THE GRACE OF A PREVIEW

Today, the Church begins the most Holy Week of the Church’s liturgical calendar. It begins with Palm Sunday and ends on Easter Sunday. The Church invites us to make the journey with Jesus to Jerusalem, sharing in His passion so that we can share in His glory. To enable us to go through this journey meaningfully and intentionally, the Church provides us the hindsight of what happened two thousand years ago during the time of Jesus so that we can we will not repeat the same mistakes that the Jews made.

We can imagine the tumultuous events during the time of Jesus at the Passover. There were thousands of pilgrims arriving in Jerusalem for the celebration of the most holy Jewish festival, the feast of the Passover. Then there was the excitement about Jesus whom the authorities, both religious and political, viewed with consternation. They were fearful of a rebellion or a revolution, which would give Rome an excuse to intervene and take control of the country.

The situation became precarious when the crowd welcomed Jesus riding on a colt and a donkey into Jerusalem. “Great crowds of people spread their cloaks on the road, while others were cutting branches from the trees and spreading them in his path. The crowds who went in front of him and those who followed were all shouting: ‘Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessings on him who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heavens!'” Jesus’ entering into Jerusalem on a colt and a donkey rather than a horse signified that He came as a King of peace. And the people acknowledged Him as king and Messiah by addressing Him as the Son of David and saying to Him, “Hosanna” which means “Save us!” His popularity and the enthusiasm of the crowd surely would have heightened the fears of the Jewish priests and the Romans.

Unfortunately, the crowd did not understand the underlying tones of all that were happening. They were carried away by the sentiments of the popular crowd. Most of them did not realize the undercurrents or the manipulation of the controlling and influential powers. Indeed, there were influential groups working behind the scenes to achieve their own objectives, be it the revolutionaries, the priests or the Romans.

Within a few days, the same crowd that welcomed Jesus turned against Him because they realized that Jesus was not the political and triumphant Messiah that would liberate them from the Romans. Indeed, Jesus came not as a humble king sitting on the donkey. He came in lowliness to save the people. In the first reading, Jesus conducted Himself like the Suffering Servant of Isaiah. With His enemies, the Lord did not put up a struggle. “For my part, I made no resistance, neither did I turn away. I offered my back to those who struck me, my cheeks to those who tore at my beard; I did not cover my face against insult and spittle.” So, the crowd rejected Him as Jesus did not serve their purpose and their agenda.

But this was because the crowd was ignorant about Jesus. They did not know the real identity of Jesus. They did not know that Jesus was the Son of God. They did not know that Jesus was divine, as the letter to the Philippians says. “His state was divine, yet Christ Jesus did not cling to his equality with God but emptied himself to assume the condition of a slave and became as men are; and being as all men are, he was humbler yet, even to accepting death, death on a cross.” They did not come to the realization that Jesus who shares the divinity with the Father emptied Himself of His divinity to assume our humanity so that He could save us from our sins by identifying with us and revealing to us the love of His Father.

The crowd also did not know the manipulation of the chief priests in staging this unrest against Jesus. They seized this great opportunity to arrest Him and put Him to death so that they could get rid of Him. To their compatriots, they presented Jesus as a false Messiah who went against their religion and beliefs. He deserved death. To the Romans, they accused Him not of a religious crime but a political crime. Going against their beliefs and faith, they said, “We have no king but Caesar” (cf Jn 19:15) when God is the only King of Israel. They were just playing a political game to keep their status quo, to find favour with the people and the Romans.

Most of all, the crowd did not know that the passion and death of Jesus happened not because of the blind destiny of a misguided martyr. On the contrary, it was part of the plan of God and all that Jesus did was in fulfilment of the scriptures. This explains why St Matthew kept making references to the Old Testament texts to underscore that Jesus was fulfilling the prophecies. Indeed, Jesus is the fulfilment of the Law and the prophets. (cf Mt 5:17; 17:3) After His resurrection, Jesus explained to them “everything written about me in the law of Moses, the prophets, and the psalms must be fulfilled. Thus it is written, that the Messiah is to suffer and to rise from the dead on the third day, and that repentance and forgiveness of sins is to be proclaimed in his name to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem.”

The full story is brought out in the second reading when St Paul said, “God raised him high and gave him the name which is above all other names so that all beings in the heavens, on earth and in the underworld, should bend the knee at the name of Jesus and that every tongue should acclaim Jesus Christ as Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” With the raising of Jesus from the dead, He is proclaimed Lord of the heaven where angels and saints dwell, of the earth where the creatures of God live and the underworld where the dead and demons dwell. Everyone would come to acknowledge Him as Lord even if they had previously failed to do so.

We can forgive the Jews during the time of Jesus for crucifying Him on the cross because as the Lord said, “Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they are doing.” (Lk 23:34) They did not have the hindsight or the foresight of what would happen to our Lord. They did not have the clarity of the identity of Jesus. They had fragmented information about Him and heard conflicting stories. They were naïve and misled by the authorities whom they trusted. They could only follow the sway of the crowd supporting whatever was the popular opinion.

What about us? Can we make the same excuse for ourselves? We have a preview of the life of Jesus. We have the hindsight of how the Jews were mistaken and were deceived into asking for the execution of our Lord. We have the foresight of who the Lord is because we have heard testimonies of His death and resurrection. We have the guidance of the apostles and the Church to lead us to Jesus. We have the infallible Word of God, the scriptures to guide us. We have the teachings of the magisterium to guide us to apply the Word of God in today’s situation.

Yet, we are no better than the ignorant crowd during the time of Jesus. We allow the world to manipulate us. We listen to the fake news propagated through digital media and social media. We get half-truths from the internet. We allow powerful and rich people to change our gospel values from selflessness and humility in service, to self-centeredness, enriching oneself at the expense of others. We allow evil and selfish people in the world to normalize evil as good. We listen to the devil and fall into the temptations of glory, power, prestige and materialism. We glorify violence and revenge. We want to have things our way instead of being like Jesus, always humbling Himself to do God’s will even unto death. We fail to listen, like the Suffering Servant, to God’s voice to find strength and sustenance in our battle against falsehood and selfishness in the world.

So we need to decide how we want to make this journey with our Lord during this Holy Week. Will we also be those who will deny Him even though we claim we believe in Him like the apostles when faced with opposition and fear of loss of power, money and prestige? Will we too run away like the apostles? Or will we stand by our Lord all the way, from the passion to the cross so that we can share in His resurrection, like Mary and Magdalene who stood at the foot of the cross? Let us not repeat the same mistakes of the Jews because we have received the grace of hindsight and foresight. Our punishment will be greater!