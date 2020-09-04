SPIRITUAL FATHERHOOD

The theme of today’s scripture readings is on the meaning of spiritual fatherhood. St Paul, writing to the Corinthians, said, “You might have thousands of guardians in Christ but no more than one father and it was I who begot you in Christ Jesus by preaching the Good News.” St Paul saw himself as the spiritual father to all the Christians in Corinth because he preached the good news and established the Christian community at Corinth. Jesus in the gospel also claimed spiritual fatherhood when he compared Himself and His disciples with King David and his men. King David was not just a political king but also a spiritual leader of the people of Israel. Jesus likewise claimed to be on the same level as King David when his men disobeyed the law that stipulated that the Bread of the Presence could only be consumed by Aaron and his sons in a holy place. (cf Lev 24:8-9; 1 Sm 21:1-6) We are all called in different ways to exercise spiritual fatherhood to those under our charge, regardless whether we are parents, older siblings, school, Church or community leaders.

Our first task as spiritual father is to ensure unity in our community or organization. This is the greatest challenge and most daunting task. In every community, there will be differences of opinion and camps pledging allegiance to different leaders. This was the case when St Paul wrote to the Corinthians. There was division in the community. Some were pledging support for Paul and some for Apollos. There was jealousy, competition and quarreling. Disunity and competition can happen when members start to lobby for their favorite leader. However, sometimes the leaders themselves could be the culprits by putting down other leaders and encouraging sectarianism. Paul was conscious of what was happening. He dealt decisively with the issue before the community became divided.

Secondly, as spiritual father, it is our duty to instruct those under our care about the right values of life. Just as Paul instructed Titus, Timothy and Onesimus as their spiritual father in the faith, so too a spiritual father has the responsibility to care for their children, whether spiritual or biological, and forming them in the right values, just as Jesus taught His disciples the way to live the kingdom life in the Sermon on the Mount. (cf Mt 5-7) St Paul in today’s reading instructed the Christians not to be carried away by riches, honour, status and intellectual pride. Instead, they were to live a life of simplicity, goodness, service and charity. St Paul said, “For this reason I sent you Timothy, who is my beloved and faithful child in the Lord, to remind you of my ways in Christ Jesus, as I teach them everywhere in every church.” (1 Cor 4:17)

Thirdly, as spiritual father, we must always be watchful in feeding our spiritual children with the right spiritual food. St Paul would always write letters to the Christians if he could not be there in person, exhorting and encouraging them to live the life of Christ more authentically and rebuking them when they lived in contradiction to the gospel values. Jesus, in defending His disciples who broke the Sabbath Law as interpreted by the Pharisees and scribes, made reference to the event when David took the Bread of Presence from the altar to feed himself and his men even though only the priests were allowed to eat those loaves. Jesus said to them, “The Son of Man is master of the Sabbath.”

Jesus showed Himself to be a father who was not just concerned with the physical hunger of his men but also their spiritual hunger. This bread of presence at the Tabernacle after the coming of Christ is identified with the Eucharist in our Tabernacle. Jesus as the Bread of life, whose real presence is in the consecrated bread, continues to feed the People of God both in His word and in the sacrament of the Eucharist. Spiritual fathers therefore must act consciously towards their spiritual children by having them nourished by the Word of God and the Eucharist so that they will grow in faith and love.

Fourthly, a spiritual father is a mentor to his spiritual children. It is not enough just to teach our spiritual children; we must walk the talk and be an example to them. Twice, St Paul asked the Corinthians to imitate him. “I appeal to you, then, be imitators of me.” (1 Cor 4:16) “Be imitators of me, as I am of Christ.” (1 Cor 11:1) St Paul had the courage and confidence to ask the Christians to imitate him. A true spiritual fatherhood is not just one who talks, preaches and lectures. He is conscious that he is called to be a role model for those under his care. Unless, the spiritual father is living out what he teaches, he will lose credibility. Indeed, mentorship is perhaps the most important task in being a spiritual father to our spiritual children.

Unfortunately, instead of defending, protecting, caring and loving our spiritual children, many of us who are supposedly spiritual fathers are hard on them, lacking empathy. This was the case of the Pharisees and the Scribes in the time of Jesus. They were interpreting the Laws in such a way that they became a burden to the people. Instead of putting their human needs before the Law, they were more concerned about observing the letter of the law than the spirit of the law. If they were more in touch with humanity, their struggles and their pains, they would interpret the laws in a spirit of compassion.

Indeed, the most important prerequisite of a spiritual father is to acquire the wisdom of God, which is the spirit of humility. Unless, we are humble and conscious that what we have comes from God, we will think too highly of ourselves. “Do not deceive yourselves. If you think that you are wise in this age, you should become fools so that you may become wise. For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God.” (1 Cor 3:18) All leaders and their gifts are given by God. Hence, “In any case, brother, has anybody given you some special right? What do you have that was not given to you? And if it was given, how can you boast as though it were not?” This is why St Paul wrote, “So let no one boast about human leaders. For all things are yours, whether Paul or Apollos or Cephas or the world or life or death or the present or the future – all belong to you, and you belong to Christ, and Christ belongs to God.” (1 Cor 3:21-23) So a spiritual father must be conscious that spiritual fatherhood is a gift of God. We do not deserve this honor. It is purely by God’s grace that we have been appointed to act on His behalf for His children.

Secondly, a spiritual father must remember that they are “servants of Christ and stewards of God’s mysteries.” (1 Cor 4:1) We are servants of Christ to bring the presence of God, His word and His love to our spiritual children. As servants, we must remain humble in service and conscious of our responsibility not just towards our children but also to God who appointed us. “It is required of stewards that they be found trustworthy.” (1 Cor 4:2) St Paul showed himself as a good servant of God’s mysteries. He wrote, “We are putting no obstacle in anyone’s way, so that no fault may be found with our ministry, but as servants of God we have commended ourselves in every way: through great endurance, in afflictions, hardships, calamities, beatings, imprisonments, riots, labors, sleepless nights, hunger; by purity, knowledge, patience, kindness, holiness of spirit, genuine love, truthful speech, and the power of God.” (2 Cor 6:3-8) We, too, as spiritual fathers must earn the respect of our spiritual children by the way we conduct ourselves and care for them. St Paul, even when he reprimanded the Christians, did so with love and gentleness. He wrote, “I am saying all this not just to make you ashamed but to bring you, as my dearest children, to your senses.” He appealed to their hearts by his sincerity. “We have spoken frankly to you Corinthians; our heart is wide open to you. There is no restriction in our affections, but only in yours. In return – I speak as to children – open wide your hearts also.” (2 Cor 6:11f) This is the kind of spiritual fatherhood that we are to exercise with all those under our care, whether as parents, guardians, superiors or even as priests.