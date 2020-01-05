THE WISE MEN OF TODAY

Today we celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany. We read the story of the Magi searching for the Ultimate Wisdom of God. Their lives were defined by a persistent search for truth and wisdom. What is significant is that in their search for truth and meaning, they were not afraid to combine reason with faith, science with revelation. This is so unlike the world today. Secularism seeks to exclude faith and religion from searching for the truth. Today, the truth is sought only through human reason and science alone, a reason that is not open to the divine and to revelation. By so doing, the search for knowledge has come to a block because reason can only uncover as much as God wants us to know. There is a world of mystery, of faith and revelation that only God can reveal to us. Unfortunately, because man is limited and confined by reason in their search for truth, he ends up in despair, which is what relativism is all about, because no one can find the ultimate truth because no one has the absolute truth.

But the Magi show us the way. They are the models for the modern men in seeing the truth. They are truly the wise men for all ages. They did not disparage science but they were receptive to faith as well. The Magi were men schooled in the science. They studied the cosmos which they see as a book of signs and divine messages for humanity, unlike today’s science. Although science and reason are distinct, they did not dichotomize both as if they are totally unrelated. Using their human knowledge, they studied the star to discover God’s message for humanity. But they were not locked up in their human reasoning alone, they were conscious of the limits of reason and science. They understood the inadequacy of reason to arrive at truth alone.

Instead of feeling self-sufficient with their scientific knowledge, they were ready to seek the truth from divine revelation. Hence, they also consulted the scriptures and the religious leaders on the birth of the Messiah. They could have just relied on their reasoning and scientific knowledge, thinking that they had all the answers. This is the arrogance of secularism and humanism, to think that we have all the answers to the mysteries of life. This is the sad mentality today when even our young people despise religion and think that science alone can give them meaning and purpose. Today, our younger generation, because of the study of science and technology, has come to a conclusion that faith in God is tantamount to naivety and superstition; and that religion is just mere sociological conditioning and our imagination. God, in other words, is not real and He does not exist.

But the Magi demonstrate to us the beautiful harmony between reason and faith, science and revelation. Both the star and the scriptures show us the way to God and to truth. They are the lights of reason and faith. They welcomed the guidance of faith, the prophecies of the scriptures and the interpretation of the religious leaders. Indeed, along the way, their reason failed them because they lost sight of the star. But it was because of their willingness to consult the scriptures that they could once again see the star. This shows that in seeking truth, reason and faith complement each other. Reason purifies us of superstition. Faith purifies and enlightens reason to see the deeper truth that human reason cannot see. So there is a beautiful harmony between reason and faith, leading to the ultimate Truth.

What was significant was their constant receptivity to the divine message. When they saw the baby Jesus, instead of being scandalized and disappointed that the King of Kings would be just an ordinary baby lying in the manger, they saw the beauty of God’s truth in humble love. God would make Himself small to touch our hearts. They were contented with their encounter with the divine in Jesus, the truth of God in person. Indeed, the wise men were receptive to the mystery of God revealed to them in amazing and surprising ways, beyond human logic and expectations. By bestowing the gifts, they affirmed their faith in Jesus as the King of all nations, including the pagans and Gentiles, because He is the Son of God. After adoring the Lord, they were warned in a dream not to return to Herod who had asked them to inform him about the place where the infant king was to be found. Again from beginning to the end, they were docile to divine revelation. Instead of going back via the same route they a different route, trusting in God’s guidance. Just as He led them there through the star and scriptures, they were confident that God would also lead them home by a different way.

