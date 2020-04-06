LOVE WITHOUT MEASURE

How much do you love me? This is a question we often ask of our friends and loved ones. Jesus also asked Peter this question after His resurrection. Three times, the Lord asked Peter, “Simon son of John, do you love me?” (cf Jn 21:15-17) When Peter replied, “Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you.” Jesus said to him, “Feed my sheep. Very truly, I tell you, when you were younger, you used to fasten your own belt and to go wherever you wished. But when you grow old, you will stretch out your hands, and someone else will fasten a belt around you and take you where you do not wish to go.” (Jn 21:17f) Indeed, love has no measure. Love means to give all and to surrender all.

This is the way Jesus loves us. The evangelist at the beginning of the next chapter before Jesus’ farewell meal with His disciples remarked, “Now before the festival of the Passover, Jesus knew that his hour had come to depart from this world and go to the Father. Having loved his own who were in the world, he loved them to the end.” (Jn 13:1) Indeed, Jesus showed us the depth of His love for us, by emptying Himself of His divinity and assuming our humanity, and became obedient even unto death on the cross. (cf Phil 2:6-8) His whole life was lived as an oblation for humanity. He spent all His time healing the sick, delivering those suffering from all kinds of oppression including the Evil One, raising the dead, reconciling sinners with God and teaching us the unconditional love and mercy of His Father.

Jesus is the fulfillment of the Suffering Servant in the first reading. The first song of the Suffering Servant in today’s reading prefigures the role of the Messiah. Scripture scholars are not too clear who the Suffering Servant was as mentioned in a cryptic manner in Isaiah. Some thought it could refer to Israel, the Messiah or even to Emperor Cyrus. But for us, Christians, we know that this Suffering Servant is none other than Christ, for Jesus lived out this prophecy perfectly in His life. He is the Chosen One of God. This is implied in Jesus’ baptism when the voice from heaven said, “This is my Son, the Beloved, with whom I am well pleased.” (Mt 3:17) This phrase echoes what Isaiah said, “Here is my servant whom I uphold, my chosen one in whom my soul delights.”

Furthermore, Jesus shares the same spirit of the Suffering Servant. “I have endowed him with my spirit that he may bring true justice to the nations. He does not cry out or shout aloud, or make his voice heard in the streets. He does not break the crushed reed, nor quench the wavering flame. Faithfully he brings true justice; he will neither waver nor be crushed until true justice is established on earth, for the islands are awaiting his law.” At His inauguration, the Lord also cited the text of Isaiah. “The spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me; he has sent me to bring good news to the oppressed, to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and release to the prisoners; to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor,” (Isa 61:1f; cf Lk 4:18f)

Indeed, the Lord, filled with the Spirit of His Father, in His self-emptying love, sought to win us over by His love, compassion and tenderness. Instead of using violence and retaliation to win over His enemies, the Lord submitted Himself to the cruelty of unjust suffering inflicted by His enemies. He did not shout but gently invited us to repent. He did not condemn those who recognized themselves as sinners but always assured them of God’s forgiveness. The Lord in championing justice for all was courageous in speaking out against those who oppressed the people. He remained focus in His mission in spite of opposition, resistance and threats from the religious authorities. This was because of His love for us. He is the Good Shepherd who died for His sheep. (Jn 10:11) He has compassion for us because we are being harassed and helpless, like “sheep without a shepherd.’ (Mt 9:36)

Mary in today’s gospel, having received Jesus’ overwhelming love for her, returned her love without measure. She was extravagant in expressing her love for the Lord since Jesus in the first place had demonstrated by His life what love is. Indeed, she teaches us that love does not count the sacrifices or the costs when she showed her love for the Lord by indulging Him with an anointing of His body using very costly ointment of pure nard. Although the ointment cost 300 denarii, which is almost a year’s wage of a labourer, she did not mind “wasting” it on our Lord. When we love, we do not measure love in monetary terms. Love comes from the heart. When we love, the heart responds and expresses itself.

Love is not measured in material or monetary terms but expresses itself in humility. Instead of using a towel, Mary unabashedly untied her hair, even though it was regarded as immodest for a woman to do so in public, and used it to wipe the feet of Jesus. Such was the love of Mary. She was like a servant stooping so low, not just to wash the feet of Jesus but she even using her hair to wipe His feet, anticipating how Jesus would also, like a servant, wash the feet of His disciples. In so doing, she showed that love means being always comfortable before one’s beloved. There is no need to dress up, put on make-up or pretend to be what one is not. A lover is simply himself or herself before his or her loved ones. Mary was so confident of Jesus’ love that she did not have to “behave” herself or put up a good show before our Lord. She spontaneously and simply showed her love the way she knew best. She knew that the Lord loved her just as she was, unconditionally, uniquely and totally.

In contrast, those who are not sincere in love will always count the cost of giving. Judas remarked, “Why wasn’t this ointment sold for three hundred denarii, and the money given to the poor?” The evangelist gave a footnote, “He said this, not because he cared about the poor, but because he was a thief; he was in charge of the common fund and used to help himself to the contributions.” Judas did not have love for the Lord or for the poor. He used the poor as an excuse not to love the Lord. When we lack love, we lack generosity. In order to disguise our lack of love, we rationalize and find excuses for not doing what we know should be done. When there is no love, we tend to be calculative in what we do. When we love from our heart, this is the last thing on our mind. A person who loves is always thinking about how to make his or her beloved feel loved and be happy.

At any rate, we must not mistake kindness for charity. We are charitable to the living but we can be kind to both living and dead. As the Lord said in a cryptic way about Mary, she was preparing His body for burial. Mary unknowingly was preparing the Lord’s body for His burial. She loved the Lord. There is nothing wrong in loving our loved ones. It does not mean that we do not love the poor. On the contrary, it is only because we love our loved ones and are loved in return, that we can together love the poor even more. True love does not stay exclusively between a couple. When we are empowered in love, we want to reach out to others who are deprived of such a love. This is why we read that when Mary poured the ointment on the feet of our Lord, “the house was full of the scent of the ointment.” In giving her love to the Lord, she exuded love throughout the whole house. The fragrance of her abundant and extravagant love for our Lord was enjoyed by all present, filling the entire house with her love.

We, too, who have received much love from our Lord must now ask ourselves, how much we love the Lord. The Lord is about to enter into His passion. How are we going to console Him and show Him that He did not die in vain for us and that His sacrifice is fruitful for our salvation? We must act like Mary who showed her abundant love for the Lord. We must intensify our love for the Lord. At the same time, we must exude this love for Him to others so that the fragrance of His love will be spread to all. Like the Suffering Servant, we have been chosen “to serve the cause of right. Indeed, the Lord said, “I have taken you by the hand and formed you; I have appointed you as covenant of the people and light of the nations, to open the eyes of the blind, to free captives from prison, and those who live in darkness from the dungeon.” Let us therefore serve the Lord in gladness and joy.