. Politics is more than a mere mechanism for defining the rules of public life: its origin and its goal are found in justice, which by its very nature has to do with ethics. Here politics and faith meet. Faith enables reason to do its work more effectively and to see its proper object more clearly. This is where Catholic social doctrine has its place: it has no intention of giving the Church power over the State. Even less is it an attempt to impose on those who do not share the faith ways of thinking and modes of conduct proper to faith. Its aim is simply to help purify reason and to contribute, here and now, to the acknowledgment and attainment of what is just.” (Ibid)

This explains why in the ancient world and in many countries still, the political leader of the country is also the religious leader. Most states were theocratic, whether in China, Europe, Far East or Africa. The political leader was supposedly a religious man and a moral being. This is because as the leader, he was to ensure that his people were united in love, developed integrally as human persons in all spiritual, moral, emotional, social and intellectual dimensions; that the country made progress in the quality of life, was prosperous and that the ecosystem of marriage, family and society was preserved. The leader’s task was to bring about a better quality of life for his people so that all could live in unity, in happiness and peace. It is significant that at the end of King David’s life, his parting words to his son, Solomon was not about how to be a great king but how to be a great person in God’s eyes.

King David knew from his experience that Solomon would be a great king if only he was filial and obedient to the Lord. Hence, he shared his secret with him: “Be strong and show yourself a man. Observe the injunctions of the Lord your God, following his ways and keeping his laws, his commandments, his customs and his decrees, as it stands written in the Law of Moses, that so you may be successful in all you do and undertake, so that the Lord may fulfil the promise he made me, ‘If your sons are careful how they behave, and walk loyally before me with all their heart and soul, you shall never lack for a man on the throne of Israel.'”

Today with the separation of politics from religion, leaders are elected purely on the basis of whether they can bring prosperity to the country, raise the GDP and strengthen the economy. It is not a question of whether the leaders have integrity both in the way they function in public life and least of all in their personal life. Some leaders today are amoral or even immoral in their lifestyle but they have brains, power, and money and influence to mobilize the people to support them through the use of media and bribery. The political aspect of leadership is often reduced to mere creation of jobs and a growing economy. It is not about morality, integrity, honesty, holistic development of their citizens, less still, helping them to fulfill their calling in life, here and hereafter. Science and technology are promoted in such a way that make life easier for people, giving them what they want without taking into consideration the moral and long-term implications of how technology is used by human beings and its impact on family life and the formation of the individual.

It is obvious that we cannot go back to a theocratic state where the political leader is also a religious leader because of the need for impartiality towards all religions and also because running a government is very different from running a religion. Still, we cannot totally separate a political leader from his religion and culture. We cannot compartmentalize a person, his politics from his beliefs and his culture. What we believe, the values we hold, the experiences we share will determine our outlook in life, the policies we formulate, the judgement we make. So we cannot pretend that religion does not influence us. No matter who we are, our values and our arguments are skewed towards what we believe and hold in life. There is no tabula rasa when it comes to judgment.

So this separation between politics and religions is true only on the surface insofar as we do not bring scriptures, our views on God and our religious practices in governance. It is true only when impartiality and objectivity is required. Even then, we are all moral and religious beings even if we are not consciously cognizant of this fact. So long as we seek eternal truth and love, we are seeking the ultimate, which we Christians call “God.” So the universal values of religions that speak of truth, justice and charity will be values that any good political leader will hold as well, regardless of religious beliefs. Therefore, we would presume that in most cases, leaders with a deep faith in God, who sincerely seek justice and truth that is not simply based on human reason but purified by the divine light, will be a good leader, of course, assuming he has the practical skills of governing and leadership. Those leaders who live immoral lives and are ethically amoral can be great leaders in raising the economy of the country but the people will suffer in the long run because of moral decadence due to materialism, individualism and relativism.

For this reason, it is important that the State must support religions, just as religions must support the State in justice and truth. When the State seeks to remove religions from public life, society will be much poorer because humanity will be inward-looking. We will be deprived of future leaders who will have a sense of integrity, selflessness and compassion in service. If we want the world and humanity to not destroy itself because of moral degeneration, leading to selfishness, killing of the innocent and vulnerable, intolerant of the weak and the elderly, just living for this life and this world without considering the future of humanity and after their life on earth, then religions on the other hand must promote unity and respect for each other because we seek the common good of all, here on this earth and hereafter.