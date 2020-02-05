THE INCALCULABLE RAMIFICATIONS OF A LEADER’S DECISION

The decisions we make in life will determine our future. If it is a major decision, the consequences would be greater. But most decisions do not just impact us as individuals but those whose lives are inextricably connected to ours, like teachers and students, parents and children, husband and wife, leaders and members. For this reason, those in positions of leadership must think through carefully the decisions they take for themselves, their family, their organization or country. Leaders must not make decisions lightly as if their decisions only affect them and not the wider group of people under their charge.

This was the case of King David. He did not take into consideration the decisions that he made, such as the sin of adultery which he committed with Bathsheba, which resulted in the death of his child and the curses wrought on his family. Again, in today’s reading, he did not think through what he decided to do. On impulse he ordered Joab and his officers to take a census of his people. As a consequence, he brought disaster upon his people. So the prophet Gad was sent to ask David, “Are three years of famine to come on you in your country or will you flee for three months before your pursuing enemy, or would you rather have three days’ pestilence in your country? Now think, and decide how I am to answer him who sends me.”

Indeed, often leaders make decisions based on their own interests, forgetting that as leaders they do not represent themselves, or a small group of people, but that their duty is to work for the common good of all. The rule of thumb in making decisions as leaders is always whether it is for the greater good of everyone, economically, morally and as a society and nation. The last person to benefit from the leader’s decision should be himself. When leaders are self-centered, ego-centered, clinging to wealth, power, glory, status and the privileges and frills that come with the position, they will make decisions in favour of themselves. They are pragmatic, making popular decisions so that they can continue to hold on to power, not because it is good for the people under their care.

When King David made the decision to take the census, he committed a grave sin. Why was it a grave sin? Although scriptures did not explain why, we can surmise that it was an act of distrust against God. In the Old Testament particularly during the period of Moses and the Judges and that of King David, it was God who was the commander of the army. The battles were won not by their own strength or might but by the help of the Lord. By taking the census, David was relying not on God for success and security but on himself, his might and the strength of his army. This displeased the Lord.

What can we learn from David’s misstep in making decisions? Firstly, the saving grace of King David was that every time he did something wrong, his conscience would prick him and immediately, he would ask for forgiveness. This was so in the case of his adultery with Bathsheba and in taking the census. “But afterwards David’s heart misgave him for having taken a census of the people. ‘I have committed a grave sin,’ David said to the Lord. ‘But now, Lord, I beg you to forgive your servant for this fault. I have been very foolish.'” That is why David, in spite of his imperfections, was still regarded as the ideal and best king of Israel. It was not because he was holy and impeccable but because he was sincere, honest and humble. He was ever ready to admit his faults and ask for forgiveness as he did in the psalm of today. “Happy the man whose offence is forgiven, whose sin is remitted. O happy the man to whom the Lord imputes no guilt, in whose spirit is no guile. But now I have acknowledged my sins; my guilt I did not hide. I said: ‘I will confess my offence to the Lord.’ And you, Lord, have forgiven the guilt of my sin.” A great leader must be ready to admit his mistakes in all humility and take steps to correct himself and redeem the situation.

Secondly, although God can forgive our sins, the law of nature must run its course. What we sow is what we reap. Although, David was repentant, the consequences of his sin still ensued. His child died because he murdered Bathsheba’s husband just to cover up for his crime. So, too, the people suffered because of his foolish act of taking a census against the Lord’s will. There is a price to be paid for whatever decisions we make today. We cannot but see ourselves and our people suffer on account of our mistake. Do leaders in the world realize the gravity of their decisions, especially when it comes to military and trade wars? Millions of lives are affected because of that one decision.

Thirdly, a leader must take time to pray and consult the Lord before making decisions. This is because every decision he makes will affect the lives of others, for better or for worse, not just for the present generation but the future generations to come. That is why it is important for a leader no matter how brilliant he is, to consult others and those who are in the know, to offer him advice because his decisions have serious implications for the future and the common good. Leaders must avoid making rash decisions or decisions without bringing them to the Lord in prayer.

Fourthly, a leader must purify his motive that whatever decision he is taking is above board, free from vested interests. He must not allow his ego, pride and aspiration for power, wealth and glory to influence his decision-making. A leader is called to serve his people. He must make decisions that are fair and always for the greater good, the common good of his people. It cannot be about himself, his position, his power but the people’s common good before his own. That is why leaders must weigh carefully whether their decisions will help the people to grow as a person, emotionally, spiritually, intellectually and physically; to be protected, stay united and living fulfilled, meaningful and contributive lives.

Fifthly, a leader must rely on God’s mercy. When David collected the census and realized his mistake, he immediately begged the Lord for forgiveness. And when he was asked to choose the punishment, he opted to be punished by the Lord with three days of pestilence. It was not because it was the shortest but because as he said, “‘This is hard choice. But let us rather fall into the power of the Lord, since his mercy is great, and not into the power of men.” David trusted in God’s mercy. He said, “So let every good man pray to you in the time of need. The floods of water may reach high but him they shall not reach. You are my hiding place, O Lord; you save me from distress. You surround me with cries of deliverance.” Indeed, God showed His mercy eventually. He withheld the hand of the angel from destroying Jerusalem.

Finally, a leader must assume full responsibility for the bad decisions he makes for his people. “When David saw the angel who was ravaging the people, he spoke to the Lord. ‘It was I who sinned;’ he said, ‘I who did this wicked thing. But these, this flock, what have they done? Let your hand lie heavy on me then, and on my family.'” David was courageous and responsible enough to ask the Lord to punish him and his family rather than the whole nation since it was he who sinned against the Lord and not the people. In the final analysis, leaders must bear in mind that the good and happiness of his people depend on him making the right and proper decision, otherwise they will only bring woe and suffering to their people. When they die, can they meet their ancestors and God for such sufferings inflicted on so many?

Today, Jesus shows us the way to true leadership. When He was rejected by His own people who were insecure and jealous of His gifts because he was the son of a carpenter, Jesus did not impose His will on them. He came to offer them the good news of salvation, healing and restoration. But since they did not want it, He simply walked off and went to another place. He did not retaliate or take revenge. But He would not allow them to harm Him just yet as well because He had a mission to accomplish. Jesus was focused on God’s work.

But alas for those who reject a good, true and selfless leader because of prejudice, pride and insecurity! They will lose whatever they have because they chose bad leaders instead of good ones who care for the common good of the people. Indeed, Jesus did not lose anything by their rejection. It was the people who lost the opportunity to be healed. “Jesus said to them, ‘A prophet is only despised in his own country, among his own relations and in his own house;’ and he could work no miracle there, though he cured a few sick people by laying his hands on them.” We must support those leaders that care not for themselves or for a selected group of people but for the greater good of all.