Indeed, only when we find the Ultimate Truth, can we be set free. They were filled with joy upon finding Jesus, the Prince of Peace and the image of God. They left the place enlightened to discover where the truth lies and where God was found. After encountering the Lord, their perspective of life changed. In Jesus, they saw truth not as a philosophy or as an idea but truth as the love of God incarnated in a person. The only truth they came to realize is the truth of love. Indeed, the story of the Magi underscores the importance between truth and love. Truth is not an idea but an event, as Pope Emeritus Benedict tells us. “We have come to believe in God’s love: in these words the Christian can express the fundamental decision of his life. Being Christian is not the result of an ethical choice or a lofty idea, but the encounter with an event, a person, which gives life a new horizon and a decisive direction. Saint John’s Gospel describes that event in these words: ‘God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should … have eternal life’ (3:16).” (Deus Caritas Est, 1) In Christ’s incarnation, truth and love meet in Him. The ultimate truth therefore is love and love is the only truth at the end of the day. Christ is the face of God’s truth and love.

This is just the contrast of King Herod. He was afraid of the truth. He was using his own reasoning to dispose of the infant king because He was a threat to his status quo. He wanted to cling to his powers and vested interests. Perhaps he could also be thinking that it was his duty to protect the nation by killing such potential enemies of peace. He used all kinds of human tactics to destroy the truth, to confuse the Magi and with ulterior motives pretending that he was also interested to find the truth in Christ. It was just all a pretense. Indeed, Herod was never at peace with himself because he lived the lie and as a consequence sees everyone with suspicion and fear. Although he was king, he was a prisoner of his ignorance, his fears and his perceived opponents.

What does it mean for us? It is a strong reminder that we must not separate faith from reason in helping our young people in their search for truth and for love. Today our young people are also seeking for meaning and happiness. They are looking for the star to guide them to life. They seek in turn to be the star that leads others to truth and love. We must never forget that human development must include emotional, affective, intellectual, human and spiritual formation. When one of these aspects is lacking the person would be deficient in his growth and would find life meaningless. We must never allow a separation between faith and reason in the pursuit of science and technology. In the final analysis, a person is destined to be with God. Only when he finds God, can he be at rest.

We must therefore not neglect the spiritual formation of our young people. Our spiritual goal should underpin the way we form our young people academically, morally and how they use knowledge for the good of humanity, the promotion of the dignity of the human person, the sacredness of life, the call to extend build the human family through marriage and family and to serve humanity. Unless we see the importance of our spiritual goal, there is no point speaking about preserving the planet and environmental ecology when the human ecology is displaced and not respected. Why should we preserve the planet when we are not preserving the future of humanity? A planet without inhabitants will happen because of self-destruction through the perfection and rise of the power of the Robots A1, the destruction of the weak because of abortion and euthanasia, the erosion of marriage and the family institution, the spread of armaments, a narrow understanding of nationalism.

So let us not be diffident in helping our young people to discover the truth in Christ’s love. Education is more than just acquiring skills and knowledge but to live a life that is full, meaningful and purposeful, not just for this life on earth but in the life that is to come because “our citizenship is in heaven, and it is from there that we are expecting a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.” (Phil 3:20) It is to help our young people to become leaders of tomorrow, building a society of love and unity, making a difference in their lives. We must help them to become gifts to others. The magi did not come to receive gifts from the Lord but to give themselves to Him.

Let us therefore help them to open their hearts to the Lord so that when they find Him, like the Magi, they too can render homage by giving themselves to the service of God in the world. Let us not be afraid to lead them to Christ because they will be astonished by Christ when they find Him. In finding Him, they will live their lives differently from that of the world, which is about individualism, pleasure, success and fulfillment. Rather, it would be about humble service and love. Let us be their stars leading them to Christ and to the fullness of truth.

For this to happen, we must first come to the Lord to pay homage ourselves and find Him in our lives. Let us not follow the example of the priests and scribes. They knew the answer but they did not do anything to search for Christ. They were indifferent. Knowing the truth and having the answers alone is not sufficient. We must awaken ourselves from complacency and search for Christ ourselves. We must not just be signs to others but we must take the path ourselves to be effective mentors to the young people. It is not enough to tell them about God but we must show ourselves to be firm in our faith and living out our Christian life.